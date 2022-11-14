Sheryl Lee Ralph Is a Golden Girl in L.A., Plus Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Christy Turlington and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on November 14, 2022 06:00 AM
01 of 79

Golden Girl

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends Vulture Festival 2022 Los Angeles at The Hollywood Roosevelt on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Michael Tullberg/Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the Vulture Festival at The Hollywood Roosevelt on Nov. 12 in Los Angeles, California.

02 of 79

Gal Pals

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Kelly Rowland and Ciara attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Kelly Rowland and Ciara attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood, California.

03 of 79

Model Citizen

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Christy Turlington Burns speaks onstage during the 5th Annual CARE Impact Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for CARE)
Rob Kim/Getty for CARE

Christy Turlington speaks onstage during the 5th Annual CARE Impact Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Nov. 9 in New York City.

04 of 79

Mom Friends

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Jessica Alba, honoree Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Bryant and Olivia Wilde attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Baby2Baby

Jessica Alba, Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Bryant and Olivia Wilde attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood, California.

05 of 79

Orange You Glad?

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVE MBER 13: Cate Blanchett poses at a special screening for TÁR at Cremorne Orpheum on November 13, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)
Hanna Lassen/Getty

Cate Blanchett poses in a bright orange ensemble at a special screening of TÁR at the Cremorne Orpheum on Nov. 13 in Sydney, Australia.

06 of 79

King of Hearts

ROME, ITALY - NOVEMBER 12: Timothée Chalamet attends the "Bones And All" photocall at Hotel De La Ville on November 12, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

Timothée Chalamet attends the Bones and All photocall at the Hotel De La Ville on Nov. 12 in Rome, Italy.

07 of 79

Secret Santas

Kate Hudson, Jonathan Van Ness
Bre Johnson/BFA.com

Kate Hudson and Jonathan Van Ness get in the Christmas spirit by attending Rakuten's holiday pop-up shop in New York City on Nov. 11.

08 of 79

Dynamic Duo

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope at a photo call for the new Manhattan Theatre Club play "The Collaboration" at The Manhattan Theatre Club Rehearsal Studios on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Bruce Glikas/Getty

Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope attend a photo call for The Collaboration at the Manhattan Theatre Club Rehearsal Studios on Nov. 10 in New York City.

09 of 79

Paws Up

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Andy Cohen and Amy Sedaris attend the 2022 To The Rescue! Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Jason Mendez/Getty

Andy Cohen and Amy Sedaris attend the 2022 To The Rescue! Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Nov. 11 in New York City.

10 of 79

With the Band

Sean Scanlon, Mike Kamerman, and Beau Kuther. Smallpools, Gramercy Theatre, NYC, November 11, 2022 Credit: Ryan Segedi
Ryan Segedi

Smallpools' Sean Scanlon, Mike Kamerman and Beau Kuther pose at the Gramercy Theatre on Nov. 11 in New York City.

11 of 79

Game On

Mindy Kaling HBO Max Celebrates the Season 2 Premiere of 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' with Homecoming Event, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Nov 2022
Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

To celebrate the season 2 premiere of her show The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max, Mindy Kaling dabbles in paddle tennis on Nov. 10 at a homecoming-themed event in L.A.

12 of 79

The Layered Look

Sylvester Stallone visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on November 11, 2022 in New York City
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Sylvester Stallone rocks a purple blazer on top of a black zip-up while visiting SiriusXM's studios in N.Y.C. on Nov. 11.

13 of 79

Shining Moment

Katharine McPhee seen at Good Day New York promoting her new KMF jewelry line 'Good Day New York' TV show, New York, USA - 11 Nov 2022
MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Seen on the set of Good Day New York, Katharine McPhee looks excited to be promoting her new KMF jewelry line on the morning show in N.Y.C. on Nov. 11.

14 of 79

Show Time

Justin Hartley and Lisa Vanderpump attend The Noel Diary Special Screening at The Bay Theater on November 10, 2022 in Pacific Palisades, California.
Charley Gallay/Getty

Justin Hartley and Lisa Vanderpump pose together at a special screening of his new Netflix movie The Noel Diary on Nov. 10 in L.A.

15 of 79

Lighting Up the Night

Emily BLunt
Gotham/GC Images

Looking shiny and bright in all white, Emily Blunt smiles and waves while entering The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.

