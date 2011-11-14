Star Tracks: Monday, November 14, 2011
BODY SHOT
A fully recovered Victoria holds on tight to hubby David Beckham Saturday as they watch sons Romeo and Cruz (not pictured) play soccer in L.A.
IT'S A DATE
Kendra Wilkinson sparkles next to hubby Hank Baskett at the SoHo Project Presents: Masquerade – Unmasking the Face of Lung Cancer event at the London Hotel in West Hollywood on Saturday.
SUGAR HIGH
Kendall Jenner (far right) toasts her 16th birthday Saturday alongside all-star siblings Rob, Kim, Kylie and Kourtney at the Andaz hotel in Hollywood.
MUPPET MASTER
Is Miss Piggy green with envy? Amy Adams is a standout on the green carpet in a body-flattering two-tone dress at The Muppets Los Angeles premiere on Saturday.
STARRY NIGHT
Melancholia star Kirsten Dunst makes a celestial appearance in glacier-blue Rodarte at Saturday's MOCA gala in Los Angeles.
FEEL THE BEAT
A well-heeled Madonna gets into the groove Saturday while watching Smirnoff's Nightlife Exchange Project dancers perform at New York's Roseland Ballroom.
KNIT WIT
Hey, cute critters! Eva Longoria stays warm on the chilly Ontario, Canada, set of the action thriller The Truth in a pair of eye-catching mittens on Saturday.
HOLLYWOOD MOMENT
Looking good! New mom Pink gets down to business, stepping out for the premiere of Happy Feet Two Sunday at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
ON TARGET
Gwen Stefani focuses on fashion, celebrating the launch of her new children's clothing line, Harajuku Mini for Target, during a bash Saturday at Jim Henson Studios in Hollywood.
OH, BABY!
Dad-to-be Robert Downey Jr stays connected to his pregnant wife, Susan, during a romantic stroll on the beach Friday in Kauai.
FIELD DAY
What a show off! David Beckham happily takes the field for soccer practice with his L.A. Galaxy teammates Friday in Los Angeles.
IT TAKES TWO
Sarah Jessica Parker and her twin daughters, 2-year-old Tabitha and Loretta, make a color-coordinated statement – check out those matching coats! – Friday in New York.
ON HOLD
Vacation time! Justin Bieber escapes to Spain with girlfriend Selena Gomez on Friday, where the couple was spotted touching down at Madrid-Barajas Airport.
PERFECT POUT
Look at those cheeks! Supermodel mom Miranda Kerr totes her tiny tot, 10-month-old son Flynn, through New York City for an afternoon of errands Friday.
GRAY DAY
After a glam turn at the Armani Hotel opening the day before, a comfy chic Jessica Alba sets her sights on a stroll through Milan on Friday.
CRADLE & ALL
Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg snuggles up to her bulldog, Mya, Friday during a stroll around N.Y.C.
FEELING BLUE?
While ex Kim Kardashian returns to work, Kris Humphries stays focused on his fitness Friday, with a trip to a Minneapolis, Minn., gym.