Paris Jackson Is Pretty in Pink in L.A., Plus Julianne Moore, Lil Kim, Seth & Lauren Rogen and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on May 22, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 80

Pretty in Pink

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: Paris Jackson attends Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on May 20, 2023 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CTAOP)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for CTAOP

Paris Jackson attends Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on May 20 in Universal City, California.

02 of 80

Shades of Cool

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Julianne Moore attends the "May December" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Lionel Hahn/Getty

Julianne Moore attends the May December photocall at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21 in Cannes, France.

03 of 80

Rap Queen

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 20: Rap Artist Lil Kim performs onstage at the Fox Theatre on May 20, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

Lil Kim performs onstage at the Fox Theatre on May 20 in Detroit, Michigan.

04 of 80

Go Grad!

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen deliver the keynote speech at the 2023 UC Irvine Medical School Commencement representing their Alzheimer's organization – Hilarity for Charity (HFC). HFC's mission is to care for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease, activate the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates, and be a leader in brain health research and education.. Seth Rogen + wife Lauren Miller Rogen. Photo Credit: Michelle Kim Photography
Michelle Kim Photography

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen deliver the keynote speech at the 2023 UC Irvine Medical School Commencement, representing their Alzheimer's organization – Hilarity for Charity (HFC) — in California on May 20.

05 of 80

Green Gal

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh arrives for the screening of the film "Firebrand" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2023. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)
PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty

Michelle Yeoh arrives for the screening of the film Firebrand during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 21.

06 of 80

Rock on

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Manny Carabel/Getty

Travis Barker performs onstage with Blink-182 at Madison Square Garden on May 19 in New York City.

07 of 80

Sing It, Girl!

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - MAY 19: Kim Petras performs onstage during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 19, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)
Alberto Tamargo/Getty for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Kim Petras performs onstage during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue release party at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 19 in Hollywood, Florida.

08 of 80

Grad Gal

ORANGE, CALIFORNIA - MAY 19: Angela Bassett gives the commencement speech at 2023 Chapman University Commencement Ceremony at Chapman University on May 19, 2023 in Orange, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
Jerod Harris/Getty

Angela Bassett gives the commencement speech at the 2023 Chapman University Commencement Ceremony at Chapman University on May 19 in Orange, California.

09 of 80

Under the Sea

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 19: Spanish actor Javier Bardem attends the premiere of "La Sirenita" by Disney at Cine Callao on May 19, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for Disney)
Carlos Alvarez/Getty for Disney

Javier Bardem attends the premiere of The Little Mermaid at Cine Callao on May 19 in Madrid, Spain.

10 of 80

Came to Slay

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Dua Lipa attends the "Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Mike Coppola/Getty

Dua Lipa attends the Omar La Fraise red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19 in France.

11 of 80

Movie Buff

Natalie Portman SQUARE
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

A glamorous Natalie Portman wows on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet before watching The Zone of Interest on May 19 in France.

12 of 80

Morning Vibes

Angelina Jolie SQUARE
TheImageDirect.com

Angelina Jolie takes a stroll around New York City in neutrals on May 19.

13 of 80

Dynamic Duo

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker SQUARE
TheImageDirect.com

Kourtney Kardashian walks through N.Y.C. with her husband, Travis Barker, on May 19.

14 of 80

On the Go

Ben Affleck SQUARE
SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Coffee in hand, Ben Affleck bundles up in a sweater and jacket while out and about in Los Angeles on May 19.

15 of 80

Seaside Stunner

Alessandra Ambrosio EXCLUSIVE
AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys the ocean air on the French Rivera during the Cannes Film Festival on May 19.

16 of 80

Hand in Hand

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell
BLW Clips / BACKGRID

Wearing matching Star Trek merch, Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn rally in support of the Writers Guild of America strike at Paramount Studios in Hollywood on May 19.

17 of 80

Staring Contest

Gottmik and David Harbour
Jason Mendez/Getty

In anticipation of Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo IV video game launch, David Harbour and drag performer Gottmik attend an IV-Course dinner experience on May 17 in N.Y.C.

18 of 80

Girl Power

Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Sophie Lane Curtis, Andrea Bucko
Yvonne TNT/BFA

Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Sophie Lane Curtis and Andrea Bucko strike a pose at the N.Y.C. premiere of Curtis' directorial debut, On Our Way, at the Village East and Sebring Revolution on May 18.

