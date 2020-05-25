Peyton Manning Golfs for a Cause in Florida, Plus Lily James, Joe Jonas and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Play On
Peyton Manning likes what he sees on Sunday while playing (and eventually, winning with Tiger Woods) during the Champions for Charity golf tournament in Hobe Sound, Florida. The event — rounded out by Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson — raised $20 million for coronavirus relief efforts.
Flower Power
Lily James takes her iced coffee to go on Thursday while out in London's Primrose Hill.
Cruising Altitude
Joe Jonas goes for a solo spin in Encino, California, on Thursday.
Bread Winner
On Sunday, a masked Courteney Cox hits up the Malibu Farmers Market.
Peek-a-Boo!
Katharine McPhee has a tiny pal in her bag during a walk in L.A. on Sunday.
Spin Cycle
Stranger Things star Joe Keery puts the pedal to the metal on Saturday in Los Angeles.
Smiles for Miles
Joel McHale is hardly recognizable on Sunday while visiting a farmers market in Los Angeles.
Cap It Off
Killing Eve's Jodie Comer goes for a grocery run on Thursday at her local London store.
Birds of a Feather
Vegas mainstay Wayne Newton and his wife Kathleen have a portrait session at home with their feathered friend on Friday.
Newly on the Market
Brian Austin Green steps out in Malibu, California, to shop for groceries at a local supermarket on Saturday.
Matching March
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk enjoy a stroll together in Los Angeles as they dress in color-coordinated masks and tops on Saturday.
That's Hot
Paris Hilton cruises on a Malibu beach with boyfriend Carter Reum on Saturday.
Tasty Treat
Adam Sandler picks up snacks for his family during a Saturday outing with his wife Jackie in Malibu, California.
Staying Fit
LeBron James goes for a bike ride in West Hollywood in an all-black outfit on Saturday.
Stocking Up
Matt Damon leaves a supermarket in Dublin, Ireland, with a bag of groceries on Saturday.
Beach Day
Brody Jenner is spotted on Saturday at a beach in Malibu, California, with Briana Jungwirth, who once dated One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson.
Wheel-y Rebel
Tyler, the Creator demonstrates his bike skills during a ride in Los Angeles on Friday.
Pumped
Ashley Benson wears patriotic colors ahead of Memorial Day Weekend as she puts gas in her car at a local station in L.A. on Friday.
Masked Comedian
David Spade dresses in an all-black costume during a Friday outing in Los Angeles.
Paris Promenade
Johnny Depp’s rarely-seen 18-year-old son Jack steps out on a romantic stroll with girlfriend Camille Jansen in Paris on Thursday.
Dog Mom
Billie Eilish wears a skeleton-print face covering as she takes her recently adopted foster puppy for a walk in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Going Green
Jimmy Fallon steps out in an army green ensemble to walk his dog on Friday ahead of Memorial Day Weekend in The Hamptons, New York.
That’s Amore
On Thursday, NBA star Russell Westbrook surprises frontline workers at The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in Downtown L.A. with an Italian feast from The Nice Guy restaurant, with some help from Postmates and The h.wood Group.
Summer Whites
Ashley Benson steps out of rumored new beau G-Eazy’s house in an all-white ensemble as she waits for her food delivery on Thursday in Los Angeles.
Multi-Tasker
Justin Bieber bikes barefoot around his L.A. neighborhood on Thursday.
Solo Squad
Hugh Jackman takes his bike for a spin in New York City on Thursday.
Ab-Fab
Lily-Rose Depp shows off her toned abs while out and about in Paris on Thursday.
Food Run
Luann de Lesseps heads to the grocery store on Thursday in The Hamptons, New York.
BBQ Season
Jerry O'Connell kicks off Memorial Day Weekend with his family by grilling up some Jalapeño Popper Macaroni and Cheese Burgers using Bob Evans Macaroni and Cheese.
Par for the Course
Tom Holland hits the green for a round of golf with friends in London on Wednesday.
Round of Applause
Sarah Silverman resumes her nightly post on her balcony to cheer on frontline workers on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
It's Always 5 O'Clock Somewhere
Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams puts his skills to good use by joining the #BacardiMojitoRemix Contest on Instagram.
Two Thumbs Up
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves a training center in Turin, Italy, on Tuesday as the country’s lockdown begins to lift.
Walk This Way
Mom-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger takes a stroll in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Coffee Break
Riverdale actress Camila Mendes smiles with coffee in hand while out and about with a male friend in L.A. on Wednesday.
Bike Buddies
Derek Hough takes a bike ride with his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, in Sherman Oaks, California, on Tuesday.