Star Tracks: Monday, May 9, 2011
BACK TO REALITY
Paula Abdul reunites with her American Idol costar Simon Cowell at auditions for his new show, The X Factor, in Los Angeles, where the pair are joining forces to once again judge new talent.
LEGGY BLONDE
Is she starting a new trend? Jessica Simpson puts her own spin on the sweater dress, pairing a green turtleneck with suede stackers and picture-perfect hair while stepping out in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
ON THE DOUBLE
Sarah Jessica Parker relishes in her Mother's Day glow while being flanked by twin daughters Tabitha and Marion, 22 months, during a sunny stroll through New York City on Sunday.
HOT PINK
Julianne Hough flaunts her natural beauty and bikini body while making a splash in Miami, Fla., on Sunday.
GENE POOL
Teri Hatcher and daughter Emerson, 13, show off their good family genes Saturday at the Disneyland premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides in Anaheim, Calif.
SHOE IN
Katie Holmes hits Barneys New York on Friday, where a pair of gilded stackers caught the fashionista's eye at the Beverly Hills outpost.
HAPPY GO LUCKY
Happy parents Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale enjoy some quality family time with their boys, Zuma and Kingston (not pictured), and celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday in London's Primrose Park.
A PREMIERE PAIR
They color coordinated! Penélope Cruz sticks close to her Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides costar Johnny Depp at their film's premiere Saturday at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.
OFF TO THE RACES
Talk about a winning pair! Nick Lachey holds tight to fiancée Vanessa Minnillo while making a glam entrance Saturday at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky.
TURN IT OUT
Model Marisa Miller knows just how to accessorize – sporting the perfect hat Saturday at the Kentucky Derby.
SWING TIME
Look at her go! After grabbing groceries together earlier in the week, Halle Berry treats daughter Nahla, 3, to a day at the park Friday in Beverly Hills.
HIP HUGGER
Who loves you, babe? Jennifer Garner gets an affectionate squeeze from daughter Violet, 5, while running errands Friday in Santa Monica, Calif.
CITY WALK
Mom-to-be January Jones stays chic in a black-and-white ensemble for an appointment Friday afternoon in Santa Monica, Calif.
NO SWEAT
Ashlee Simpson keeps her post-baby body in top shape Friday with a workout in Studio City, Calif.
SHEER SEDUCTION
Lady Gaga dares to bare yet again while attending a press conference Friday in Mexico City, where the singer will perform at the Foro Sol arena as part of her Monster Ball world tour.
GO LONG
After performing at Nivea's anniversary event the night before, brand spokesperson Rihanna makes a white hot stop for a photo call in Paris on Friday.
BAG IT
Things are twice as nice for fashionista Ashley Olsen, who doubles up on her handbags while out Friday in New York City.