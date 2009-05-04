Star Tracks: Monday, May 4, 2009

Jennifer Connelly, Jessica Alba, Jimmy Fallon, Ciara and Jessica Biel join forces for a good cause, teaming up during the EIF Revlon Run/Walk for Women Saturday in New York to raise money for breast and ovarian cancer research. "I don't ever get to come to Times Square and I don't get to run through the city," Biel told PEOPLE at the event. "I think it will be a beautiful experience."