Millie Bobby Brown Debuts Godzilla in Hollywood, Plus John Stamos, Reese Witherspoon & More

 

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Kate Hogan and Diane J. Cho
May 20, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 85

On the 'Dot'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Millie Bobby Brown wears a chic polka-dotted gown as she shows fans some love at the premiere of Godzilla: King of the Monsters at TCL Chinese Theatre on Saturday in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 85

Kidding Around

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

John Stamos beams with wife Caitlin McHugh and son Billy at the Hammer Museum K.A.M.P. (Kids’ Art Museum Project) 2019 on Sunday in Los Angeles.

3 of 85

Afternoon Outing

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Also at the Hammer Museum: Joe Manganiello and wife Sofia Vergara.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 85

Talk Show Tea

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Reese Witherspoon opens up about motherhood and season 2 of Big Little Lies on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday in L.A.

Advertisement

5 of 85

Royal Rendezvous

REX/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton meets with children during the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London on Monday.

6 of 85

Funny Friends

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Costars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin crack each other up at the Netflix FYSEE Grace and Frankie ATAS Official Red Carpet and Panel at Raleigh Studios on Saturday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 85

Child at Heart

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Gwen Stefani stops for a pic with Snoopy during a trip to the Calico River Rapids in California on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 85

Iced Out

Walik Goshorn/Mediapunch

Meek Mill shows off his chains at DJ Khaled’s SNL afterparty dinner at TAO Downtown on Saturday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement

9 of 85

Eat Up!

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Smokey Robinson and Cameron Diaz smile together at EEEEEatscon 2019 at Barker Hangar on Sunday in Santa Monica, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 85

Think Pink

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Helen Mirren debuts a new pink ‘do at the premiere of The Best Years of a Life at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 85

A Different Throne

Walter McBride/Getty

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage and wife Erica Schmidt hold hands at the opening night party for Red Bull Theater’s all-female production of Macbeth at Houston Hall on Sunday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 85

Dr. Bassett to You

Marcus Ingram/Getty

Angela Bassett flashes a peace sign beside President of Morehouse College David A. Thomas before receiving an honorary doctorate at the college’s 135th Commencement on Sunday in Atlanta. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 85

Black Carpet Glam

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Costars Leslie Grossman and Billie Lourd hug at the American Horror Story: Apocalypse FYC event at NeueHouse Hollywood on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 85

Big Moment

John Lamparski/WireImage

Rita Moreno attends the 17th annual Peabody Awards, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz, at Cipriani Wall Street on Saturday in N.Y.C., where she became the first-ever Latin recipient of the Peabody Career Award.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 85

Hollywood Heavyweights

Todd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro attend the American Icon Awards gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in L.A. on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 85

Good Jeans

Chelsea Lauren/Levis/REX/Shutterstock

Jaden Smith and Hailey Baldwin celebrate Levi’s 501 Day in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 85

Sucker for You

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images

Nick Jonas makes sure wife Priyanka Chopra’s Georges Hobeika gown is camera-ready for the red carpet of The Best Years of a Life screening in Cannes on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 85

Magical Friends

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens celebrates the opening of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes in the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Saturday with Goofy, Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 85

Men in Black

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe hang together at the Vanity Fair and Chopard party at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 85

Oui Oui!

Iconic/GC Images

Andie MacDowell is all smiles in a flowy white gown during the Cannes Film Festival in France on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 85

Gonna Ride 'til They Can't No More

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Noah Cyrus joins Lil Nas X at the “Old Town Road” music video premiere party sponsored by Wingstop in West Hollywood on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 85

She Totally 'Cannes'

Eva Longoria continues her Cannes Film Festival style parade, this time in her BFF Victoria Beckham’s ensemble for the Kering Talks: Women in Motion event on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 85

Now Pose!

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Antonio Banderas shows off his moves at the photo call for Pain And Glory during the Cannes Film Festival in France on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 85

Nasty Boy

Farrenton Grigsby/Getty Images

Janet Jackson kicks off her Metamorphosis residency with a bang at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Friday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 85

On Her Way

George Pimentel/WireImage

Elle Fanning has a Cinderella moment on Friday as she makes her way into the Chopard party at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 85

Heads Together

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Also at the Chopard party in Cannes, a dressed-to-the-nines Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 85

For the Glory

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Meanwhile in Cannes, Penelope Cruz, director Pedro Almodovar and Antonio Banderas hit the red carpet at the screening of Pain and Glory.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 85

Red Dress, Red Carpet

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Also at the premiere: Bella Hadid, in a cutout dress that matches the red carpet.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 85

Mic Check

Noam Galai/Getty

Michael K. Williams visits Sway in the Morning with Sway Calloway on Eminem’s Shade 45 at the SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 85

