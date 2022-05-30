Prince Harry Wins a Polo Match in California, Plus Harry Styles, Pink, Camila Cabello and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
We Are the Champions
Prince Harry and a pal toast their victory at the Santa Barbara Polo Club in Santa Barbara, California, on May 29.
Happy Harry
Harry Styles celebrates his set at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 concert at War Memorial Park in Coventry, England, on May 29.
Sweet Sous Chef
Pink's son Jameson joins her onstage on May 28 during a culinary demonstration at the 2022 BottleRock Napa Valley event in California.
Game On
Camila Cabello belts it out on May 28 ahead of the Liverpool vs. Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Final game in Paris.
Need for Speed
Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer, Patrick Dempsey, Simone Ashley and Jacob Elordi pose for a photo outside the Red Bull Racing Garage ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco in Monte-Carlo on May 29.
Close Costars
Stranger Things stars Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink cuddle up on May 27 at the show's ATAS screening at Raleigh Studios Hollywood.
Palme d'Or
Broker star Song Kang-ho shows off his best actor award at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 28.
Perfect Combo
Chef Roy Choi and Pink serve up some smiles together at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at BottleRock in Napa Valley on May 28.
Good Fight
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington bring their love story to the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte-Carlo on May 29.
Grand Princesses
Princess Charlene and daughter Princess Gabriella hold hands at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte-Carlo on May 29.
Have Mercy
Halle Bailey stays hydrated at the vitaminwater Mercury in Retrograde Shelter in New York City on May 28.
Glamorous Maternity
Michelle Williams shows off her baby bump while walking the red carpet at the Showing Up premiere during the Cannes Film Festival on May 27 in France.
London Squad
Director Colin Trevorrow, Mamoudou Athie, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, DeWanda Wise and Jeff Goldblum looked sharp while attending the Jurassic World: Dominion photo call at Trafalgar Square on May 27 in London.
Hard at Work
Kim Kardashian shows off her SKIMS ensemble as she prepares for a photo shoot outside of her office while holding a can of Diet Coke on May 27 in Los Angeles.
Fun in France
Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell have a moment at the screening of Mother And Son (Un Petit Frere) during the Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27 in France.
Back in Action
Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum share a laugh at the Jurassic World: Dominion photo call in London on May 27.
Photo Finish
Javier Bardem smiles for the cameras during an event in his honor at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 27.
Feeling Super
Machine Gun Kelly and host Jimmy Fallon goof off during the Mad Lib Theater sketch on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on May 26.
One Cute Couple
Katie Holmes and new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III get happy at The Silver Ball: The Moth's 25th Anniversary Gala honoring David Byrne at Spring Studios in N.Y.C. on May 26.
View from the 'Top'
PEOPLE editor-in-chief Liz Vaccariello hangs with Top Gun: Maverick's Danny Ramirez, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell during a screening and Q&A in New York City on May 26.
Party People
Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria have a blast on May 26 at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 afterparty at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France.
Red-y for Fun
Also at the amfAR Gala on May 26: a beaming Ashley Graham.
He Comes in Peace
Meanwhile, Ricky Martin is a hit with fans while arriving at the amfAR Gala, where guests sipped Clase Azul tequila.
Barbie Girl
Laverne Cox — recently honored with her own Barbie — has a blast celebrating A Very Barbie Birthday at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square in N.Y.C. on May 26.
Purple Reign
Olivia Rodrigo sings her heart out on May 26 during her tour stop at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.
So Bright
Austin Butler looks every bit the movie star on May 26 during the photo call for Elvis at the Cannes Film Festival in France.
Keeping It Spicy
Melanie Chisholm and Princess Beatrice of York buddy up at a dinner to celebrate the new alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet store on London's Bruton Street on May 26.
Music Man
Harrison Ford speaks to the crowd during a belated celebration of composer John Williams' 90th birthday in Anaheim, California, on May 26.
Paris Match
Newlyweds Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher share a kiss during their honeymoon in Paris on May 26.
Top of the World
Priah Ferguson, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Cara Buono of Stranger Things visit the top of the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on May 26.
Retro 'Fit
Jessica Chastain gets into character on the set of Mother's Instinct in Union County, New Jersey, on May 26.
Blue Belle
Also going back in time on the Mother's Instinct set on May 26: Anne Hathaway.
Back to Set
Michael B. Jordan heads to the set of Creed III to reprise his role as Donnie Creed in L.A. on May 25.
Chit Chat
Jon Hamm visits The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on May 25.
Suit & Tie
Mandy Moore looks dashing in a tailored suit at the NBCU FYC event on May 25 in Hollywood.
