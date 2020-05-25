Peyton Manning Golfs for a Cause in Florida, Plus Lily James, Joe Jonas and More

By People Staff
May 25, 2020 06:00 AM

Play On

Peyton Manning likes what he sees on Sunday while playing (and eventually, winning with Tiger Woods) during the Champions for Charity golf tournament in Hobe Sound, Florida. The event — rounded out by Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson — raised $20 million for coronavirus relief efforts. 

Flower Power

Lily James takes her iced coffee to go on Thursday while out in London's Primrose Hill.

Cruising Altitude

Joe Jonas goes for a solo spin in Encino, California, on Thursday.

Bread Winner

On Sunday, a masked Courteney Cox hits up the Malibu Farmers Market.

Peek-a-Boo!

Katharine McPhee has a tiny pal in her bag during a walk in L.A. on Sunday.

Spin Cycle

Stranger Things star Joe Keery puts the pedal to the metal on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Smiles for Miles

Joel McHale is hardly recognizable on Sunday while visiting a farmers market in Los Angeles.

Cap It Off

Killing Eve's Jodie Comer goes for a grocery run on Thursday at her local London store.

Birds of a Feather

Vegas mainstay Wayne Newton and his wife Kathleen have a portrait session at home with their feathered friend on Friday.

Newly on the Market

Brian Austin Green steps out in Malibu, California, to shop for groceries at a local supermarket on Saturday.

Matching March

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk enjoy a stroll together in Los Angeles as they dress in color-coordinated masks and tops on Saturday.

That's Hot

Paris Hilton cruises on a Malibu beach with boyfriend Carter Reum on Saturday.

Tasty Treat

Adam Sandler picks up snacks for his family during a Saturday outing with his wife Jackie in Malibu, California.

Staying Fit

LeBron James goes for a bike ride in West Hollywood in an all-black outfit on Saturday.

Stocking Up

Matt Damon leaves a supermarket in Dublin, Ireland, with a bag of groceries on Saturday.

Beach Day

Brody Jenner is spotted on Saturday at a beach in Malibu, California, with Briana Jungwirth, who once dated One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson.

Wheel-y Rebel

Tyler, the Creator demonstrates his bike skills during a ride in Los Angeles on Friday.

Pumped

Ashley Benson wears patriotic colors ahead of Memorial Day Weekend as she puts gas in her car at a local station in L.A. on Friday.

Masked Comedian

David Spade dresses in an all-black costume during a Friday outing in Los Angeles.

Paris Promenade

Johnny Depp’s rarely-seen 18-year-old son Jack steps out on a romantic stroll with girlfriend Camille Jansen in Paris on Thursday.

Dog Mom

Billie Eilish wears a skeleton-print face covering as she takes her recently adopted foster puppy for a walk in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Going Green

Jimmy Fallon steps out in an army green ensemble to walk his dog on Friday ahead of Memorial Day Weekend in The Hamptons, New York.

That’s Amore

On Thursday, NBA star Russell Westbrook surprises frontline workers at The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in Downtown L.A. with an Italian feast from The Nice Guy restaurant, with some help from Postmates and The h.wood Group.

Summer Whites

Ashley Benson steps out of rumored new beau G-Eazy’s house in an all-white ensemble as she waits for her food delivery on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Multi-Tasker

Justin Bieber bikes barefoot around his L.A. neighborhood on Thursday. 

Solo Squad

Hugh Jackman takes his bike for a spin in New York City on Thursday.

Ab-Fab

Lily-Rose Depp shows off her toned abs while out and about in Paris on Thursday. 

Food Run

Luann de Lesseps heads to the grocery store on Thursday in The Hamptons, New York.

BBQ Season

Jerry O'Connell kicks off Memorial Day Weekend with his family by grilling up some Jalapeño Popper Macaroni and Cheese Burgers using Bob Evans Macaroni and Cheese.

Par for the Course

Tom Holland hits the green for a round of golf with friends in London on Wednesday.

Round of Applause

Sarah Silverman resumes her nightly post on her balcony to cheer on frontline workers on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

It's Always 5 O'Clock Somewhere

Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams puts his skills to good use by joining the #BacardiMojitoRemix Contest on Instagram.

Two Thumbs Up

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves a training center in Turin, Italy, on Tuesday as the country’s lockdown begins to lift. 

Walk This Way

Mom-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger takes a stroll in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

Coffee Break

Riverdale actress Camila Mendes smiles with coffee in hand while out and about with a male friend in L.A. on Wednesday. 

Bike Buddies

Derek Hough takes a bike ride with his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, in Sherman Oaks, California, on Tuesday.

Working It Out