19 of 80

Cover Girl

Martha Stewart at the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party
Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Sports Illustrated cover star Martha Stewart holds her magazine at an N.Y.C. launch party for the Swimsuit Issue on May 18.

20 of 80

Angelic Form

Jen Garner poses for a photo on the red carpet at Charter Oak Restaurant
Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for St. Helena Hospital Foundation

Jennifer Garner wows in white on May 18 at the Rockout Knockout Cancer Event she hosted with Elyse Walker at the Charter Oak in St. Helena, California. The event raised nearly $1 million for the St. Helena Hospital Foundation and early cancer detection research.

21 of 80

Much to Celebrate

Mel Brooks attends the opening night gala for the 2023 Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival
David Livingston/Getty Images

Mel Brooks looks happy to hang out in Beverly Hills for the opening night gala of the Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival on May 18.

22 of 80

Nailed It

Megan Fox attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch
Gotham/FilmMagic

Megan Fox smiles upon arrival at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City, where she attended the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch event on May 18.

23 of 80

What an Honor

Thierry Frémaux with Harrison Ford who receives an honorary Palme D'Or during the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Frémaux celebrates Harrison Ford as he receives an honorary Palme D'Or award from the annual French event on May 18.

24 of 80

Super Sweet

Stephen Dorff Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer Nashville Grand Opening
Jason Lowrie/Shutterstock

Stephen Dorff sips an all-out milkshake at the Nashville grand opening of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer on May 17.

25 of 80

Red Carpet Couple

Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice at the D'Amelio Footwear Launch Party
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Teresa Giudice wears head-to-tie green on a night out with her husband, Luis Ruelas, at the D'Amelio Footwear Launch Party on May 18 in Los Angeles.

26 of 80

Stars Off Stage

Hillary Rodham Clinton, Micaela Diamond and Ben Platt pose backstage at "Parade" on Broadway
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

On May 18, Hillary Clinton hangs out backstage at the Broadway production of Parade with its stars Micaela Diamond and Ben Platt.

27 of 80

Dining Out

Kate Hudson is seen grabbing dinner at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi with a friend in Santa Monica
The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

Kate Hudson rocks a sleek black look while grabbing dinner with a friend at Italian L.A. hotspot Giorgio Baldi on May 17.

28 of 80

King's Offering

King Charles III is offered a jar of his own home produced honey by David Beckham
Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty

David Beckham offers King Charles a jar of his own home-produced honey during a special industry showcase event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) in London on May 18.

29 of 80

Supportive Buds

SQUARE Vin Diesel, Ludacris, LL Cool J
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Vin Diesel and LL Cool J support their longtime friend, Ludacris, as he is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on May 18.

30 of 80

Peace & Love

SQUARE Queen Latifah
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Queen Latifah is all smiles while attending Ludacris' star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 18.

31 of 80

Classic Beauty

SQUARE Katie Holmes
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Katie Holmes flashes a big smile while at the Kering Women In Motion Talk at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 18.

32 of 80

Super Posh

Victoria Beckham
TheImageDirect.com

Victoria Beckham looks oh-so-posh while leaving a hotel in New York City on May 18.

33 of 80

French Kiss

Adriana Lima
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty

Supermodel Adriana Lima and her partner Andre Lemmers share a big kiss as they arrive for the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 18.

34 of 80

In Motion

Ellie Goulding
SplashNews.com

Singer Ellie Goulding is super chic as she dashes into BBC Radio 1 in London in May 18.

35 of 80

The Beginning

Blake Lively And Brandon Sklenar On The Set Of ''It Ends With Us'' In NYC
Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar are pictured looking stern and serious while filming scenes for the highly anticipated film, It Ends with Us, in N.Y.C. on May 18.

36 of 80

Wave Hello

Ariana Madix
Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ariana Madix waves to bystanders as she arrives to the Today show in New York City May 18.

37 of 80

In Her Bag

Ava Phillippe poses as Laura Brown and Sézane fête the opening of their Brentwood Country Mart store
Stefanie Keenan/FilmMagic for Sézane

Ava Phillippe poses as Laura Brown and Sézane fête the opening of their Brentwood Country Mart store in Los Angeles on May 17.

