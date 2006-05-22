Star Tracks - Monday, May 22, 2006
STEPPING OUT
Jennifer Aniston is chic in anything-but-basic black at a press day in Santa Monica for her film The Break-Up on Friday (the romantic comedy opens June 2). Also in attendance but arriving separately: beau and costar Vince Vaughn.
RIDING LESSON
Madonna whips her show into shape Sunday during the first night of her Confessions world tour at the Los Angeles Forum. Among the night's controversial moments, Her Madgesty hung herself on a cross and screened images of President Bush juxtaposed with Adolf Hitler.
DOUBLE 'X'
Halle Berry and Rebecca Romijn are in high spirits at a press event for their movie X Men: The Last Stand at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday. Their movie opens stateside on May 26.
MOTHER AND CHILD
Brooke Shields cuddles 1-month-old daughter Grier during their first public outing, a visit to The Ivy restaurant in Santa Monica on Saturday.
JESSICA DOES 'DALLAS'?
Jessica Simpson leaves a Malibu restaurant after lunching with hairstylist pal Ken Paves and Dallas star Victoria Principal. The pop singer is reportedly mulling an offer to play a role in the big-screen version of the popular 1980s show.
FEELING GROOVY
Sheryl Crow and Sting get into the peace-and-love spirit at a Rainforest Foundation Fund benefit concert paying tribute to the music of the Woodstock era at New York City's Carnegie Hall on Friday. Lenny Kravitz, James Taylor and Billy Joel also performed at the event, Crow's second performance since having surgery for breast cancer.
HOG WILD
Keith Urban gets his motor running at the 3rd Annual Academy of Country Music Celebrity Motorcycle Ride in Las Vegas on Sunday. The Aussie singer – and Nicole Kidman's fiancé – takes the stage Tuesday at the ACM Awards, where he's a top male vocalist nominee.
BLUE BELLE
Beyoncé makes a grand entrance at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, where a 20-minute preview of her musical Dreamgirls was shown. Americans will have to wait until Christmas to see the former Destiny's Child singer croon on the big screen.
POUF DADDY
James Marsden – with his shoulders more padded than the cast of Dynasty's – manages to pull off an air of royalty Thursday on the New York set of Enchanted, about a fairytale gone awry. The X-Men star plays a prince in search of his true love in Manhattan.
JUST FRIENDS
DJ AM meets up with Lindsay Lohan at the launch of the Parasuco store in SoHo on Thursday. AM, Nicole Richie's on-again, off-again beau, was on the job at the event, but he and Lohan, who are pals, met up again later at club Stereo.
ON HER OWN
Meanwhile, three time zones away, Nicole Richie heads to her car after lunching with pals in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
BIRTHDAY BASHING
Rosario Dawson shows her appreciation for Axl Rose, who performed at the actress's 27th-birthday party Thursday at New York City club Plumm. But the lovefest didn't last: Later, the Guns N' Roses singer (who's reunited with members of the original band) reportedly got into an altercation with designer Tommy Hilfiger.
IN THE PINK
Toni Braxton is showered with flowers at the Flamingo Hotel amp Casino in Las Vegas on Friday. The Grammy-winning RampB singer announced that she'll take over the headlining reins from resident crooner Wayne Newton in August.
GOOD FELLOWS
Unlikely trio Ozzy Osbourne, British pop singer Chico Slimani and Prince Charles share a laugh at a London bash Thursday for The Prince's Trust 30th Birthday Concert. His Ozzness will perform at the all-star event on Saturday along with Pink, the Bee Gees and Lionel Richie.