Star Tracks - Monday, November 14, 2005
FAMILY OUTING
Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger take a coffee break in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Friday with their bundled-up newborn in tow. The couple, who met on the set of the upcoming Brokeback Mountain, welcomed daughter Matilda two weeks ago.
PRACTICE FIELD
She's not yet a mother, but Katie Holmes is already a dedicated soccer mom. The pregnant actress, with fiancé Tom Cruise nowhere in sight, watched his daughter Isabella, 12, play in a soccer game Saturday in Los Angeles. Holmes sat next to Cruise's son Connor, 10, who videotaped the action and traded high-fives with his stepmom-to-be.
LINDSAY'S LOVEBUG
Lindsay Lohan gets a peck from 9-year-old brother Dakota after a family dinner Friday at New York's Da Silvano's restaurant.
ROAD BUMPS
It's another bumpy ride for Paris Hilton and Stavros Niarchos: The couple, who last week hit a parked car, on Friday hit a pothole in Hollywood, forcing Hilton to hitch a ride with paparazzi to make it on time for a flight to Las Vegas.
AIRPORT SECURITY
Kate Moss holds on tight to daughter Lila Grace, 3, at a Barcelona airport on Sunday. The supermodel spent two days in Ibiza shooting Roberto Cavalli's spring-summer ad campaign – her first job since checking out of an Arizona rehab clinic on Oct. 25.
HEAD TRIP
Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey – reunited after her charity trip to Africa and his album work in Sweden – catch the movie Jarhead on Saturday near their home in Calabasas, Calif. Lachey turned 32 the previous Wednesday.
MOMMY TIME
New mom Britney Spears, sans 2-month-old son Sean Preston, treats herself to a shopping spree in Malibu last week, picking up clothes, boots and a picture frame – and sipping on her favorite drink, Red Bull.
MALIBU DOLL
Sienna Miller plays in the sand Friday during a Malibu photo shoot, where Jude Law was close at hand. The on-again couple have been avoiding being snapped together, including at the weekend premiere screening of Miller's new film, Casanova.
V.I.P. TREATMENT
Madonna sparkles at the V.I.P. Room nightclub Thursday in Paris. The singer, whose new album, Confessions on a Dance Floor, hits stores Tuesday, popped into the club to promote her MTV documentary, I'm Gonna Tell You a Secret, which chronicles her 2004 Re-Invention Tour.
DESIGNING DUO
Justin Timberlake and pal Trace Ayala share a laugh Thursday at a party for their new clothing line, William Rast, at L.A.'s Kitson boutique. The name of the line reflects their collaboration: Timberlake's grandfather's first name was William; Ayala's grandpa's last name is Rast.
UNDER WRAPS
Charlize Theron makes like her headgear-crazy Arrested Development character, Rita, on a walk in Hollywood on Thursday. Keeping her company on her stroll: boyfriend Stuart Townsend, an unidentified pal and one of her two cocker spaniels.
FALL GIRL
Ashley Olsen soaks up some rare autumn sun in New York City's West Village on Thursday. Olsen, who attends New York University, has been getting cozy in the city with L.A. club owner Greg Chait.
GIRL'S NIGHT OUT
Rachel Bilson hits the town Thursday sans boyfriend Adam Brody. The O.C. actress partied at the new nightclub Teddy's at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
FLOWER GIRL
Scarlett Johansson totes purchases both practical (paper towels) and pretty (a bouquet of fresh flowers) in New York City on Wednesday. The actress is reportedly in talks to star in a movie adaptation of the bestselling novel The Nanny Diaries.