16 of 79

Blue Jean Beauty

Miranda Kerr
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Miranda Kerr wears and browses through a selection of denim at Rivet Utility's Two Year Celebration on Nov. 10 in Los Angeles.

17 of 79

Tiny Town, Big Joy

Will Ferrell
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Spirited star Will Ferrell taps into his holiday cheer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as he tells the TV host about his model of a "perfect Christmas village'' during a Nov. 10 appearance in N.Y.C.

18 of 79

Winter Wonderland

Chloe Halle
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Singer-sister duo Chlöe and Halle Bailey glitz up the Beverly Hills launch event for their PINK Holiday Gift Guide on Nov. 10.

19 of 79

Strike a Pose

Antonio Banderas
Pablo Cuadra/Getty

Antonio Banderas brings his flair to the stage while performing his play Company in Madrid on Nov. 11.

20 of 79

Shades On

Hugh Jackman
Gotham/GC Images

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman lock hands for a stroll around New York City on Nov. 10.

21 of 79

Simple and Stylish

Jennifer Garner
Emma McIntyre/Getty

In creamy clothes and camel-colored shoes, Jennifer Garner walks the Hollywood red carpet at The Big Night Out Gala hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles on Nov. 10.

22 of 79

Jamming Out

Dashboard Confessional
Courtesy

Chris Carrabba of rock band Dashboard Confessional plucks his guitar while performing on the Emo's Not Dead cruise on Nov. 9.

23 of 79

Chic Shop

Christina Aguilera
Backgrid

Christina Aguilera steps out on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Nov. 10, staying on trend in a sleek leather coat, black baseball cap and a bright blue anime-themed handbag.

24 of 79

Grinning Ear to Ear

Wilmer Valderama
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Frances Fisher and Wilmer Valderrama get close for the camera at the first anniversary celebration of "The Humans Who Feed Us" project in L.A. on Nov. 10.

25 of 79

Vocal Power

Yungblud
Splash News Online

Yungblud belts it out on the Italian X Factor live broadcast on Nov. 10.

26 of 79

Sister Time

Lindsay Lohan
Gotham/GC Images

Lindsay and Ali Lohan step out in New York City on Nov. 10.

27 of 79

Break Time

Emma Stone
MEGA

Emma Stone keeps it casual while taking a break from filming her upcoming film AND in New Orleans on Nov. 10.

28 of 79

Boogie Down

Nicholas Hoult
Dave Benett/Getty

Nicholas Hoult attends the launch of Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace in London on Nov. 9.

29 of 79

Ladies' Night

Lashana lynch
Dave Benett/Getty

Lashana Lynch and Hayley Atwell pose together at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London on Nov. 10

30 of 79

Groovin' Together

Lupita N'yongo
Eyepix/INSTARimages.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costars Lupita Nyong'o and Tenoch Huerta show off some dance moves at a Nov. 9 fan event for their film in Mexico City.

31 of 79

Shirtless Stroll

Shawn Mendes
Backgrid

Shawn Mendes soaks up the autumn sun while hiking in L.A. on Nov. 9.

32 of 79

Up All Night

Jason Momoa
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Wearing a purple pajama set, Jason Momoa brings his lively energy to the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of his Netflix film Slumberland on Nov. 9.

33 of 79

Night at the Museum

Nina Dobrev Shaun White
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev make a darling duo at the 2022 Guggenheim International Gala in New York City on Nov. 9.

34 of 79

Man's Best Friend

Justin Theroux
The Image Direct

Justin Theroux and his beloved pitbull, Kuma, pass through the streets of New York City on Nov. 9.

35 of 79

Family First

Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin, and Sophia Stallone attend the "Tulsa King" premiere on November 09, 2022 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/Getty

On Nov. 9, Sylvester Stallone's wife Jennifer Flavin and two of their daughters — Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 26 — rally to support Dad at the N.Y.C. premiere of his Paramount+ series, Tulsa King.

36 of 79

Color and Sound

Bjork
Santiago Felipe/Getty

Icelandic singer Björk stuns on stage at the Primavera Festival in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 9.

37 of 79

Elegant Pair

Emily Ratajkowski
Craig Barritt/Getty

Model Emily Ratajkowski and fashion designer Christian Siriano bring sophisticated glamor to the CODE8 launch event in N.Y.C. on Nov. 9.

