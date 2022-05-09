Janet Jackson Hits the Stage in Kentucky, Plus the GLAAD Awards, Jason Momoa, Taraji P. Henson and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
The Bright Stuff
Janet Jackson performs on Kentucky Derby night, May 7, at Louisville's Lynn Stadium.
So GLAAD
Ariana DeBose, Wilson Cruz and Judith Light get together at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, hosted by Ketel One Vodka, at The Hilton Midtown in N.Y.C. on May 6.
Ride Along
Jason Momoa has a blast on May 8 while filming the 10th installment of Fast & Furious in Rome.
Major Moment
Taraji P. Henson receives an honorary degree during Howard University's 2022 Commencement in Washington, D.C., on May 7.
No Shirt, No Problem
A shirtless Shawn Mendes shows off his toned figure while leaving the beach in Miami on May 7.
To Boot
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton (not pictured) visit her parents in Los Angeles on Mother's Day.
Suit Yourself
Karrueche Tran hits the beach in Miami with friends on May 7.
The Wanted
Dylan McDermott sports a smile on the New York City set of FBI: Most Wanted on May 7.
Starry Selfie
David Beckham snaps a pic with a Red Bull team member on May 8 at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome.
Sister Act
Venus and Serena Williams are among the famous faces at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 8.
Hello Yellow
Brandy sports a yellow ensemble with a bright smile on her face while attending the 5th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers at La Villa Contenta on May 7 in Malibu.
Purple Reign
Mom-to-be Ashley Greene hugs her bump at the 5th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers at La Villa Contenta on May 7 in Malibu.
Behind the Mask
Olivia Colman presents an award on May 8 at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at Royal Festival Hall in London.
A Toast to TV
Ncuti Gatwa makes a serious style statement outside the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards in London on May 8.
Here to Cheer
Owen Wilson gets excited on May 7 during the Los Angeles Football Club game against Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium in L.A.
Dinner and Drinks
Jamie Foxx and Lindsey Vonn attend Day 4 of American Express presents CARBONE Beach at Carbone restaurant in Miami on May 8.
What's Shakin'?
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston serve up cocktails with their Dos Hombres tequila at The Key Club in Miami on May 7.
Orange You Glad?
Mary J. Blige says hello at the Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit in Atlanta on May 7.
With the Band
Jacob Collier and his band play for a sold-out crowd at N.Y.C.'s Irving Plaza on May 7.
Dapper Rapper
Jack Harlow steals the spotlight on the 148th Kentucky Derby red carpet, donning a full iridescent white suit on May 7 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Rainbow Bright
Anna Nicole Smith's teenage daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is a bright spot in Celia B at the 148th Kentucky Derby red carpet alongside her dad Larry Birkhead at Churchill Downs on May 7.
Where Art Thou
Tim Burton poses at the opening of his art exhibition in Sao Paolo, Brazil, called "A Beleza Sombria dos Monstros," featuring a collection of the filmmaker's illustrations and paintings on May 7.
Moms' Day Out
Lauren Conrad, Tia Mowry, Draya Michele and Hannah Skvarla get together at Issima at La Peer Hotel on May 6 to celebrate Mother's Day weekend with nonprofit, fair trade shop The Little Market.
All for Her
Janet Jackson stands out in a monochrome outfit at the 2022 Barnstable Brown Gala ahead of the Kentucky Derby on May 6.
Rock On
Richie Sambora raises $70,000 for charity by donating his guitar at the 2022 Barnstable Brown Gala ahead of the Kentucky Derby on May 6.
Gloves On
Laverne Cox walks the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards red carpet at the New York Hilton Midtown on May 6.
Baby Blue
Serena Williams attends Cash App's Night of Fancy Fun at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach on May 6.
Passion and Drive
Maye and Tosca Musk pose together at the season 3 premiere of Passionflix's Driven at The Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey on May 6.
Center Spotlight
Emma Stone stuns at the premiere of the black-and-white short film Bleat in Athens on May 6.
Big Moves
Jamie Foxx supports friend will.i.am at his WILL.I.AMG vehicle collaboration with Mercedes-Benz celebration in Miami's Design District on May 5.
Gym Grind
Justin Theroux gets on his bike after a session at the gym in N.Y.C. on May 5.
Coffee Run
Selma Blair grabs coffee with her dog in L.A. on May 6.
Main Character Energy
Kim Cattrall attends Variety's 2022 Power of Women N.Y.C. event on May 5.
Test Your Knowledge
JB Smoove and Randall Park take the stage at Blockbuster Trivia Game Night, presented by Netflix Is a Joke, at Hollywood Palladium in L.A. on May 5.
Hot Wheels
Jason Momoa, the newest cast member of Fast & Furious 10, test drives a motorcycle on set in Rome on May 6.
