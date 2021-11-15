Adele Stuns in L.A., Plus Michael B. Jordan, Billy Porter & Joshua Jackson and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Center Stage
Adele makes her triumphant return on Nov. 14 during her One Night Only concert from Los Angeles.
Courtside Cuteness
Michael B. Jordan flashes his signature smile on Nov. 14 while watching the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
Suit Yourselves
Billy Porter and Joshua Jackson pose at the Dom Pérignon and Born
This Way Foundation dinner in honor of World Kindness Day at the
Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Nov. 13.
Black Tie Only
Selma Blair puts a spin on menswear on Nov. 14 at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards presented by National Geographic documentary films at BRIC in N.Y.C.
Family Affair
Serena and Venus Williams join the cast of King Richard — from left, Demi Singleton, Will Smith, Saniyya Sidney and Aunjanue Ellis — at the film's premiere during the closing night of the 2021 AFI Fest at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Nov. 14.
Laughing Out Loud
Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst crack wise on Nov. 14 at Deadline's The Contenders event at the DGA Theater Complex in L.A.
Got to Glow
Regina King, Mahershala Ali and Yvonne Orji get together at The 11th Annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards hosted by Los Angeles
Confidential Magazine at The Avalon in Hollywood on Nov. 13.
Cute Kiss
Rita Ora gets a smooch from boyfriend Taika Waititi at the 2021 MTV EMAs at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Hungary on Nov. 14.
Pop Star
Ed Sheeran makes a statement in a multicolored suit for the 2021 MTV EMAs at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Hungary on Nov. 14.
'Great' to See You
Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning have a moment on Nov. 14 at the Los Angeles premiere of their series The Great.
Rockin' Reunion
The cast of 3rd Rock from the Sun — Joseph Gordon Levitt, Kristen Johnston, John Lithgow, Wayne Knight and French Stewart — reunite on Nov. 14 during the Vulture Festival at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
Mic Check
Joel Kim Booster gets talking at the Comedians You Should and Will Know panel during the Vulture Festival at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Nov. 14.
Lady in Red
Lady Gaga dazzles on the red carpet in a custom Atelier Versace gown at the House of Gucci premiere in Milan on Nov. 13.
Beach Vibes
Bella Hadid rocks a leopard-print bikini and red cowboy hat as she hits the beach in Miami on Nov. 13.
Oh, Baby!
Kerry Washington, Molly Sims and Jennifer Garner pose for a glamorous photo while attending the Baby2Baby 10 Year Gala in West Hollywood on Nov. 13.
Rainy Days
Katie Holmes stays dry with an umbrella while walking on set of her upcoming movie Rare Objects in N.Y.C. on Nov. 12.
Tonight, Tonight
Taraji P. Henson stops by The Tonight Show for an interview with Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Nov. 12.
Tomorrow, Tomorrow
Nicole Scherzinger visits the Empire State Building while in N.Y.C. on Nov. 12 ahead of Annie Live!
Birds of a Feather
Mahershala Ali and Dax Rey show off their friendship at the 2021 AFI Fest screening of their movie Swan Song at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Nov. 12.
Join the Club
Glee star Darren Criss shares his musical talents at 'An Evening with Darren Criss' at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles on Nov. 12.
Seeing Red
Kid Cudi steps out with bright red hair while at a photoshoot on Nov. 11 in N.Y.C.
A-list Arrival
Taylor Swift poses at the All Too Well N.Y.C. premiere on Nov. 12.
Big N.Y.C. Energy
Ashanti is in great spirits while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 11.
One, Two Punch
Sylvester Stallone and Burt Young put 'em up at the special screening of Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago at the Philadelphia Film Center on Nov. 11.
One with the Ocean
Leighton Meester heads to the beach in Malibu to catch some waves on Nov. 11.
Holiday Huddle
Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper and Aisling Bea attend the Home Sweet Home Alone holiday photo call on Nov. 12 in N.Y.C.
Just You and Me
You costars Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold shop for home goods together in L.A. on Nov. 5.
Director Duties
Director Daniel Bruhl heads to the presentation of Nebenan (Next Door) on Nov. 12 in Seville, Spain.
Are You Red-y For It
Taylor Swift chats with host Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on the Nov. 11 episode of Late Night, ahead of the long-awaited release of Red (Taylor's Version) and her 10-minute version of "All Too Well."
Cute Costars
John Cho and Daniella Pineda pose together at the premiere of their Netflix series Cowboy Bebop on Nov. 11 in L.A.
