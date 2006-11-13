Star Tracks - Monday, November 13, 2006
GETTING 'SOCIAL'
Nick Lachey and girlfriend Vanessa Minnillo, who share a Nov. 9 birthday, cozy up Saturday at Social House in Las Vegas's Treasure Island Hotel – just one stop in a full Vegas weekend during which Lachey also performed in concert. At his Saturday show at the Luxor, Lachey said of his new relationship, "I found love again," before cracking a joke, "in fact, I got married this weekend here in Vegas."
THE DIAMOND LIFE
Fresh from her split with Jude Law, Sienna Miller is in a festive mood Sunday as she helps Santa Claus with the bow-lighting ceremony at the Cartier boutique in New York City.
FAN CLUB
Kevin Federline brings his rap to the streets of Washington, D.C., on Saturday, where he took time for an impromptu meet-and-greet with fans. Federline performed Sunday in Norfolk, Va., to promote his new album, Playing with Fire. So what's next for K-Fed? He's scheduled to return to his native California for three more concert dates this week.
BACKUP SUPPORT
With a week to go before their Italian wedding, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise still find time to be devoted parents Saturday as they take in daughter Isabella's soccer match in Beverly Hills.
ALL-STAR JAM
Michael J. Fox and Sheryl Crow stage a rock 'n' roll performance at a Beatles-themed fund-raiser for the Michael J. Fox Foundation in New York on Saturday. The benefit, which attracted other celebs such as Denis Leary, Muhammed Ali, Martin Scorsese and Elvis Costello, raised more than $5 million for Parkinson's research.
A TOWERING RETURN
And the show goes on for Aussie pop icon Kylie Minogue (in John Galliano), who debuted her Showgirl Homecoming tour – her first onstage appearance after recovering from breast cancer – before a sold-out crowd in Sydney on Saturday.
JINGLE ALL THE WAY
Sarah Jessica Parker, husband Matthew Broderick and former Sex and the City costar Kristin Davis spread some holiday cheer at the Hollywood premiere of Deck the Halls on Sunday. Broderick and Davis play husband and wife in the Christmas-themed film, which also stars Danny DeVito.
SPARE SOME CHANGE?
Owen Wilson begs for attention Saturday on the Santa Monica set of his latest comedy, Drillbit Taylor, in which he plays a discount soldier of fortune hired to protect two students from a school bully.
FAMILY BOND
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt stay connected with each other during a seafront stroll with their children, 20-month-old Zahara and a dozing Maddox, 5, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday. The couple are expected to stay in India through the holidays while Jolie finishes filming A Mighty Heart.
HIP HUGGERS
Former rivals Ashlee Simpson and Lindsay Lohan pair up Thursday to show off their rock 'n' roll style during the Genetic Denim's one-year anniversary party at West Hollywood's Area nightclub.
WRAPPED UP
A svelte Janet Jackson, who told Ellen DeGeneres that boyfriend Jermaine Dupri loved her fat, stays undercover at Thursday's Genetic Denim party.
TOP DOWN
Even though he's separated from bike buddy Lance Armstrong, Matthew McConaughey keeps up appearances in Queensland, Australia, on Friday. The actor, who's Down Under filming Fool's Gold, also showed off his latest acquisition: A temporary mermaid tattoo (inset) that bears a striking resemblance to costar Kate Hudson.
RED ALERT
Even a run-in with the paparazzi can't slow down Madonna. The pop star makes a bright appearance in London after catching a movie on Thursday.
MOMMY AND ME
Teri Hatcher and daughter Emerson, 9, are a striking – and matching – pair as they hang out Friday at The Beverly Center shopping complex in Los Angeles.
GOING NATIVE
Brazilian-born model Gisele Bündchen gets back to her roots, visiting the Kisedje tribe in her native Brazil on Thursday. Bündchen traveled to the Mato Grosso region with her sister Patricia to spread awareness about protecting the Amazon Rainforest.