Knock Out
In Beverly Hills, Nick Jonas poses with Sugar Ray Leonard at the boxer's foundation's 11th Annual Big Fighters, Big Cause charity boxing night at The Beverly Hilton on May 25.
Out & About
Kaley Cuoco is spotted outside the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on May 25 in L.A.
Forever Inspo
Regina Hall receives the second annual Variety Voice of Inspiration Award at the 2022 Reel Works ChangeMakers Gala at Tribeca 360 in N.Y.C. on May 25.
Talk of the Town
Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston chat outside Global Radio studios in London on May 26.
Comfy Casual
Chloë Moretz wears a matching set and a pair of sunnies while out in Beverly Hills on May 25.
High Honors
Jimmy Fallon takes the stage at Greenwich International Film Festival's Changemaker Gala to honor Lin-Manuel Miranda and The Miranda Family Foundation on May 25.
Press Tour
Glen Powell and Greg Tarzan Davis attend a screening of Top Gun: Maverick at the U.S. Navy Memorial Burke Theater on May 25 in Washington, D.C.
Coffee Run
Rumer Willis grabs iced coffee from Alfred in L.A. on May 25.
Mother-Daughter Moment
Princess Charlene brings daughter Gabriella to the Monte Carlo Fashion Awards at the Opéra Garnier on May 25.
Mental Health Matters
Big Boi performs at Sound Mind Live festival, which brought together musicians and music lovers to build community around mental health, in N.Y.C. on May 21.
Suited Up
In Atlanta, Xolo Maridueña hits the set of Blue Beetle in full costume on May 25.
Headed to Set
Ben Foster shoots scenes for Finestkind in Brockton, Massachusetts on May 24.
Cozy on the Carpet
Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky get cozy on the red carpet at the Sydney special screening of Interceptor on May 25.
All That Jazz
In London, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend head out after the singer's intimate show at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club on May 24.
Let's Ride!
Sam Heughan gives a fist pump at the start of the 11th Annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, a global event that brings together the motorcycle community to raise funds for the Movember charity, on May 22 in London.
Gorgeous in Green
Danai Gurira poses at the 2022 Public Theater Gala at The Delacorte Theater in N.Y.C. on May 24.
Fine Dining
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck head out after having a dinner date at Nerano restaurant in Beverly Hills on May 24.
Honoring Women in Media
Ava DuVernay speaks onstage at the 47th Annual Gracie Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, on May 24.
Red Carpet Reunion
Also at the 47th Annual Gracie Awards: Schitt's Creek costars Annie Murphy and Sarah Levy have a sweet reunion on the red carpet.
Passion for Fashion
FKA twigs and Matthew Josephs attend the Central Saint Martins BA Fashion Graduate Show at London's Granary Square on May 24.
Chef in Charge
Chef Kwame Onwuachi leads host Seth Meyers through a cooking demo on Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on May 24.
Summer Vibes
A pregnant Nicky Hilton wears a summery maxi dress on a walk in N.Y.C. on May 23.
Walk the Walk
Ryan Reynolds takes a solo stroll in N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood on May 24.
Cameras Rolling
Elisabeth Moss, O-T Fagbenle and Samira Wiley are spotted on set filming The Handmaid's Tale in Toronto on May 23.
City Chic
Jason Isaacs is dressed to the nines while filming The Crowded Room in N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on May 24.
Home Sweet Home
Kendall Jenner is back in L.A. on May 24 after celebrating sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding in Portofino, Italy.
Date Night
Jon Hamm and girlfriend Anna Osceola hit the red carpet at a celebration of the Atlantic Theater Company's new Sarah Silverman musical Bedwetter in N.Y.C. on May 23.
Family Fun
Kelly Clarkson has a blast with daughter River and son Remy at the new LEGOLAND New York Resort family theme park in Goshen, New York.
'World' Tour
Costars Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum share a laugh on the red carpet at the Mexico City premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion on May 23.
Walking on Sunshine
A stylish Jeannie Mai Jenkins is in great spirits as she walks through N.Y.C. on May 23.
Cue the Fireworks
Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer wave to fans on the red carpet at the Japan premiere of Top Gun: Maverick on May 23 at Osanbashi Yokohama.
Snack Time
Tom Holland shows off his tasty fish and chips while on the set of The Crowed Room on May 24 in N.Y.C.
Top of the Morning
Jennifer Connelly waves hello outside of Good Morning America on May 24 in N.Y.C.
Power Partnership
Gigi Hadid heads to the launch event for her bikini line with Frankies Bikinis, sponsored in part by Casamigos, in N.Y.C. on May 23.
Airport Attire
Diane Kruger wears a summery dress and sunnies upon arriving at the Nice Airport in France, ahead of the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 24.