The Story of Will
Will Smith promotes his eponymous new book, Will, during a stop on his book tour at the Dolby Theatre in L.A. on Nov. 11.
Gaga for Gucci
Lady Gaga is spotted in a white Gucci coat as she leaves her hotel in London on Nov. 11.
Premiere Poise
Kirsten Dunst is all smiles at the red carpet premiere of The Power of the Dog on Nov. 11 in L.A.
'Big' News
On Nov. 11, Big Chicken co-founder Shaquille O'Neal shows off one of the chain's famous sandwiches at an event announcing they'll soon be available at UBS Arena in N.Y.C.
Stylish on Set
Anne Hathaway wears an all-black ensemble while filming Armageddon Time in N.Y.C. on Nov. 11.
Dynamite Party
Vanessa Hudgens holds up a photo of costar Andrew Garfield at Netflix's Tick, Tick… Boom! special event on Nov. 11 in L.A.
Doggie Date
Jamie Chung and her dog Ewok mingle with other pups at a dog park in L.A. on Nov. 10.
Feeling 'Marvel'ous
Hailee Steinfeld poses with fans at the launch of Marvel Studios' Hawkeye at Curzon Hoxton on Nov. 11 in London.
Cake for Everyone
Antonio Banderas celebrates his new musical Company with a huge cake at Soho CaixaBank Theatre on Nov. 11 in Malaga, Spain.
Leading the Pack
Sienna Miller and her pack of pups take a walk through N.Y.C. on Nov. 11.
Out & About
Joe Keery and girlfriend Maika Monroe wear matching sunnies while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 11.
Cover Girl
Teyana Taylor poses as the cover star for LVR Magazine's holiday issue.
The Best of Friends
B. J. Novak supports BFF Mindy Kaling at the L.A. premiere of her new HBO Max comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls at the Hammer Museum on Nov. 10.
Courtside View
Lorde sits next to Chris Rock at the Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.
Top Models
Fashion's hottest stars Jung Ho-yeon and Zendaya pose at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards dinner at The Pool & The Grill on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.
Premiere Pals
Andrew Garfield and Lin-Manuel Miranda catch up on the red carpet for the world premiere of Tick, Tick... Boom! at the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A. on Nov. 10.
CMA Celebration
Miranda Lambert performs a medley of hits during the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 10 in Nashville.
Dinner and a Movie
Martha Stewart and Daniel Boulud attend a special screening of Julia, hosted by Stewart and The Cinema Society, at One Vanderbilt in N.Y.C. on Nov. 10.
Serving Face
Anya Taylor-Joy makes her way to the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards to receive the first-ever Face of The Year Award on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.
Quick Q&A
Jamie Dornan fields questions during a Q&A ahead of the Belfast screening at the 44th Denver Film Festival on Nov. 10 at the Denver Botanic Gardens.
Leading Ladies
The ladies of the Yellowjackets cast — Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Melanie Lynskey — attend the TV series premiere in L.A. on Nov. 10.
'Master'ful Performance
Christina Aguilera performs during the MasterClass First Look event at The Whitney Museum of American Art on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.
City Stroll
Alexander Skarsgard carries a green duffel while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 10.
Forever Young
Bachelor stars JoJo Fletcher and Becca Tilley enjoy some goodies at the Bliss Youth Got This retinol collection Y2k-themed party at the Doheny Room in L.A. on Nov. 10.
New to Netflix
Tisha Campbell and Neil Patrick Harris get into character on the set of Darren Star's new Netflix series Uncoupled in N.Y.C.
Glam in Gucci
Lady Gaga matches her outfit to her movie, promoting House of Gucci in a full logo look in London on Nov. 10.
A Royal Visit
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, visits the Imperial War Museum to officially open two new galleries, The Second World War Galleries and The Holocaust Galleries, on Nov. 10 in London. The galleries include two portraits she took last year to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust.
Suited Up
Selma Blair wears a smart suit while attending the DOC NYV Visionaries Tribute Awards Gala on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.
Cozied Up
Rita Ora bundles up at the launch of Canada Goose Footwear on Nov. 10 in London.
Run for It
Charlie Hunnam makes a run for it on Nov. 10 in Melbourne, Australia, while filming a new Apple TV series, Shantaram.
Medal of Honor
Congrats are in order for Sir Elton John, who was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to music and charity during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle outside London on Nov. 10.
Big Laughs
Sarah Silverman gets animated during her interview with host Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Nov. 9.