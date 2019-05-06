Jennifer Lopez Performs in N.Y.C., Plus Idris Elba, the Daytime Emmy Awards & More

 

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
A Leg Up

Jennifer Lopez gets a boost while performing on the Today Citi Concert Series on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Night on the Town

Newlyweds Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre make their first public appearance as a married couple at the Ozwald Boateng show on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Family Outing

Mario Lopez, pregnant wife Courtney and their kids Dominic and Gia attend the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday in Pasadena, California.

Winning Smiles

Presenter Amy Poehler poses with lifetime achievement award winner Judge Judy Sheindlin backstage at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

Dad & Daughter Duo

Also at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards: Maile and Wayne Brady.

Spidey Senses

Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal attend Conque 2019 to present the new film Spider-Man: Far from Home at Centro de Congresos on Saturday in Queretaro, Mexico.

Flipping Out

Terry Crews shows off his phenom award backstage in the winner’s cave during the 11th annual Shorty Awards on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Puppy Love

Colton Underwood cuddles Oreo, a puppy from the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, at the Amazon Treasure Truck Pup Fest Event on Sunday in L.A.

Suited Up

Stephan James and Julia Roberts attend the Amazon Prime Experience For Your Consideration screening of Homecoming at Hollywood Athletic Club on Sunday.

Derby Destiny

Former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams wears a pale pink hat at the 145th annual Kentucky Derby on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.

Style Maven

Solange Knowles attends Performance Space New York’s Spring Gala on Saturday in N.Y.C.

Staying Dry

Octavia Spencer supports her Instant Family costar Mark Wahlberg at the launch of his Wahlburgers restaurant in London on Saturday.

Fashion Statement

Lady Gaga arrives in high style at Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala dinner on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Power Couple

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble pose for a photo as Harper’s Bazaar’s Glenda Bailey celebrates her Damehood on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Fan Love

Gwen Stefani waves to fans as she arrives at The Mark in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

Killing It

Janelle Monáe steps out in N.Y.C. on Saturday in edgy lace-up boots and a mini metallic dress.

Backstage VIPs

Ben Stiller, Meryl Streep and Emma Thompson pose with What the Constitution Means to Me playwright and performer Heidi Schreck and actress Rosdely Ciprian on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Fierce Fashions

Alton Mason, Tracee Ellis Ross and Luka Sabbat all give their best poses at the star-studded bash of of Carine Roitfeld’s debut fragrance launch in New York City during Met Gala weekend.

Reunited!

Set It Up‘s Glen Powell and Zoey Deutch have a reunion at City Year Los Angeles’ Spring Break: Destination Education on Saturday.

BFF Goals

Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen have a fun night out at Saturday’s 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City, where she presented him with the Vito Russo Award.

No 'Time Suckage' Here!

Ben Stiller, Winona Ryder, Janeane Garofalo and Ethan Hawke are together again to toast their film Reality Bites‘ 25th anniversary during the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday.

Rock Out

Phoenix kicks off the new indie nostalgia fest Just Like Heaven at Queen Mary Park in Long Beach, California.

All in the Family

Robert, Terri and Bindi Irwin are all smiles for the Paley Center for Media Presents: An Evening with The Irwins: “Crikey! It’s The Irwins” Screening in Beverly Hills on Friday.

BeKylieing

Kylie Jenner heads out to dinner in a tailored suit dress and bedazzled see-thru skirt in New York City on Sunday.

Bosse De Bébé

Keira Knightley continues her Paris adventures on Saturday, this time disguising her baby bump with a leopard print dress.

Hustling

Keke Palmer enjoys one of her final days on the Hustlers set in Manhattan on Saturday before the official wrap on the film.

Laugh Factory

Desus Nice, Rosie Perez and The Kid Mero collaborate during the Desus & Mero For Your Consideration event in New York City on Friday.

Isn't It Grand?

Second-time parents-to-be Keira Knightley and James Righton attend the Chanel Cruise 2020 Collection photo call in Le Grand Palais in Paris on Friday.

All Ears

Alyson Hannigan, who voices Nancy’s mom in Disney Junior’s Fancy Nancy, husband Alexis Denisof and their daughters Satyana and Keeva celebrate the debut of the Fancy Nancy character at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on Friday.