Cinco Celebration
Jessica Marie Garcia celebrates Cinco de Mayo and Mother's Day with Cholula at famed historic eatery El Coyote in Los Angeles on Thursday.
New York Premiere
Benedict Wong, Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch touch down in N.Y.C. on May 5 for the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness screening reception at The Gallery inside 30 Rock.
Sweet Like 'Candy'
Jessica Biel visits SiriusXM Studios in L.A. to chat about her new Hulu crime series Candy on May 5.
Women in Power
Also at Variety's 2022 Power of Women event in N.Y.C.: Camila Cabello, Queen Latifah and Amanda Seyfried pose for an epic group photo.
Raising Awareness
Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter attend a John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health event at Valley Relics Museum on May 5.
Off to the Races
Maluma performs during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix kick off concert at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on May 5.
Trend Setter
A very stylish Jennifer Lopez steps out in L.A. on May 5.
'Friends' Forever
Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Jemima Kirke and Joe Alwyn pose at the London premiere of BBC Three's Conversation with Friends on May 5 at the Courthouse Hotel.
On the Move
Colin Farrell works up a sweat on his outdoor run on May 5.
Power Pose
In N.Y.C., Billy Porter strikes a pose at Variety's 2022 Power of Women event at The Glasshouse on May 5.
Pretty Face
Alicia Keys does her makeup on May 3 at the Keys Soulcare Color Care launch event in N.Y.C.
All Dressed Up
Anne Hathaway films scenes for She Came to Me on May 5 in New York City.
Peace Out
Queen Latifah greets the cameras on May 5 outside of ABC Studios in N.Y.C.
Here to Help
Sienna Miller and boyfriend Oli Green get all dolled up for The Eternity Charity Fundraiser in London hosted by Lola Bute in support of Action on Addiction, James' Place, Place2Be and Grow at Alva Coachworks on May 5.
I Scream, You Scream
JLD screams for ice cream! Julia Louis-Dreyfus carries her soft serve while filming Beth and Don in N.Y.C. on May 5.
Maya in May
Maya Hawke pairs her black-and-white dress with pink headphones while out in N.Y.C. on May 4.
Who's the Man?
Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry continue filming Our Man from Jersey in London on May 5.
Cool Stuff
In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Chance The Rapper and his non-profit SocialWorks serve up free scoops of his Ben & Jerry's flavor, Mint Chocolate Chance, at Chicago's Navy Pier on May 2.
Spring Style
Rebel Wilson shows off her spring style in a pretty pink dress while out in N.Y.C. on May 5.
Coffee Run
Chris Evans and Ana de Armas take a walk while enjoying their coffee on the set of Ghosted in Washington, D.C. on May 4.
Courtside Couple
Dwyane Wade heads back to his Miami stomping grounds with wife Gabrielle Union to watch game two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers on May 4 at FTX Arena.
Big Kiss
In San Diego, Miles Teller gives wife Keleigh Sperry a kiss at the Top Gun: Maverick world premiere on May 4.
Pop Culture Portrait
Brooke Shields and daughter Grier Henchy snap a photo in front of a portrait of Shields, by artist Tara Lewis, at the Louis K. Meisel Gallery in N.Y.C. on May 4.
High Honors
Zazie Beetz is honored at The Opportunity Network's 15th Annual Night of Opportunity Gala in N.Y.C. on May 4.
Cruise Control
Tom Cruise arrives in style at the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in San Diego on May 4.
A-list Arrival
Also at the Top Gun: Maverick world premiere: Rachel McAdams stuns on the red carpet.
Show Stoppers
Neil Patrick Harris and Sara Bareilles give their all while performing in Into The Woods at New York City Center on May 4.
Monaco Moment
Kristen Stewart strikes a pose at the Chanel Cruise 2023 Collection show on May 5 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Bear Hug
Keegan-Michael Key, Ken Jeong and Mike Myers hug it out at Netflix's The Pentaverate afterparty at Liaison in L.A. on May 4.
All Smiles
Glenn Close and Niv Sultan attend the season 2 premiere of Apple's Tehran at the Robin Williams Center in N.Y.C. on May 4.
Family Affair
Jennifer Connelly brings her son Kai, along with husband Paul Bettany, to the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.
Mickey Magic
Donald Faison, Yvette Nicole Brown and Harvey Guillén pose with Mickey at Disney Junior Fun Fest at Disney's California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California on April 29.
Street Style
In N.Y.C., Ruby Rose steps out in a stylish, sporty ensemble on May 4.
Close Crop
Olivia Culpo makes her way into the Michael Kors x Ellesse cocktail party in London on May 4.
Spin Cycle
Olivia Rodrigo keeps it casual for a bike ride around Washington, D.C., on May 4.