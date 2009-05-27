Star Tracks: Monday, May 25, 2009
'SHARP'-DRESSED
She's taking her I AM ... tour through arenas around Europe – and on Saturday a sharp-shouldered Beyoncé makes a stop at the clubs, spending the night out at London's Bungalow 8 with husband Jay-Z and sister Solange (not pictured).
SWEET & SAVORY
Back from her recent visit to Cannes, Angelina Jolie has her chocolate cake and eats it, too, on a break from shooting her spy thriller Salt in
Queens, N.Y., on Saturday.
SUNNY OUTLOOK
After selling a few smooches in Cannes for charity last week, it's back to business for Robert Pattinson, who happily reports for duty on the Montepulciano, Italy, set of New Moon on Monday.
DANCE FEVER
Shall we dance? Tori Spelling gets down with her bow-tied partner, 2-year-old son Liam, during her pals' wedding reception Saturday in Indian Wells, Calif. The new season of Spelling's Oxygen reality show Tori amp Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood premieres Tuesday.
PUMPED UP
Fill 'er up! Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey is the picture of patience Monday as he waits for his ride to refuel at a Brentwood, Calif., gas station.
COLD COMFORT
Enjoying her holiday weekend (and a beverage!), The Hills's newest castmate Kristen Cavallari gets cozy during a party at a Malibu beach house on Sunday.
TAKE A HIKE
Halle Berry, showing off her new pixie cut, and boyfriend Gabriel Aubry treat daughter Nahla, 14 months, to some outdoors fun at the Topanga Days Memorial Day Fair in Topanga Canyon, Malibu, on Sunday.
PRINCE OF MALIBU
What a familiar sight! A solo Matthew McConaughey hits the Malibu shores to catch some gnarly waves on Saturday.
STANDING TALL
Talk about a picture-postcard moment! Katie Holmes poses in front of the Capitol Saturday while rehearsing for her appearance at the 20th anniversary of the National Memorial Day Concert, which broadcasts live Sunday on PBS.
TAKE TWO
Miley Cyrus happily makes an icy beverage run to The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf in Toluca Lake, Calif., on Friday.
CURVES AHEAD!
It looks like hard work does pay off! After shaping up for the summer season, a bikini-ready Kim Kardashian gets her feet wet Friday during a stroll along the surf in Miami Beach
TICKET TO RIDE
This is what happens when TLC reality shows collide! Jon amp Kate Plus 8 star Kate Gosselin takes a backseat to American Chopper's tough-talking motorcycle man Paul Teutul Sr. as they hit the road Friday in Reading, Penn. The much-anticipated season premiere of Jon amp Kate airs May 25.
OH, SNAP!
Say cheese! Vanessa Hudgens plays photographer during a stroll Friday through Los Angeles International Airport with boyfriend Zac Efron after the couple reportedly returned from Japan.
MODEL CATWALK
Heidi Klum returns to the runway – and models her growing baby bump – while hosting the finale of her show Germany's Next Topmodel on Thursday in Cologne. The supermodel will be back on American television when Project Runway returns Aug. 20 on Lifetime.
RUNNING BEHIND
Hey, no fair! Hugh Jackman tries to play catch up to his two-wheelin' biker girl, 3-year-old daughter Ava, during an afternoon playdate in New York's West Village on Friday.
LADY 'GODIVA'
Who's in chocolate heaven? Lindsay Price loads up on sweet treats – including a chocolate-y beverage – during a visit to a local Godiva shop in New York's Rockefeller Center on Friday.
'ONE' VOICE
Sheryl Crow sings a charitable tune while performing at the One Night Live event, a concert hosted by Chris Noth (not pictured) on Thursday at Toronto's Air Canada Centre. The event, which also featured Sting and the Canadian Tenors, benefited the Women amp Babies program at the city's Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.