Got It from Her Mama

Lala Anthony poses with her mother, Carmen Surillo, during an event for VH1’s Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mom, airing May 6 at 10 p.m. ET.

Make It Fashion

Also there: a stunning Ciara.

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Zoë Saldana attends the Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Cafe pop-up at the jeweler’s Beverly Hills location on Friday.

Animal Instincts

Amber Rose flaunts her growing bump in a leopard-print ensemble in Sherman Oaks, California, on Friday.

City Pretty

A chic Jenny Slate arrives to her New York City hotel on Friday.

Total Shoe-in

Mindy Kaling celebrates her DSW partnership and spring trends during a lunch at Home Studios in New York City on Friday.

Friday Feels

Sienna Miller shows off her spring style on Friday afternoon in N.Y.C.

Back at It

Another day, another trip to the gym for Ashlee Simpson, who steps out in Studio City, California, on Friday.

All Aboard

Ginger Zee attends Smile Train’s 20th Anniversary Gala at Capitale in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Here to Hang

Jason Momoa greets the audience as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Thursday.

Dream Team

James Marsden, Christina Applegate, Will Ferrell, Linda Cardellini and Liz Feldman attend Netflix’s Dead to Me season 1 premiere at The Broad Stage on Thursday in Santa Monica, California.

Maternity Muse

James Righton and pregnant Keira Knightley attend the Chanel J12 cocktail party at Place Vendome on Thursday in Paris.

Man of the Moment

Zac Efron attends Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile Tribeca Film Festival premiere at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Balancing Act

Usher holds an adorable puppy while riding his bike in New York City on Thursday.

Hollywood Hunks

Rocketman stars Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell make an appearance on the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre in London on Thursday.

Music Meets Film

Winston Duke and Mary J. Blige attend the MCM Global-hosted premiere of The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion during Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Furry Friends

Rachel Dratch explores the outdoors with some beloved Sesame Street characters while filming the show on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Fashion Family Affair

Lily-Rose Depp and her mother Vanessa Paradis attend the Chanel Cruise Collection show at Le Grand Palais on Friday in Paris.

Meet the Cast

Leighton Meester speaks during a Single Parents Q&A at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening room on Thursday in L.A.

Rom-Com Whirlwind

Long Shot costars Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen briefly reenact 20 classic romantic comedies alongside host James Corden for his Roll Call segment on Thursday’s episode of The Late Late Show. 

Flower Power

The Hustle producer and star Rebel Wilson strikes a mock-seductive pose at her film’s VIP screening with Natalie Zfat and 1-800-Flowers at Bryant Park Screening Room on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Derby Duo

Host Jimmy Fallon and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley show off their style in Kentucky Derby hats during her interview on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

First-Timer

Kenan Thompson makes his first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, where he took tequila shots to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and talked about what it felt like to win an Emmy Award.

'Prime'd & Ready

Sian Clifford cozies up to Fleabag costar and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge for a photo at the Amazon Prime Video series’ season 2 premiere in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

On the Go

Ashlee Simpson steps out in an all-black ensemble in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Leading Lady

Hayley Atwell attends the press night afterparty for Rosmersholm at Browns on Thursday in London.

Mic Check

Shawn Mendes pops into SiriusXM Hits 1 at the SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Pregnant Pause

Parents-to-be Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds step out (and break their big news!) at the Pokémon Detective Pikachu premiere in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Having a Moment

Rita Ora strikes a pose on Thursday while performing at Le Bataclan in Paris.

Walk the Walk

Lily Collins waves to photographers on Thursday while arriving to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C.

Following Suit

Lily-Rose Depp attends the Chanel J12 cocktail party on Place Vendome in Paris on Thursday.

Mad World

Oops! Jimmy Kimmel — with sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez — has Tom Brady break Matt Damon’s window on Wednesday while continuing their ongoing “feud” for an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.

Feeling 'Incredible'

Angel Barbara Palvin celebrates The New Incredible by Victoria’s Secret Collection in Los Angeles on Thursday.

On the Run

Brooke Burke attends a benefit dinner for the Nautica Malibu Triathlon and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles at the Nautica House in Malibu.

Cute Dates

Ciara cozies up to husband Russell Wilson and son Future Zahir ahead of her performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Pop Powerhouses

Halsey and Taylor Swift pose together ahead of their performances at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