38 of 80

Royal Emerald

The Princess of Wales leaves after a visit to the Anna Freud Centre, a child mental health research, training and treatment centre in London
Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

Kate Middleton wraps a visit to the Anna Freud Centre — a children's mental health research, training and treatment center — in London on May 18.

39 of 80

When in Cannes

Michael Douglas during the rendez-vous with Michael Douglas event at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Michael Douglas addresses the audience during the Rendezvous with Michael Douglas event at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 17.

40 of 80

Doing Good

Gabrielle Giffords and Sharon Stone attend Giffords 10 Years of Courage LA Event Against Gun Violence
Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Gabby Giffords and Sharon Stone attend Giffords' 10 Years of Courage L.A. event against gun violence at The Wallis in Los Angeles on May 17.

41 of 80

Animal Love

Animal Haven Annual Gala Second, NY - Kristen Johnston, Nicky Hilton, Edie Falco
Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com

Edie Falco, Nicky Hilton and Kristen Johnston pause with a furry friend while at the Animal Haven Annual Gala in New York City on May 17.

42 of 80

Morning, Sunshine

TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and Patricia Arquette
Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Patricia Arquette poses with Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb during an appearance on the Today show in New York City on May 17.

43 of 80

Throwing It Back

Rita Moreno attended Lorraine Hansberry’s The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window after originating the role of “Iris” in the original Broadway production in 1964
Michaelah Reynolds

Rita Moreno is pictured with Rachel Brosnahan, Oscar Isaac and the cast of The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window on Broadway on May 17. The legendary actress originated the role of Iris in the original Broadway production in 1964.

44 of 80

Taylor Squared

Tay Lautner and Taylor Lautner visit SiriusXM
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taylor Lautner and his wife, Tay Lautner, pose for a quick pic while visiting the SiriusXM Studios in New York on May 17.

45 of 80

Taking the Stage

Doja Cat performs onstage during YouTube Brandcast 2023
Noam Galai/Getty Images for YouTube

Doja Cat performs onstage during YouTube Brandcast 2023 at the David Geffen Hall in N.Y.C. on May 17.

46 of 80

In Character

Startraks SQUARE Blake Lively Shines in 'It Ends With Us' Filming,
T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Blake Lively is seen on the set of It Ends with Us in New York City dressed as the film's lead, Lily, on May 18.

47 of 80

Très Chic

Startraks SQUARE Viola Davis
PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty

Viola Davis stuns at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17 alongside her husband, Julius Tennon, as the two attend a screening for the film Monster.

48 of 80

Good Pals

Startraks SQUARE Steve Martin and Martin Short
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Steve Martin and Martin Short are all smiles at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on May 17.

49 of 80

Winner's Circle

Startraks SQUARE Hoda
James Hartley

Hoda Kotb poses with her Webby Award during the award ceremony in N.Y.C. on May 15.

50 of 80

En Route

Startraks *EXCLUSIVE* Loved-up pair Zendaya and Tom Holland
Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Zendaya and Tom Holland are spotted at the Marco Polo Airport along with the actress' longtime stylist Law Roach (not pictured) in Venice, Italy, on May 17.

51 of 80

Royal Encounter

Startraks King Charles with Ginger Spice
Geoff Pugh-WPA Pool/Getty

King Charles greets the Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell while hosting the winners of the Prince's Trust awards as well as celebrity ambassadors at Buckingham Palace on May 17.

52 of 80

Style Points

Startraks Kat Graham
Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Kat Graham steps out during the Cannes Film Festival at Hôtel Martinez in France on May 17.

53 of 80

Saying Hello

Startraks Sigourney Weaver
Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dressed in an orange pantsuit, Sigourney Weaver arrives at The View in New York City on May 17.

54 of 80

Flower Power

Startraks Melissa
TheImageDirect.com

Melissa McCarthy is spotted in London dressed in a floral dress paired with yellow heels on May 17.

55 of 80

Date Night

Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay attend the 2023 Whitney Gala and Studio Party
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay make it a date at the 2023 Whitney Gala and Studio Party at The Whitney Museum of American Art in N.Y.C. on May 16.

56 of 80

Sweet Surprise

Hailee Steinfeld is seen surprising students during the "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" event
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld surprises students at an event for the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at Doral Academy JAM Middle School in Doral, Florida, on May 16.

57 of 80

Fit for a Queen

India Amarteifio attends Netflix's FYSEE An Evening with Queen Charlotte at Red Studios
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix

India Amarteifio attends An Evening with Queen Charlotte at Netflix's FYSEE in Los Angeles on May 16.

58 of 80

Hats Off

John C. Reilly attends the photocall for the Un Certain Regard jury at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

John C. Reilly strikes a pose during the photo call for the Un Certain Regard jury at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17 at Palais des Festivals.

59 of 80

Triple Threat

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya attend the "Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry" event
Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for Bulgari

Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya stun at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry event at Palazzo Ducale in Venice, Italy, on May 16.

60 of 80

Sporty Chic

Olivia Wilde is seen on May 16, 2023 in Los Angeles
BG029/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Olivia Wilde looks gym-ready in Los Angeles on May 16.

61 of 80

New York Minute

Gordon Ramsey's 'Food Stars' in Times Square
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FOX/Shutterstock

Gordon Ramsay visits Times Square in N.Y.C. to celebrate his upcoming series, Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, on May 16.

62 of 80

Golden Hour

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage with Gloria Steinem and Teresa Younger during the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

Meghan Markle takes the stage at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power, where she was one of this year's Woman of Vision Award honorees, at Ziegfeld Ballroom in N.Y.C. on May 16.

63 of 80

Goofing Off

Startraks Viola Davis and Julius Tennon
TheImageDirect.com

Viola Davis flashes a peace sign alongside her husband, Julius Tennon, outside of the Hôtel Martinez on May 15 in Cannes, France, during the city's annual film festival.

64 of 80

Beauty Abroad

Startraks SQUARE. Naomi Campbell
Mike Coppola/Getty

Naomi Campbell pairs white sunglasses with her glittering gown at the 76th Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony and screening of Jeanne du Barry on May 16.

65 of 80

Timeless Style

Startraks SQUARE Zendaya
MvS / SplashNews.com

Global Bulgari ambassador Zendaya channels Old Hollywood for a party hosted by the jewelry brand in Venice, Italy, on May 16.

66 of 80

Travel Buddies

Angelina Jolie and Zahara
TheImageDirect.com

Angelina Jolie and her all-grown-up daughter, Zahara, look happy to be in N.Y.C. on May 16 as they walk through JFK airport.

67 of 80

Date Night

Startraks Amal Clooney and George Clooney
Dave Benett/Getty

Amal and George Clooney walk arm-in-arm through The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards on May 16 in London.

68 of 80

Glam Fam

Startraks SQUARE Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Michael Douglas gets a smooch from his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones (right) and their daughter, Carys, on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in France on May 16.

69 of 80

Season of SKIMS

Startraks Kim Kardashian SKIMS
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kim Kardashian arrives in style at the SKIMS summer pop-up shop in New York City's Rockefeller Center on May 16.

70 of 80

Self Care

Startraks Gina Rodriguez Attends Orangetheory Class
Vivien Killilea/WireImage

Gina Rodriguez steps out for an Orangetheory fitness class in Los Angeles on May 8 in celebration of the brand's Mother's Other Day movement.

71 of 80

Bright Looks

Startraks Julia Fox and Jonathan Van Ness Attend Netflix’s ALL OUT
Getty for Netflix

Julia Fox and Jonathan Van Ness bring vibrant color to Netflix's ALL OUT: A Night of Pride event in West Hollywood on May 15.

72 of 80

Colorful Costars

Startraks Patricia Clarkson and Trace Lysette
Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

Monica costars Patricia Clarkson and Trace Lysette don contrasting neon ensembles for the Cinema Society screening of their film at IFC Center and Marlton Hotel in N.Y.C. on May 11.

73 of 80

Riviera Views

Elle Fanning is seen at the Martinez hotel during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival
SplashNews.com

Looking like film royalty in a blue gown, Elle Fanning peers over a balcony at the Hôtel Martinez on May 16 in Cannes, France, ahead of the annual film festival.

74 of 80

Consider It Considered

Jessica Chastain arrives for Showtime's "George & Tammy" Emmy FYC (For Your Consideration) event
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

George & Tammy star and executive producer Jessica Chastain suits up to promote the series at the 2023 Paramount Showcase on May 15 in L.A.

