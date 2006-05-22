Star Tracks - Monday, May 22, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 14

STEPPING OUT

Credit: Limelight Pics

Jennifer Aniston is chic in anything-but-basic black at a press day in Santa Monica for her film The Break-Up on Friday (the romantic comedy opens June 2). Also in attendance but arriving separately: beau and costar Vince Vaughn.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

RIDING LESSON

Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP

Madonna whips her show into shape Sunday during the first night of her Confessions world tour at the Los Angeles Forum. Among the night's controversial moments, Her Madgesty hung herself on a cross and screened images of President Bush juxtaposed with Adolf Hitler.

3 of 14

DOUBLE 'X'

Credit: Eric Gaillard /Reuters/Landov

Halle Berry and Rebecca Romijn are in high spirits at a press event for their movie X Men: The Last Stand at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday. Their movie opens stateside on May 26.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 14

MOTHER AND CHILD

Credit: Sunset Photo and News

Brooke Shields cuddles 1-month-old daughter Grier during their first public outing, a visit to The Ivy restaurant in Santa Monica on Saturday.

Advertisement

5 of 14

JESSICA DOES 'DALLAS'?

Credit: Flynet

Jessica Simpson leaves a Malibu restaurant after lunching with hairstylist pal Ken Paves and Dallas star Victoria Principal. The pop singer is reportedly mulling an offer to play a role in the big-screen version of the popular 1980s show.

6 of 14

FEELING GROOVY

Credit: Nicolas Khayat/ABACA

Sheryl Crow and Sting get into the peace-and-love spirit at a Rainforest Foundation Fund benefit concert paying tribute to the music of the Woodstock era at New York City's Carnegie Hall on Friday. Lenny Kravitz, James Taylor and Billy Joel also performed at the event, Crow's second performance since having surgery for breast cancer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 14

HOG WILD

Credit: Curtis Hilbun / AFF-USA.

Keith Urban gets his motor running at the 3rd Annual Academy of Country Music Celebrity Motorcycle Ride in Las Vegas on Sunday. The Aussie singer – and Nicole Kidman's fiancé – takes the stage Tuesday at the ACM Awards, where he's a top male vocalist nominee.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 14

BLUE BELLE

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Beyoncé makes a grand entrance at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, where a 20-minute preview of her musical Dreamgirls was shown. Americans will have to wait until Christmas to see the former Destiny's Child singer croon on the big screen.

Advertisement

9 of 14

POUF DADDY

Credit: INFGoff

James Marsden – with his shoulders more padded than the cast of Dynasty's – manages to pull off an air of royalty Thursday on the New York set of Enchanted, about a fairytale gone awry. The X-Men star plays a prince in search of his true love in Manhattan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 14

JUST FRIENDS

Credit: LAN / Retna

DJ AM meets up with Lindsay Lohan at the launch of the Parasuco store in SoHo on Thursday. AM, Nicole Richie's on-again, off-again beau, was on the job at the event, but he and Lohan, who are pals, met up again later at club Stereo.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 14

ON HER OWN

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Meanwhile, three time zones away, Nicole Richie heads to her car after lunching with pals in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 14

BIRTHDAY BASHING

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Rosario Dawson shows her appreciation for Axl Rose, who performed at the actress's 27th-birthday party Thursday at New York City club Plumm. But the lovefest didn't last: Later, the Guns N' Roses singer (who's reunited with members of the original band) reportedly got into an altercation with designer Tommy Hilfiger.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 14

IN THE PINK

Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP

Toni Braxton is showered with flowers at the Flamingo Hotel amp Casino in Las Vegas on Friday. The Grammy-winning RampB singer announced that she'll take over the headlining reins from resident crooner Wayne Newton in August.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 14

GOOD FELLOWS

Credit: Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage

Unlikely trio Ozzy Osbourne, British pop singer Chico Slimani and Prince Charles share a laugh at a London bash Thursday for The Prince's Trust 30th Birthday Concert. His Ozzness will perform at the all-star event on Saturday along with Pink, the Bee Gees and Lionel Richie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff