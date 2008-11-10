Star Tracks - Monday, November 10, 2008
CUDDLE BUDDY
Miley Cyrus enjoys some adorable company on set – her malti-poo Sophie! The teen star was shooting a video for "Fly on the Wall" Saturday in downtown Los Angeles.
BIG DIPPERS
Mariah Carey enjoys a fun-filled embrace from husband Nick Cannon on the red carpet at the World Music Awards. Carey, who performed during Sunday's show in Monaco, was honored with a lifetime achievement award.
WATER BABES
Soaking up a little sun, Zac Efron, his girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens and their pal Ashley Tisdale set their sights on dry land Sunday as they hitch a ride on a water taxi through Circular Quay Wharf in Sydney, Australia. The trio are Down Under to promote their big screen release, High School Musical 3: Senior Year.
LET IT 'RING'
Beyoncé channels her alter-ego Sasha during a high-octane performance of her song "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" Sunday at the World Music Awards in Monte Carlo. And it was a good night for the singer: She also picked up an award for her outstanding contribution to the arts.
LUNCH BREAK
Australia star Nicole Kidman takes a break from the business to grab lunch with a friend on Sunday in New York's West Village. The actress recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey – for a show scheduled to air Monday – to chat about her latest film and her daughter Sunday Rose.
BOYS' NIGHT
Soccer star David Beckham shows son Brooklyn a little love courtside while watching the Lakers beat the Houston Rockets 111-82 at L.A.'s Staples Center on Sunday.
LEADING MAN
Trying for a quick getaway, Justin Timberlake takes the lead, guiding girlfriend Jessica Biel to their ride after dining with friends at his barbeque joint, Southern Hospitality, on New York's Upper East Side.
PANDAMONIUM
A grinning Angelina Jolie dished on her "very smiley" 4-month-old twins, Knox and Vivienne, at the DVD release of her animated hit Kung Fu Panda in L.A. Sunday. "They're at that [stage] where their personality really starts to shine," she said.
ALL QUACKED UP
The Jonas Brothers met up with another famous set of siblings while taping the "Walt Disney World Christmas Day Parade" at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday. Nick, 16, Joe, 19, and Kevin, 21, greeted fans and posed with Donald Duck's nephews – Huey, Dewey, and Louie! The parade, which Miley Cyrus and Corbin Bleu are also in, will air Dec. 25.
LA VIDA LOHAN
With scowling girlfriend Samantha Ronson on the turntables Friday night, Lindsay Lohan stayed close to the deejay booth at Pure nightclub in Vegas. At the party for Lohan's 6126 legging line, models walked the catwalk and Lindsay admitted to PEOPLE, she wears them "sometimes when [she's] traveling."
MUST LOVE DOGS
Jennifer Love Hewitt can't resist the charms of two dressed-up Chihuahuas during a break Thursday on the Los Angeles set of her show The Ghost Whisperer.
JET-SETTER
Hugh Jackman goes incognito in sunglasses and a favorite fedora as he arrives Friday at Los Angeles International Airport. Next up for the actor: costarring with Nicole Kidman in the World War II-set movie Australia, which hits theaters on Nov. 26.
'LUCKY' HER
A stylish Leighton Meester racks up her options as she browses at Lucky magazine's Lucky Shops designer sale event Thursday in New York City.
WHAT A DOLL
Getting a jumpstart on holiday shopping? Brooke Shields loads up on eebee plush dolls during a stop at toy emporium FAO Schwarz in New York City on Thursday.
IN DA CLUB
Golf aficionado Justin Timberlake teams up with Callaway Golf to launch their new FT-iQ driver at an event Thursday in New York City. The night before, the star got down and dirty alongside Madonna during her show at Dodger Stadium in L.A.
DEEP THOUGHTS
Choices, choices! Katie Holmes finds herself on the same level as 2-year-old Suri as the mother-daughter duo thoughtfully ponder their pastry options Friday at the Farmer's Market in New York's Union Square.
TAKE A BOW
It's their love boat! Trista and Ryan Sutter steer their own course aboard the new Princess Cruise ship, the Ruby Princess, as they set sail from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday. The reality stars – who recently revealed they're expecting their second child – are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary aboard the vessel, which they christened.