75 of 80

In the Sunshine

Jojo Siwa was all smiles while out & about in Studio City, CA
@CelebCandidly / MEGA

JoJo Siwa is all smiles in a purple sweatsuit while walking in Los Angeles on May 15.

76 of 80

On the Mic

Pamela Anderson speaks onstage during FYSEE Pamela, A Love Story | Netflix at Red Studios
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Pamela Anderson speaks at a FYSEE event for her Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story on May 14 in L.A.

77 of 80

Back on Set

Blake Lively on the set of It Ends With Us in Jersey City
Blake Lively on the set of It Ends With Us. TheImageDirect.com

A red-haired Blake Lively gets into character as Lily on the New Jersey set of her upcoming film It Ends with Us on May 15.

78 of 80

Springtime Star

Exclusive- Ariana Madix looking pretty in two Spring dresses, New York
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Ariana Madix embraces the season with a bright and colorful dress on a day out in N.Y.C.

79 of 80

Star Crossed

Zac Posen, Stacey Stevenson, Katie Holmes, Deborah Harry and Harrison Ball attend Family Equality's Night at the Pier
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Family Equality

Zac Posen, Stacey Stevenson, Katie Holmes, Debbie Harry and Harrison Ball gather at Chelsea Piers in N.Y.C. for Family Equality's Night on May 15.

80 of 80

Spring Fling

Drew Taggart, Marianne Fonseca
BrosNYC / BACKGRID

The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart links up with his new model girlfriend, Marianne Fonseca, for a walk around Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on May 15.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Travis Barker Rocks Out in N.Y.C., Plus Kim Petras, Angela Bassett, Javier Bardem and More
Natalie Portman SQUARE
Natalie Portman Wows at Cannes, Plus Angelina Jolie in N.Y.C., Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker and More
Martha Stewart at the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party
Martha Stewart Celebrates Her Swimsuit Issue Cover in N.Y.C., Plus Jennifer Garner, Mel Brooks and More
Ava Phillippe poses as Laura Brown and Sézane fête the opening of their Brentwood Country Mart store
Ava Phillippe Strikes a Pose at an Event in L.A., Plus Kate Middleton, Michael Douglas and More
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay attend the 2023 Whitney Gala and Studio Party
Mariska Hargitay Has a Date in N.Y.C., Plus Hailee Steinfeld, the Latest from Cannes and More
Elle Fanning is seen at the Martinez hotel during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival
Elle Fanning Dolls Up in France Ahead of Cannes Film Festival, Plus Jessica Chastain, JoJo Siwa and More
Olivia Wilde, Dakota Johnson, and Melanie Griffith attend the Boat Rocker & TeaTime Pictures LA Screening of 'SLIP' hosted by Dakota Johnson
Olivia Wilde, Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith in L.A., Plus Gigi Hadid, Jacob Elordi and More
Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris Brings His Family to Broadway, Plus Pamela Anderson in N.Y.C., JoJo Siwa and More
Hit Netflix series "The Crown" films Dominic West as Prince Charles and Olivia Williams as Camilla arriving at their Wedding reception in Rochester, Kent.
Dominic West on Set for 'The Crown', Plus Taylor Swift and Pals in N.Y.C, Oscar Isaac and More
MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 21: Actor Benicio Del Toro attends the photocall for the "Platino De Honor" award at the InterContinental Hotel on April 21, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/WireImage)
Benicio Del Toro Is All Smiles in Madrid, Plus Tracy Morgan, Burna Boy, Anderson .Paak and More
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in N.Y.C., Plus Sam Smith on Stage, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and More
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel Steps Out For Dinner in N.Y.C., Plus Gwyneth Paltrow, Michael J. Fox, Jonah Hill and More
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 21: (L-R) Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan attend Gold House's Inaugural Gold Gala: A New Gold Age at Vibiana on May 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Gold House)
Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan Are 'Everything' in L.A., Plus, Marion Cotillard, Bryan Cranston and More
Rihanna
A Stylish Rihanna Hits the Streets of New York, Plus Viola Davis, Miley Cyrus and More
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling Celebrates 'Barbie' in Las Vegas, Plus Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song, Tracee Ellis Ross and More
Jake Gyllenhaal Jamie Lee Curtis
Jake Gyllenhaal Gets a Big Kiss from Jamie Lee Curtis, Plus Rihanna, Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively and More