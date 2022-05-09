Janet Jackson Hits the Stage in Kentucky, Plus the GLAAD Awards, Jason Momoa, Taraji P. Henson and More

By People Staff May 09, 2022 06:00 AM

The Bright Stuff

Credit: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty

Janet Jackson performs on Kentucky Derby night, May 7, at Louisville's Lynn Stadium. 

So GLAAD

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Ariana DeBose, Wilson Cruz and Judith Light get together at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, hosted by Ketel One Vodka, at The Hilton Midtown in N.Y.C. on May 6. 

Ride Along

Credit: MASSIMO PERCOSSI/ANSA/Zuma

Jason Momoa has a blast on May 8 while filming the 10th installment of Fast & Furious in Rome.

Major Moment

Credit: Brian Stukes/Getty

Taraji P. Henson receives an honorary degree during Howard University's 2022 Commencement in Washington, D.C., on May 7.

No Shirt, No Problem

Credit: Backgrid

A shirtless Shawn Mendes shows off his toned figure while leaving the beach in Miami on May 7.

To Boot

Credit: MEGA

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton (not pictured) visit her parents in Los Angeles on Mother's Day.

Suit Yourself

Credit: MEGA

Karrueche Tran hits the beach in Miami with friends on May 7.

The Wanted

Credit: Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

Dylan McDermott sports a smile on the New York City set of FBI: Most Wanted on May 7.

Starry Selfie

Credit: SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

David Beckham snaps a pic with a Red Bull team member on May 8 at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome.

Sister Act

Credit: Dan Istitene/Getty

Venus and Serena Williams are among the famous faces at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 8.

Hello Yellow

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Brandy sports a yellow ensemble with a bright smile on her face while attending the 5th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers at La Villa Contenta on May 7 in Malibu. 

Purple Reign

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Mom-to-be Ashley Greene hugs her bump at the 5th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers at La Villa Contenta on May 7 in Malibu. 

Behind the Mask

Credit: Guy Levy/Shutterstock

Olivia Colman presents an award on May 8 at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at Royal Festival Hall in London.

A Toast to TV

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

Ncuti Gatwa makes a serious style statement outside the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards in London on May 8.

Here to Cheer

Credit: Courtesy LAFC

Owen Wilson gets excited on May 7 during the Los Angeles Football Club game against Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium in L.A.

Dinner and Drinks

Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty

Jamie Foxx and Lindsey Vonn attend Day 4 of American Express presents CARBONE Beach at Carbone restaurant in Miami on May 8.

What's Shakin'?

Credit: Seth Browarnik/StarTraks

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston serve up cocktails with their Dos Hombres tequila at The Key Club in Miami on May 7.

Orange You Glad?

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Mary J. Blige says hello at the Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit in Atlanta on May 7.

With the Band

Credit: Courtesy

Jacob Collier and his band play for a sold-out crowd at N.Y.C.'s Irving Plaza on May 7.

Dapper Rapper

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Jack Harlow steals the spotlight on the 148th Kentucky Derby red carpet, donning a full iridescent white suit on May 7 in Louisville, Kentucky. 

Rainbow Bright

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty for Churchill Downs

Anna Nicole Smith's teenage daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is a bright spot in Celia B at the 148th Kentucky Derby red carpet alongside her dad Larry Birkhead at Churchill Downs on May 7.

Where Art Thou

Credit: Vanessa Carvalho/Brasil Photo Press/Splash

Tim Burton poses at the opening of his art exhibition in Sao Paolo, Brazil, called "A Beleza Sombria dos Monstros," featuring a collection of the filmmaker's illustrations and paintings on May 7.

Moms' Day Out

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty for The Little Market

Lauren Conrad, Tia Mowry, Draya Michele and Hannah Skvarla get together at Issima at La Peer Hotel on May 6 to celebrate Mother's Day weekend with nonprofit, fair trade shop The Little Market.

All for Her

Credit: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty

Janet Jackson stands out in a monochrome outfit at the 2022 Barnstable Brown Gala ahead of the Kentucky Derby on May 6.

Rock On

Credit: C Michael Stewart/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Richie Sambora raises $70,000 for charity by donating his guitar at the 2022 Barnstable Brown Gala ahead of the Kentucky Derby on May 6.

Gloves On

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Laverne Cox walks the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards red carpet at the New York Hilton Midtown on May 6.

Baby Blue

Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty for Cash App

Serena Williams attends Cash App's Night of Fancy Fun at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach on May 6.

Passion and Drive

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Maye and Tosca Musk pose together at the season 3 premiere of Passionflix's Driven at The Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey on May 6.

Center Spotlight

Credit: Milos Bicanski/Getty

Emma Stone stuns at the premiere of the black-and-white short film Bleat in Athens on May 6.

Big Moves

Credit: Romain Maurice/Splash News Online

Jamie Foxx supports friend will.i.am at his WILL.I.AMG vehicle collaboration with Mercedes-Benz celebration in Miami's Design District on May 5.

Gym Grind

Credit: The Image Direct

Justin Theroux gets on his bike after a session at the gym in N.Y.C. on May 5.

Coffee Run

Credit: The IMage Direct

Selma Blair grabs coffee with her dog in L.A. on May 6.

Main Character Energy

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Kim Cattrall attends Variety's 2022 Power of Women N.Y.C. event on May 5.

Test Your Knowledge

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

JB Smoove and Randall Park take the stage at Blockbuster Trivia Game Night, presented by Netflix Is a Joke, at Hollywood Palladium in L.A. on May 5.