38 of 79

Grinning for Good

Simu Liu
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Actor Simu Liu smiles on stage at the BoxLunch gala honoring Feeding America, a non-profit organization fighting hunger in the United States, in L.A. on Nov. 9.

39 of 79

Cheeky Moment

Rob McElhenney
Kathy Hutchins/Zuma

Husband-wife duo Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson pose for an adorable photo op on Nov. 9, at the season 3 premiere of his show Mystic Quest in Los Angeles.

40 of 79

Color Coded

Anya Taylor Joy
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult bring the jewel tones at the London premiere of The Menu on Nov. 9.

41 of 79

Season's Greetings

Isabelle Hupbert Naomi Campbell
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Isabelle Huppert and Naomi Campbell cozy up at the Christmas decorations unveiling at Le Printemps department store in Paris on Nov. 9.

42 of 79

Here for Hope

Aly Raisman
Aly Raisman. Roy Rochlin/Getty

Aly Raisman hits the red carpet at the 2022 Hope Award for Depression Luncheon at N.Y.C.'s Plaza Hotel on Nov. 9.

43 of 79

New York Minute

Alexander Skarsgard
The Image Direct

Alexander Skarsgård soaks up the sunshine on Nov. 9 on a solo walk in N.Y.C.

44 of 79

Sultry Songbird

Carrie Underwood
Erika Goldring/Getty

Carrie Underwood sings her heart out at the 2022 BMI Country Awards on Nov. 8 in Nashville.

45 of 79

Just Like Honey

Mariah Carey
Backgrid

Mariah Carey and her longtime beau, Brian Tanaka, share a laugh while leaving a dinner date in N.Y.C. on Nov. 7.

46 of 79

All Black Everything

FLorence Pugh
The Image Direct

Florence Pugh slays an all-black ensemble as she arrives at JFK airport in N.Y.C. on Nov. 8.

47 of 79

Blond Ambition

Usher
MEGA

Usher dons blond hair while rollerskating for a new video in London on Nov. 8.

48 of 79

Royal Arrival

Elizabeth Debicki
James Veysey/Shutterstock

Teddy Hawley, Elizabeth Debicki and Timothee Sambor arrive to the London premiere of The Crown on Nov. 8. The trio plays Prince Harry, Princess Diana and Prince William in the hit show.

49 of 79

Princess on the Move

Kate Middleton
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Catherine, Princess of Wales beams as she visits Colham Manor Children's Centre with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance in Uxbridge, England, on Nov. 9.

50 of 79

Power Couple

Miranda Lambert
AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin are all smiles while on the BMI Country Awards red carpet in Nashville on Nov. 8.

51 of 79

Smoldering Cowboys

Midland
Jason Kempin/Getty

Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach and Jess Carson of Midland pose on the 2022 BMI Country Awards red carpet in Nashville on Nov. 8.

52 of 79

Short Hair, Don't Care

Cynthia Erivo Lena Waithe
Dave Benett/Getty

Samira Wiley, Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe look ultra cool while at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2022 reception in London on Nov. 8.

53 of 79

In Action

Nicholas Cage
The Image Direct

Nicolas Cage bundles up on the set of his upcoming film, Dream Scenario, in Toronto on Nov. 8.

54 of 79

Coffee Run

Ashton Kutcher
Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis take a stroll— coffee in hands — while out and about in N.Y. C. on Nov. 8.

55 of 79

Commanding the Crowd

Maggie Rogers
Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

Maggie Rogers shows off her toned midriff as she performs at Brighton Dome in England on Nov. 8.

56 of 79

Hitting High Notes

Lizzo
Andrew Chin/Getty

Lizzo takes the stage at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Nov. 7 as she continues city-hopping for The Special Tour.

57 of 79

Holiday Spirit

Ryan Reynolds Will Ferrell
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Spirited stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell share a photo op on the red-and-green carpet of their movie's premiere held at Alice Tully Hall in New York City on Nov. 7.

58 of 79

Day in the Sun

Kendall Jenner
The Image Direct

Kendall Jenner looks bright and sunny in a casual dress while leaving a New York City restaurant on Nov. 7.

