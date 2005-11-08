Star Tracks - Monday, November 14, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

1 of 14

FAMILY OUTING

Credit: Heining/Green/INFGoff

Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger take a coffee break in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Friday with their bundled-up newborn in tow. The couple, who met on the set of the upcoming Brokeback Mountain, welcomed daughter Matilda two weeks ago.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

PRACTICE FIELD

Credit: Andrew Shawaf/Pacificcoastnews

She's not yet a mother, but Katie Holmes is already a dedicated soccer mom. The pregnant actress, with fiancé Tom Cruise nowhere in sight, watched his daughter Isabella, 12, play in a soccer game Saturday in Los Angeles. Holmes sat next to Cruise's son Connor, 10, who videotaped the action and traded high-fives with his stepmom-to-be.

3 of 14

LINDSAY'S LOVEBUG

Credit: Ronald Asadorian/Splash

Lindsay Lohan gets a peck from 9-year-old brother Dakota after a family dinner Friday at New York's Da Silvano's restaurant.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 14

ROAD BUMPS

Credit: Matthieu-Seb/x1

It's another bumpy ride for Paris Hilton and Stavros Niarchos: The couple, who last week hit a parked car, on Friday hit a pothole in Hollywood, forcing Hilton to hitch a ride with paparazzi to make it on time for a flight to Las Vegas.

Advertisement

5 of 14

AIRPORT SECURITY

Credit: QUEEN INTERNATIONAL/INF

Kate Moss holds on tight to daughter Lila Grace, 3, at a Barcelona airport on Sunday. The supermodel spent two days in Ibiza shooting Roberto Cavalli's spring-summer ad campaign – her first job since checking out of an Arizona rehab clinic on Oct. 25.

6 of 14

HEAD TRIP

Credit: Rhea-Stefani/x17

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey – reunited after her charity trip to Africa and his album work in Sweden – catch the movie Jarhead on Saturday near their home in Calabasas, Calif. Lachey turned 32 the previous Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 14

MOMMY TIME

Credit: X17

New mom Britney Spears, sans 2-month-old son Sean Preston, treats herself to a shopping spree in Malibu last week, picking up clothes, boots and a picture frame – and sipping on her favorite drink, Red Bull.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 14

MALIBU DOLL

Credit: x17agency

Sienna Miller plays in the sand Friday during a Malibu photo shoot, where Jude Law was close at hand. The on-again couple have been avoiding being snapped together, including at the weekend premiere screening of Miller's new film, Casanova.

Advertisement

9 of 14

V.I.P. TREATMENT

Credit: Bellak/DALLE/INF

Madonna sparkles at the V.I.P. Room nightclub Thursday in Paris. The singer, whose new album, Confessions on a Dance Floor, hits stores Tuesday, popped into the club to promote her MTV documentary, I'm Gonna Tell You a Secret, which chronicles her 2004 Re-Invention Tour.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 14

DESIGNING DUO

Credit: Chris Delmas/Visual Press

Justin Timberlake and pal Trace Ayala share a laugh Thursday at a party for their new clothing line, William Rast, at L.A.'s Kitson boutique. The name of the line reflects their collaboration: Timberlake's grandfather's first name was William; Ayala's grandpa's last name is Rast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 14

UNDER WRAPS

Credit: Cousart-Rilloraza/ JFXimages

Charlize Theron makes like her headgear-crazy Arrested Development character, Rita, on a walk in Hollywood on Thursday. Keeping her company on her stroll: boyfriend Stuart Townsend, an unidentified pal and one of her two cocker spaniels.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 14

FALL GIRL

Credit: INFGoff

Ashley Olsen soaks up some rare autumn sun in New York City's West Village on Thursday. Olsen, who attends New York University, has been getting cozy in the city with L.A. club owner Greg Chait.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 14

GIRL'S NIGHT OUT

Credit: Flynet

Rachel Bilson hits the town Thursday sans boyfriend Adam Brody. The O.C. actress partied at the new nightclub Teddy's at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 14

FLOWER GIRL

Credit: INFGOFF

Scarlett Johansson totes purchases both practical (paper towels) and pretty (a bouquet of fresh flowers) in New York City on Wednesday. The actress is reportedly in talks to star in a movie adaptation of the bestselling novel The Nanny Diaries.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff