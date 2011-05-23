Star Tracks: Monday, May, 23, 2011

PEANUTS GALLERY

Credit: Rex

Jessica Simpson oozes Cali cool in an embellished dinner jacket and signature cut-offs at the opening of Tom Everhart's Crashing the Party: The Arty-Fact Paintings exhibit in N.Y.C. on Saturday.

NAVIGATIONAL PULL

Credit: Splash News Online

Blake Lively and Leonardo DiCaprio continue their European flirtation in Portofino, Italy, where the pair strolled together through the seaside resort town on Sunday.

CHAIN GANG

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

Britney Spears joins Rihanna on-stage at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards for a saucy rendition of that ended with a sexy pillow fight.

DOING THE BUMP!

Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Mom-to-be Ivanka Trump – who's having a girl! – flaunts her pregnancy curves at Sunday's live Celebrity Apprentice finale, held at the Trump SoHo Hotel in New York.

CONCERTED EFFORT

Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

Also in N.Y.C.: Simpson's ex Nick Lachey and fiancée Vanessa Minnillo step up their game for the Range Rover Evoque Live event, where they took in a performance by Cee Lo.

A DATE WITH DESTINY

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Reunited and it feels so good! Beyoncé shares the honor of being given the Billboard Millennium Award with fellow Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams at Las Vegas's MGM Grand on Sunday.

GREEN SCENE

Credit: Anthony Behar/Sipa

Revlon brand ambassador Jessica Biel is radiant in head to toe teal at the launch event for Grow Luscious Plumping Mascara in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Two for the Show

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive for Sunday's Hollywood premiere of Kung Fu Panda 2 at Grauman's Chinese Theatre.

THE HOT SEAT

Credit: Splash News Online

They're not wasting any time sightseeing! Jersey Shore stars Vinny Guadagnino and Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio make time for a scenic photo opportunity while shooting season 4 in Florence, Italy.

COUPLED UP

Credit: Flynet

Michael Bublé has a happy homecoming, celebrating his nuptials for the second time with wife Luisana Loreley Lopilato de la Torre at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Vancouver on Friday. The two first wed March 31 in Argentina.

MIAMI TREAT

Credit: Rachid Ait/Pacific Coast News

A bikini-clad Julianne Hough shows off her fabulously fit form while sunbathing in Miami on Friday.

FUNNY FACE

Credit: National Photo Group

Now that's a cute children's illustration! Liev Schreiber gives his mustached munchkin Kai, 2, a lift – with partner Naomi Watts and son Sasha, 3, following close behind – during a family afternoon outing Thursday in New York.

JOE TO-GO

Credit: Fame

It's an ABC reunion! Grey's Anatomy hunk Eric Dane joins Brothers amp Sisters actor Balthazar Getty for a cold treat Friday at L.A.'s Kings Road Cafe.

GET IN LINE

Credit: Axelle Woussen/Bauer-Griffin

Gwen Stefani makes another stylish appearance at the Cannes Film Festival Friday, donning a white-and-black Armani Privé gown to the premiere of This Must Be The Place.

BOOK IT

Credit: Flynet

Those are some reading glasses! After making a glam turn at Cannes, a casually dressed Mischa Barton touches down at London's Heathrow Airport Friday.

HOOP DREAMS

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

A glammed-up Selena Gomez shows off her Hula-Hoop skills Thursday on the Malibu set of her new music video, "Love You Like a Love Song."

BACK AT THE 'BAY'?

Credit: Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty

Look who's back on the beach! David Hasselhoff dons a pair of familiar red board shorts Friday while shooting scenes for Piranha 3DD at Carolina Beach, N.C.