59 of 79

Icons Unite

Bradley Cooper
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Bradley Cooper and Lenny Kravitz — who won the night's fashion icon award — look sleek and stylish at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards event in N.Y.C. on Nov. 7.

60 of 79

Shades of Blue

Kelsea Ballerini
Jason Kempin/Getty

Kelsea Ballerini keeps it cool in icy tones while attending the 58th ASCAP Country Music Awards reception event in Nashville on Nov. 7.

61 of 79

Black and White Beauty

Janelle Monae
ANDREA RENAULT/AFP/Getty

Singer Janelle Monáe goes all out in a full Thom Browne ensemble — including her puppy-shaped purse — at the CFDA Awards in New York City on Nov. 7.

62 of 79

Mr. and Mrs. Monochrome

Claire Danes
Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Claire Danes and her husband, Hugh Dancy, match in shades of silver at the N.Y.C. premiere of her new FX's series Fleishman Is in Trouble at Carnegie Hall on Nov. 7.

63 of 79

Showing Her Stripes

Gigi Hadid
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Gigi Hadid layers on Thom Browne at Casa Cipriani in New York City for the Nov. 7 CFDA Awards.

64 of 79

Brighter and Bolder

Lindsay Lohan
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Lindsay Lohan glows outside of Good Morning America in New York City, wearing a multicolored blazer and pants on Nov. 7.

65 of 79

Flowery Fashion

Elisabeth Moss
BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Elisabeth Moss smiles in an elegant floral dress in Los Angeles on Nov. 7, at the season 5 finale premiere of her Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale.

66 of 79

Merry Together

Brooke Shields
Kristina Bumphrey/Getty

Brooke Shields and her daughter Rowan Francis Henchy, 19, wear their holiday spirit in red and green at the Nov. 7 Spirited premiere in N.Y.C.

67 of 79

Wild Card

Tracy Morgan
Kristina Bumphrey/Getty

Looking like the king of the red carpet, Tracy Morgan poses for a shot at the New York City premiere of the Apple Original Film Spirited on Nov. 7.

68 of 79

Three's Company

Olivia Culpo
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Sisters Olivia Culpo, Sophia Culpo and Aurora Culpo pose together in New York City on Nov. 7 ahead of their reality show debut.

69 of 79

Beach Day

Liev Schreiber
Matt Agudo/Splash News Online

Liev Schreiber takes advantage of the unseasonably warm weather by taking a dip at the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Nov. 6.

70 of 79

Take One

Nathalie Emmanuel
MEGA

Nathalie Emmanuel hits the set of Francis Ford Coppola's latest, Megalopolis, in Atlanta on Nov. 7.

71 of 79

Voting Time

Jeannie Mai
Courtesy

Jeannie Mai Jenkins poses alongside Vice President Kamala Harris at a National Get Out The Vote event hosted by the AAPI Victory Fund and The Second City in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 6.

72 of 79

The Winner's Circle

Kate Upton
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Kate Upton embraces husband Justin Verlander and their daughter Genevieve following his World Series victory with the Houston Astros on Nov. 5 in Texas.

73 of 79

Photo Finish

Ellie Kemper
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Ellie Kemper celebrates at the finish line of the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 6.

74 of 79

The Homestretch

Ashton Kutcher
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Ashton Kutcher finishes the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 6. The actor ran to raise money for his foundation Thorn, which works to protect children from sex trafficking.

75 of 79

Courtside Smiles

Lindsay lohan
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Lindsay Lohan sits courtside with husband Bader Shammas at the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 5.

76 of 79

Lunch Date

Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Backgrid

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly step out for lunch on Nov. 4 at Nobu Malibu.

77 of 79

Princess Diaries

Kate Middleton
Splash News Online

Kate Middleton meets the England Women's Rugby League team while visiting the DW Stadium in Wigan for the England vs. Papua New Guinea Rugby League World Cup quarterfinal match.

78 of 79

Star Signs

Justin Bieber
BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Justin Bieber steps out in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 sporting star stickers on his face.

79 of 79

On the Town

Lin Manuel Miranda
Johnny Nunez/Getty

Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father, Luis A. Miranda Jr., get together at the world premiere of Quiara Alegría Hudes' My Broken Language at Signature Theatre in New York City on Nov. 6.