Hot Wheels

Credit: Backgrid

Jason Momoa, the newest cast member of Fast & Furious 10, test drives a motorcycle on set in Rome on May 6.

Cinco Celebration

Credit: Cholula

Jessica Marie Garcia celebrates Cinco de Mayo and Mother's Day with Cholula at famed historic eatery El Coyote in Los Angeles on Thursday.

New York Premiere

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Benedict Wong, Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch touch down in N.Y.C. on May 5 for the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness screening reception at The Gallery inside 30 Rock.

Sweet Like 'Candy'

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Jessica Biel visits SiriusXM Studios in L.A. to chat about her new Hulu crime series Candy on May 5.

Women in Power

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Also at Variety's 2022 Power of Women event in N.Y.C.: Camila Cabello, Queen Latifah and Amanda Seyfried pose for an epic group photo.

Raising Awareness

Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty

Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter attend a John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health event at Valley Relics Museum on May 5. 

Off to the Races

Maluma performs during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix kick off concert at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on May 5.

Trend Setter

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A very stylish Jennifer Lopez steps out in L.A. on May 5.

'Friends' Forever

Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Jemima Kirke and Joe Alwyn pose at the London premiere of BBC Three's Conversation with Friends on May 5 at the Courthouse Hotel.

On the Move

Credit: MEGA

Colin Farrell works up a sweat on his outdoor run on May 5.

Power Pose

Credit: John Lamparski/WireImage

In N.Y.C., Billy Porter strikes a pose at Variety's 2022 Power of Women event at The Glasshouse on May 5.

Pretty Face

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Alicia Keys does her makeup on May 3 at the Keys Soulcare Color Care launch event in N.Y.C.

All Dressed Up

Credit: Steve Sands/ New York Newswire

Anne Hathaway films scenes for She Came to Me on May 5 in New York City.

Peace Out

Credit: The Image Direct

Queen Latifah greets the cameras on May 5 outside of ABC Studios in N.Y.C.

Here to Help

Sienna Miller and boyfriend Oli Green get all dolled up for The Eternity Charity Fundraiser in London hosted by Lola Bute in support of Action on Addiction, James' Place, Place2Be and Grow at Alva Coachworks on May 5.

I Scream, You Scream

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

JLD screams for ice cream! Julia Louis-Dreyfus carries her soft serve while filming Beth and Don in N.Y.C. on May 5. 

Maya in May

Credit: The Image Direct

Maya Hawke pairs her black-and-white dress with pink headphones while out in N.Y.C. on May 4.

Who's the Man?

Credit: Click News and Media/Backgrid

Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry continue filming Our Man from Jersey in London on May 5.

Cool Stuff

Credit: Courtesy Ben and Jerrys

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Chance The Rapper and his non-profit SocialWorks serve up free scoops of his Ben & Jerry's flavor, Mint Chocolate Chance, at Chicago's Navy Pier on May 2.

Spring Style

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Rebel Wilson shows off her spring style in a pretty pink dress while out in N.Y.C. on May 5.

Coffee Run

Credit: Backgrid

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas take a walk while enjoying their coffee on the set of Ghosted in Washington, D.C. on May 4.

Courtside Couple

Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty

Dwyane Wade heads back to his Miami stomping grounds with wife Gabrielle Union to watch game two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers on May 4 at FTX Arena.

Big Kiss

Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

In San Diego, Miles Teller gives wife Keleigh Sperry a kiss at the Top Gun: Maverick world premiere on May 4.

Pop Culture Portrait

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Brooke Shields and daughter Grier Henchy snap a photo in front of a portrait of Shields, by artist Tara Lewis, at the Louis K. Meisel Gallery in N.Y.C. on May 4.

High Honors

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Zazie Beetz is honored at The Opportunity Network's 15th Annual Night of Opportunity Gala in N.Y.C. on May 4.

Cruise Control

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Tom Cruise arrives in style at the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in San Diego on May 4.

A-list Arrival

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Also at the Top Gun: Maverick world premiere: Rachel McAdams stuns on the red carpet.

Show Stoppers

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Neil Patrick Harris and Sara Bareilles give their all while performing in Into The Woods at New York City Center on May 4.

Monaco Moment

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Kristen Stewart strikes a pose at the Chanel Cruise 2023 Collection show on May 5 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Bear Hug

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Keegan-Michael Key, Ken Jeong and Mike Myers hug it out at Netflix's The Pentaverate afterparty at Liaison in L.A. on May 4.

All Smiles

Credit: Gabriele Holtermann/Sipa USA

Glenn Close and Niv Sultan attend the season 2 premiere of Apple's Tehran at the Robin Williams Center in N.Y.C. on May 4.

Family Affair

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Jennifer Connelly brings her son Kai, along with husband Paul Bettany, to the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

Mickey Magic

Credit: Disney/Image Group LA

Donald Faison, Yvette Nicole Brown and Harvey Guillén pose with Mickey at Disney Junior Fun Fest at Disney's California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California on April 29.

Street Style

Credit: Backgrid

In N.Y.C., Ruby Rose steps out in a stylish, sporty ensemble on May 4.

Close Crop

Credit: RACHPOOT.COM/Splash News online

Olivia Culpo makes her way into the Michael Kors x Ellesse cocktail party in London on May 4.

Spin Cycle

Credit: Backgrid

Olivia Rodrigo keeps it casual for a bike ride around Washington, D.C., on May 4.

