Star Tracks - Monday, May 9, 2005
MOMMY TRAINING
Britney Spears, who is expecting her first child in the fall, gives a preview of her parenting skills with stepdaughter Kori, 3, while taking a garden stroll in Hollywood on Friday. Spears and Kori's dad, Kevin Federline, will join the reality star ranks when their UPN show Britney and Kevin: Chaotic premieres May 17.
COVER UP
Ben Affleck and fiancée Jennifer Garner, who are keeping mum about rumors that they're expecting a baby, stay under wraps as they spend a quiet Saturday lunching and shopping in Santa Monica.
GOOD SPORT
Paula Abdul does the wave outside her hotel in New York City on Saturday. In her Saturday Night Live appearance that evening, the American Idol judge made light of recent allegations by former Idol competitor Corey Clark that they had an affair while he was a contestant on the show.
FLY GIRL
Showing no signs of jet lag, Jennifer Aniston totes her own bags through London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday. Rumor has it that the actress, who filmed part of her upcoming thriller Derailed in London, could be in town to buy a $5.7 million house in the city's posh Kensington neighborhood.
BEYOND BORDERS
U.N. Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie dons traditional garb during her visit to a camp for Afghan refugees outside Peshawar, Pakistan, on Thursday, just a few days after her rendezvous with Brad Pitt in Morocco. On Friday the actress met with Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf, whom she thanked for his efforts on behalf of the refugees.
SEEING DOUBLE
Paris and Paris (Hilton and Latsis, that is) double their pleasure at the Spider Club in Hollywood on Saturday. Hilton, whose horror flick House of Wax opened at No. 2 at the box office on Friday, has been dating the same-named Greek shipping heir since December.
WALKING THE WALK
Having a good time for a good cause, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Halle Berry share a laugh at the 12th Annual Revlon Run/Walk For Women in L.A. on Saturday. The actors, along with Desperate Housewives star Marcia Cross, cohosted the event, which raised money to fight women's cancers.
LEADING THE PACK
Usher looks like a true Southern gentleman as he makes his way to a private box at the 131st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday. The Grammy-winning singer watched virtual unknown Giacomo take the crown at the prestigious horse-racing event.
SHOWING SIGNS
Jane Fonda gets hands on with OutKast's Big Boi and music producer Dallas Austin as the trio attend a benefit screening of the Oscar winner's new film Monster-in-Law in Atlanta on Thursday. The evening, which also included a live auction, was a fundraiser for the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention, which Fonda founded.
FRIENDLY AFFAIR
Claire Danes, whose boyfriend Billy Crudup is spending his nights starring in the Broadway hit The Pillowman, attends the Whitney Museum's annual art party in New York on Thursday with her other date of choice – fashion designer Zac Posen. The close pals grew up two blocks from each other in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood but didn't meet until their teens.
SHADY LADY
Penelope Cruz spends the last day of her break shopping with her mom, Encarna Sanchez, in her hometown of Madrid. Friday the Sahara star started production on the comedy Volver, her third collaboration with Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar.
HOT RIDE
Sin City actress Brittany Murphy straddles the Ingenieur, an exclusive car created by Mercedes and watch company IWC Schaffhausen at the auto's launch party in Santa Monica on Thursday. Only 55 units of the four-door coupe will be produced for sale in the United States.
LUNCH BREAK
Taking a breather from her duties as a model, actress, swimwear designer and mom to 3-year-old Damian, Elizabeth Hurley heads to lunch Thursday with pals at London's San Lorenzo restaurant. The multitasker recently launched Elizabeth Hurley Beach, a collection of bikinis and one-piece bathing suits and sarongs.