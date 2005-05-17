Star Tracks - Monday, May 23, 2005
GETTING CARDED
Newlywed Renée Zellweger and Russell Crowe proudly flash their Screen Actors Guild cards at a Hollywood event on Sunday held by the SAG Foundation, which offers education and other services to members. The actors – whose movie, The Cinderella Man, opens June 3 – talked about their experiences in the entertainment industry.
NIGHT LIFE
A glam Lindsay Lohan arrives at New York City nightclub Rock Candy for the Saturday Night Live after-party on Saturday. The actress had just finished hosting the show's season finale, during which she poked fun at her own hard-partying reputation during her opening monologue.
BALLPARK FIGURE
Bronx native Jennifer Lopez roots, roots, roots for her hometown team, the New York Yankees, at Shea Stadium in Queens, N.Y., on Saturday. The Yanks lost 7-1 to the New York Mets, but Lopez still had reason to smile: Her comedy Monster-in-Law is No. 2 at the box office, topped only by Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.
DOMESTIC BLISS
Nicole Richie and fiancé Adam Goldstein (aka DJ AM) load up on groceries (among their purchases: a case of Coca-Cola) at a Hollywood supermarket on Friday. The ultra-thin Simple Life star and rapper Fat Joe will co-host the MTV Movie Awards pre-show coverage at the June 4 event.
SPRING TRAINING
New York Mets fans Matthew Broderick and 17-month-old son James Wilkie (Mom is Sarah Jessica Parker) get close to the action before the Mets-New York Yankees game at Shea Stadium in Queens on Sunday. Despite the star support, Yanks bested the Mets, 5-3.
ROCK STEADY
Gwen Stefani gets in the groove at radio station Z-100's annual Zootopia concert at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday. Stefani joined an all-star line-up, including Jennifer Lopez, the Black Eyed Peas and Kelly Clarkson, at the sold-out event.
CIAO, BELLA!
Mischa Barton proves she's a pro at Italian dressing at the opening of a Fendi store in Rome on Thursday. The O.C. star has been in Italy filming the period piece The Decameron, which she promoted with costar Hayden Christensen at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week.
REUNION TOUR
Angelina Jolie, who is now linked with Brad Pitt, gazes at her ex-husband, Jonny Lee Miller, as they leave London's Ivy restaurant on Thursday. Jolie, who divorced Miller in 1999, caught his performance in the play Someone Who'll Watch Over Me earlier in the evening.
OSCAR WINNER
Although her t-shirt has a picture of the famous Sesame Street grouch, Avril Lavigne looks positively cheerful at a launch party for the DVD of the puppet action-movie satire Team America: World Police in London on Thursday.
PIT STOP
Oops! She did it again – Britney Spears, whose affinity for both fast food and public restrooms is well-documented, arrives at a Beverly Hills Quizno's (left) for a sandwich and a bathroom break on Thursday. But this time, the singer, whose first child is due in the fall, is wearing shoes.
KINGS OF COMEDY
Burt Reynolds yuks it up with funnymen Adam Sandler and Chris Rock at the Los Angeles premiere of their film The Longest Yard on Thursday. The prison football comedy, a remake of Reynold's 1974 hit of the same name, opens May 27.
BLONDE & BLONDER
Pamela Anderson and Lindsay Lohan reveal their affection for Valentino – and a little more – at the launch party for the designer's new fragrance, Valentino V, in New York on Thursday.