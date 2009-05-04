Star Tracks: Monday, May 4, 2009
HOG WILD
Angelina Jolie – who's been living the suburban life with her family – revs up her Triumph motorcycle for a chase scene Saturday on the New York City set of her movie Salt.
KICK OFF
Ed Westwick gets his kicks – and shows off his U.K. pride – during a celebrity soccer match Saturday as part of BritWeek at the Los Angeles Galaxy's stadium, the Home Depot Center, in Carson, Calif. And the Gossip Girl star had some support in the stands: girlfriend Jessica Szohr (not pictured) cheered him on.
LIKE A PRAYER
While her appeal to adopt a 4-year-old girl from Malawi continues, Madonna keeps up her routine in New York City, attending services at the Kabbalah Centre with son David Banda, 3, on Saturday.
ACTIVE PARTICIPANTS
Jennifer Connelly, Jessica Alba, Jimmy Fallon, Ciara and Jessica Biel join forces for a good cause, teaming up during the EIF Revlon Run/Walk for Women Saturday in New York to raise money for breast and ovarian cancer research. "I don't ever get to come to Times Square and I don't get to run through the city," Biel told PEOPLE at the event. "I think it will be a beautiful experience."
FLAG BEARER
Ready, set, make a difference! Eva Longoria Parker waves the starter flag Saturday at the Rally for Kids with Cancer's celebratory "Start Your Engines" Brunch at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. The actress was the honorary chair for the celebrity scavenger race, which took place Friday and Saturday and raised funds for various children's cancer organizations.
WATER WORKS
I can do it, Mommy! Naomi Watts's 21-month-old son Sasha, who was hospitalized briefly last week for respiratory issues, shows off his independent side while taking cover from the rain Sunday in New York City.
SEEING RED
What put that smile on her face? Only Rumer Willis knows as the red-headed starlet stops by Genlux magazine's BritWeek designer of the year fashion show and awards Saturday at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.
ARMS CONTROL
Nicole Richie balances one big purse with one tiny kid, her nearly 14-month-old daughter Harlow Winter Madden, while out and about in Hollywood on Friday.
SOUTHERN BELLE
Scarlett O'Hara would be proud: Kim Kardashian has all eyes on her as she poses with fans at the second annual Derby Spectacular Friday, on the eve of the Kentucky Derby, at the Louisville Glassworks.
GONE DARK
Looks like it's back to work for the newlywed! Channeling her dark side, Fergie sticks to basic black while heading to a Hollywood recording studio on Friday.
WEATHER PROOF
Sarah Jessica Parker and 6-year-old son James Wilkie stay shielded from the rain with colorful umbrellas during a stroll Friday through their West Village neighborhood. James will soon be a big brother with the arrival of his twin sisters-to-be this summer.
COMING TO AMERICA
Lady GaGa brings her one-of-a-kind style Stateside, making a revealing stop in New York City on Friday. The native New Yorker is in town to perform two shows Saturday night.
PARTY ANIMAL
Talk about a lucky dog! Actress Ashley Greene shares the spotlight with her new pup, Marlow, and fellow Twilight costar Kellan Lutz during the For Joseph launch party at the new Kitson Melrose in West Hollywood on Thursday.
MOVER & SHAKER
Does he have a new day job as a moving man? Nah, Ryan Gosling is just doing some heavy lifting Friday while shooting his role in the movie Blue Valentine in New York's East Village neighborhood. The film, about a married couple struggling with their relationship, also stars Michelle Williams.
HIPPIE CHICK
After a glamorous turn at the Cartier bash the night before, Kate Hudson goes boho casual – complete with a fringe bag and turquoise cuff – for a lunch date Friday in New York's SoHo neighborhood.
'PULITZER' PRIZE
Mom-to-be Elisabeth Hasselbeck rewards herself with a bite-sized treat Thursday at the launch of Lilly Pulitzer's A Colorful Cause collection at Bloomingdale's in New York City. The View cohost was among the celebrity moms – including Gwyneth Paltrow and Marcia Cross – who designed pieces to generate funds for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare inherited skin disease which affects young children.