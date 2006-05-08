Star Tracks - Monday, May 8, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 12

SASS & SAUCE

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss

Jessica Simpson makes a vivacious redhead Sunday with the ALMA Awards' host and producer, Eva Longoria. Simpson opened the show with a comedy bit featuring George Lopez – who in January had apologized to her for poking fun at Nick Lachey at the People's Choice Awards.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

LATIN LOVE

Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters/Landov

Jennifer Lopez is Marc Anthony's right-hand woman Sunday at the ALMA Awards, where he received the Celia Cruz Award for excellence in music. The presentation by the National Council of La Raza, taped at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, will air June 5 on ABC.

3 of 12

'FRIEND'-LY STROLL

Credit: X17

Longtime pals Courteney Cox and Sheryl Crow – and Cox's daughter Coco, nearly 2 – have a Malibu beach powwow Sunday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

DERBY DUO

Credit: Larry Birkhead

Model Petra Nemcova cuddles up to Nick Lachey at the Barnstable-Brown Derby Eve Gala, a diabetes research fund-raiser, in Louisville on Friday. But Lachey skipped the next day's Kentucky Derby to promote his new album, What's Left of Me.

Advertisement

5 of 12

GONE CLUBBING

Credit: Tammie Arroyo/Aff-USA

After a tough few weeks, Heather Locklear takes a break to putter around with Michael Douglas Sunday at the actor's eighth annual charitable golf tournament in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

6 of 12

WEDDING PARTY

Credit: Kelvin Bruce/Nunn

His Caribbean vacation behind him, Prince William turns in his beachwear for more formal attire to attend stepsister Laura Parker Bowles's wedding in Lacock, England, on Saturday. The royal attended the family affair with longtime girlfriend Kate Middleton.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

GOOD DEED

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash

Eva Longoria is in good spirits following lunch in West Hollywood recently: The actress was set to play Santa with a load of toys destined for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles crammed in her car.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

MAKING SCENTS

Credit: Ramey

No, Nick Lachey isn't enlisting style help from a new female friend: The singer – whose album What's Left of Me hits stores Tuesday – was filming a commercial for Axe body spray in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Advertisement

9 of 12

ON THE TOWN

Credit: Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber dress to the nines to attend the Tribeca Ball, which raises funds and awareness for the New York Academy of Art, on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

CHOWING DOWN

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Mr. Chow fanatics Michelle Rodriguez and Jamie Foxx (who says he's dined at the eatery "thousands of times") make the scene at the grand opening of the restaurant's downtown New York City branch on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

MOMMA'S BOY

Credit: INFGOFF

Wilmer Valderrama sends some hand signals while leaving his New York City hotel on Friday. Though the That '70s Show star's sitcom ends May 18, he's still busy with his trash-talking MTV show, Yo Momma.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 12

FIGHTING FORM

Credit: MALIBU MEDIA/BIGPICTURESPHOTO

Janet Jackson shows off her trim figure leaving a London restaurant Wednesday. The singer is rumored to be visiting an acupuncturist to help her shed pounds before the release of her new album, 20 Years Old.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff