Katie Holmes Buys Art Supplies in N.Y.C., Plus Chris Martin and Gavin Rossdale, Spike Lee and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Arts and Crafts
Katie Holmes is seen walking through N.Y.C.’s Soho neighborhood with art supplies in tow on May 27.
Brunch Buddies
Chris Martin and pal Gavin Rossdale head to brunch together in Malibu on May 30.
Go Team
Spike Lee shows his support for the New York Knicks as they take on the Atlanta Hawks on May 28 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Laid-Back Look
Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker are seen grabbing coffee and groceries in Bel-Air on May 29.
Red Carpet Recognition
Mary J. Blige is inducted into The Apollo Theater’s Walk of Fame on May 28 in New York City.
‘Wonder’-ful Breakfast
Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot grabs baguettes and other treats from a bakery in L.A. on May 30.
Red Hot
Bethenny Frankel goes for a swim in a red one-piece bathing suit on May 30 in Miami Beach.
Practice Makes Perfect
Rafael Nadal jokes around while practicing on the court during the French Open on May 29 in Paris.
Hands On
Matt James and Rachel Kirkconnell hold hands while out for a stroll in the Hamptons together on May 30.
Stars in Stripes
Jennifer Garner holds hands with her mom Patricia Ann while out and about in L.A. on May 28.
Have Mercy
John Stamos reunites with The Beach Boys onstage in San Diego.
Long May They Rainbow
Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum get matched up for a Malibu shopping trip.
Better in Color
Lizzo is all smiles wearing a bright pop of color on a night out in West Hollywood.
Pardon Her French
Naomi Osaka wins her first match of the 2021 French Open only to be fined $15K for not speaking to the press.
Father and Sun
Rob Lowe enjoys a day at the beach with his son, John Owen Lowe.
Rockstar Duet
Megan Fox joins Machine Gun Kelly onstage at the Indianapolis 500 weekend concert.
Pearly White
Eva Longoria is all smiles in all white as she steps out with friends in Beverly Hills.
A Quieter Place
John Krasinski and J-Mac are buddy-buddy at a Houston screening for <em>A Quiet Place Part II</em>.
Just Marvelous
Rachel Brosnahan gets back into character on the set of <em>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel</em> in N.Y.C.
Thunder and Lightning
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky grab breakfast with their parents in Woollahra, Australia.
Living Legend
Mary J. Blige looks incredible at her induction into the Apollo Walk of Fame ceremony at The Apollo Theater on May 28 in N.Y.C.
Set Sighting
Jessica Chastain walks onto the set of The Good Nurse in Norwalk, Connecticut on May 27.
Break Time
Lily James heads to her trailer after filming scenes for Hulu's Pam and Tommy in L.A. on May 28.
Camera Ready
Chris Hemsworth films scenes for Thor: Love and Thunder on May 27 in Centennial Parklands in Sydney.
Late Night Chat
Billy Porter makes a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 27 in N.Y.C.
Golden Gal
Megan Thee Stallion shows off her iHeart award for best collaboration for "Savage (Remix)" at The Dolby Theatre in L.A. on May 27.
Date Night
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly cuddle up at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in L.A. on May 27.
Fitness Fashion
Jennifer Lopez wears a lavender matching workout set to Anatomy gym in Miami on May 27.
Keeping It Casual
Ben Affleck wears a baseball cap, t-shirt and jeans while out in L.A. on May 27.
In Memory Of
Sherri Shepherd takes the mic during the Paul Mooney tribute show at The Laugh Factory on May 27 in West Hollywood.
Premiere Partners
J.J. Abrams and John Krasinski attend the L.A. screening of A Quiet Place Part II at the Cinemark Playa Vista and XD on May 27 in L.A.
Elton Tribute
Demi Lovato performs at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27.
Back in Action
Gemma Arterton poses at a photocall to celebrate the opening of Walden at the Harold Pinter Theatre on May 27 in London.
Darling in Denim
Julianne Moore wears a big smile while out in a denim shirt and jeans on May 27 in N.Y.C.
Season 2 Sneak
Phoebe Dynevor shoots scenes for season 2 of Bridgerton on May 27 in London.
Skater Girl
Avril Lavigne wears a cropped tank and boots on her way to coffee with a friend on May 27 in Malibu.
On the Go
Keanu Reeves carries his leftovers as he leaves his hotel to head to the studio in Berlin on May 27.
Full Glam
Joan Collins shows off her timeless style at the Villa Remus Press Day on May 26 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
Keeping Cool
Halsey puts her baby bump on display in a breezy mini dress and powder blue cowboy boots while out and about on May 26 in Malibu.
The Trifecta
Director Natalie Morales (center) poses alongside actresses Kuhoo Verma and Victoria Moroles at a special event for their Hulu original film Plan B on May 26 in Beverly Hills.
Going Green
Joe Jonas steps out in an olive two-piece set while running errands in West Hollywood on May 26.
Pratt Does Press
Chris Pratt looks dapper during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 27.
Game Time
Chloë Sevigny and husband Siniša Mačković are all smiles at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks take on the Atlanta Hawks on May 26 in N.Y.C.
Solo Stroll
Bradley Cooper is seen out and about on a morning walk in N.Y.C. on May 26.
Scary Screening
Billie Eilish shows off her long blonde locks alongside Director Michael Chaves at The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It special screening in L.A. on Thursday.
Making Waves
Lewis Hamilton shows off his impressive jet ski skills on May 26 in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France.
City Style
Diane Kruger looks summery in a mini dress while out in N.Y.C.'s West Village on May 26.
Stylish Spouses
David and Victoria Beckham look stylish as they leave Bar Pitti in N.Y.C. on May 26.
Dog Days
Justin Theroux and his dog Kuma are seen on the set of White House Plumbers in Dutchess County, New York on May 25.
More Matcha
Zoey Deutch enjoys an iced matcha latte at Alfred's in L.A. on May 26.
Powerful Performance
Common performs with The Sounds of Blackness at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Tuesday, the one year anniversary of Floyd's death.
You Know You Love Me
Eli Brown and Whitney Peak film Gossip Girl in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Red Carpet Ready
Mandy Moore gets dolled up for the drive-in screening of This Is Us in Pasadena, California on Tuesday.
A Hand to Hold
Teresa Giudice and boyfriend Luis Ruelas go shopping on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
Sheer Beauty
Shay Mitchel heads to a meeting in L.A. on Tuesday in sheer black joggers and a leather trench.
Big Smile
David Grohl flashes a smile in
N.Y.C. while promoting the docuseries From Cradle to Stage on Tuesday.
Cool and Casual
Katie Holmes takes a stroll in N.Y.C. on Tuesday in gray sweats and a t-shirt.