Star Tracks: Monday, November 14, 2011

Beckham spices things up with husband David in L.A. Plus: Kendra & Hank, Madonna, Eva Longoria and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

BODY SHOT

Credit: Flynet

A fully recovered Victoria holds on tight to hubby David Beckham Saturday as they watch sons Romeo and Cruz (not pictured) play soccer in L.A.

IT'S A DATE

Credit: Jonathan Leibson/FilmMagic

Kendra Wilkinson sparkles next to hubby Hank Baskett at the SoHo Project Presents: Masquerade – Unmasking the Face of Lung Cancer event at the London Hotel in West Hollywood on Saturday.

SUGAR HIGH

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Kendall Jenner (far right) toasts her 16th birthday Saturday alongside all-star siblings Rob, Kim, Kylie and Kourtney at the Andaz hotel in Hollywood.

MUPPET MASTER

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Is Miss Piggy green with envy? Amy Adams is a standout on the green carpet in a body-flattering two-tone dress at The Muppets Los Angeles premiere on Saturday.

STARRY NIGHT

Credit: Sara De Boer/StarTraks

Melancholia star Kirsten Dunst makes a celestial appearance in glacier-blue Rodarte at Saturday's MOCA gala in Los Angeles.

FEEL THE BEAT

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

A well-heeled Madonna gets into the groove Saturday while watching Smirnoff's Nightlife Exchange Project dancers perform at New York's Roseland Ballroom.

KNIT WIT

Credit: Sean O'Neill/INF

Hey, cute critters! Eva Longoria stays warm on the chilly Ontario, Canada, set of the action thriller The Truth in a pair of eye-catching mittens on Saturday.

HOLLYWOOD MOMENT

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Looking good! New mom Pink gets down to business, stepping out for the premiere of Happy Feet Two Sunday at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

ON TARGET

Credit: Francis Specker/Landov

Gwen Stefani focuses on fashion, celebrating the launch of her new children's clothing line, Harajuku Mini for Target, during a bash Saturday at Jim Henson Studios in Hollywood.

OH, BABY!

Credit: Flynet

Dad-to-be Robert Downey Jr stays connected to his pregnant wife, Susan, during a romantic stroll on the beach Friday in Kauai.

FIELD DAY

Credit: INF

What a show off! David Beckham happily takes the field for soccer practice with his L.A. Galaxy teammates Friday in Los Angeles.

IT TAKES TWO

Credit: Freddie Baez/Startraks

Sarah Jessica Parker and her twin daughters, 2-year-old Tabitha and Loretta, make a color-coordinated statement – check out those matching coats! – Friday in New York.

ON HOLD

Credit: Fame

Vacation time! Justin Bieber escapes to Spain with girlfriend Selena Gomez on Friday, where the couple was spotted touching down at Madrid-Barajas Airport.

PERFECT POUT

Credit: A. Ariani/Splash News Online

Look at those cheeks! Supermodel mom Miranda Kerr totes her tiny tot, 10-month-old son Flynn, through New York City for an afternoon of errands Friday.

GRAY DAY

Credit: INF

After a glam turn at the Armani Hotel opening the day before, a comfy chic Jessica Alba sets her sights on a stroll through Milan on Friday.

CRADLE & ALL

Credit: Michael Simon/Startraks

Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg snuggles up to her bulldog, Mya, Friday during a stroll around N.Y.C.

FEELING BLUE?

Credit: INF

While ex Kim Kardashian returns to work, Kris Humphries stays focused on his fitness Friday, with a trip to a Minneapolis, Minn., gym.

By People Staff