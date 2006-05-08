Star Tracks - Monday, May 8, 2006
SASS & SAUCE
Jessica Simpson makes a vivacious redhead Sunday with the ALMA Awards' host and producer, Eva Longoria. Simpson opened the show with a comedy bit featuring George Lopez – who in January had apologized to her for poking fun at Nick Lachey at the People's Choice Awards.
LATIN LOVE
Jennifer Lopez is Marc Anthony's right-hand woman Sunday at the ALMA Awards, where he received the Celia Cruz Award for excellence in music. The presentation by the National Council of La Raza, taped at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, will air June 5 on ABC.
'FRIEND'-LY STROLL
Longtime pals Courteney Cox and Sheryl Crow – and Cox's daughter Coco, nearly 2 – have a Malibu beach powwow Sunday.
DERBY DUO
Model Petra Nemcova cuddles up to Nick Lachey at the Barnstable-Brown Derby Eve Gala, a diabetes research fund-raiser, in Louisville on Friday. But Lachey skipped the next day's Kentucky Derby to promote his new album, What's Left of Me.
GONE CLUBBING
After a tough few weeks, Heather Locklear takes a break to putter around with Michael Douglas Sunday at the actor's eighth annual charitable golf tournament in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.
WEDDING PARTY
His Caribbean vacation behind him, Prince William turns in his beachwear for more formal attire to attend stepsister Laura Parker Bowles's wedding in Lacock, England, on Saturday. The royal attended the family affair with longtime girlfriend Kate Middleton.
GOOD DEED
Eva Longoria is in good spirits following lunch in West Hollywood recently: The actress was set to play Santa with a load of toys destined for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles crammed in her car.
MAKING SCENTS
No, Nick Lachey isn't enlisting style help from a new female friend: The singer – whose album What's Left of Me hits stores Tuesday – was filming a commercial for Axe body spray in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
ON THE TOWN
Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber dress to the nines to attend the Tribeca Ball, which raises funds and awareness for the New York Academy of Art, on Thursday.
CHOWING DOWN
Mr. Chow fanatics Michelle Rodriguez and Jamie Foxx (who says he's dined at the eatery "thousands of times") make the scene at the grand opening of the restaurant's downtown New York City branch on Thursday.
MOMMA'S BOY
Wilmer Valderrama sends some hand signals while leaving his New York City hotel on Friday. Though the That '70s Show star's sitcom ends May 18, he's still busy with his trash-talking MTV show, Yo Momma.
FIGHTING FORM
Janet Jackson shows off her trim figure leaving a London restaurant Wednesday. The singer is rumored to be visiting an acupuncturist to help her shed pounds before the release of her new album, 20 Years Old.