Bird's Eye View

Rachael A. Jones for Amazon Music

Thomas Rhett heads to the top of the Space Needle in Seattle on Thursday for an Amazon Music listening session of his new album, Center Point Road, for 100 lucky fans.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 85

Shop to It

Splash News Online

Ireland Baldwin steps out for a Friday shopping trip in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 85

Good Eats

Harlem Eat Up

Marcus Samuelsson, Mashama Bailey, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Emma Bengtsson, Hassan Gibrin and Herb Karlitz kick off Harlem Eat Up at the Luminary Award dinner at Ginny’s Supper Club in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 85

Babes in Blue

James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock

Costars Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling attend a photo call for their upcoming film Late Night at the Corinthia Hotel in London on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 85

Out with a Bang

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Big Bang Theory cast members Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar and Jim Parsons snap a selfie with host Stephen Colbert and discuss the long-running show’s series finale on Thursday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 85

Delightful Duet

David M. Benett/Getty

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson perform at the Cinémoi Stars United for Good Haute Couture gala at La Plage 45 on Thursday in Cannes, France.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 85

Woman of the Hour

Chris Polk/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Julia Roberts and Finneas O’Connell honor Billie Eilish at the ASCAP Pop Music Awards in L.A. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 85

Sweet Surprise

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Charles Melton and Yara Shahidi meet unsuspecting fans at an opening night screening of their new film The Sun Is Also a Star in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 85

Sophisticated Style

Charley Gallay/Getty

Renée Zellweger strikes a pose at Netflix’s What/If special screening on Thursday in West Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 85

Pretty in Pink

Theo Wargo/Getty

Jessie James Decker rocks out at N.Y.C.’s Beacon Theatre on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 85

Curtain Call

Noam Galai/Getty

Actor-turned-playwright Jesse Eisenberg poses with Susan Sarandon, who stars in his play Happy Talk, during opening night at Social Drink and Food Club Terrace on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 85

Fab Five

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness attend the #NetflixFYSee Queer Eye panel and reception at Raleigh Studios on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 85

Great Guest

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fellow talk-show host Trevor Noah waves hello to photographers as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 85

Point Perks

Koury Angelo/Getty

Jake Owen gives an exclusive performance for Hilton Honors Members at The Rustic on Thursday in Houston.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 85

Costar Love

JC Olivera/Getty

Juliette Lewis and Allison Janney attend the afterparty of the special screening of Universal Pictures’ Ma on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 85

GoT 'Em

Noam Galai/Getty

Raleigh Ritchie, a.k.a. Jacob Anderson, stops by Build Series to talk about Game of Thrones on Thursday at Build Studio in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 85

Making Her Mark

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ciara breaks it down in an orange ensemble alongside a group of backup dancers as she performs her single “Thinkin Bout You” off her new album Beauty Marks on Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 85

Pizza Party

Darren Hauck/AP/Shutterstock

Recent Papa John’s Board of Directors member Shaquille O’Neal surprises customers at a local Papa John’s in Milwaukee with free pizzas on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 85

Cowgirl Cool

Snap The Picture

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer dons Miron Crosby cowboy boots to celebrate the brand’s second anniversary at a private dinner held at the flagship store in Dallas on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 85

Pop Princess

Terence Patrick/CBS

Carly Rae Jepsen takes the stage in a shimmering minidress for her performance on Thursday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 85

Fierce Fashion

Splash News

Coco Austin steps out in N.Y.C. to take on the city during a girls’ trip on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 85

Star in Stripes

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Yara Shahidi gives the cameras one last glance on Thursday while leaving Build Studio in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 85

Their Girl

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Oprah Winfrey poses backstage on Broadway on Thursday with Derrick Baskin, Jeremy Pope, Jawan M. Jackson, James Harkness and Ephraim Sykes — the stars of the Tony-nominated musical Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 85

Divine Duet

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Elton John and Taron Egerton, who portrays the singing legend in Rocketman, perform during the film’s gala party at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Thursday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 85

Party Perfect

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Also at the Rocketman gala: a stylish Shailene Woodley.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 85

Pink Lady

George Pimentel/WireImage

Penélope Cruz brings spring to Cannes on Thursday at the photo call for The Journey by the Land.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 85

One Cool Crew

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Meagan Tandy, Jared Padalecki, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, Elizabeth Anweis, Rachel Skarsten and Dougray Scott snap a selfie during the The CW Network 2019 Upfronts at New York City Center on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 85

L.A. Look

Splash News Online

Jamie Bell keeps it casual for a walk around Los Angeles on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 85

Helping Hand

Dave Benett/Getty

Emilia Clarke attends the SMS Battles Quiz for The MS Society, raising funds for Multiple Sclerosis research, at the Royal Horticultural Halls in London on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 85

Personal Touch

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Garner carries her own coffee cup on Thursday during a walk through Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 85

Hostess with the Mostess

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Reese Witherspoon hosts the Elizabeth Arden Garden Party on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 85

Hype Woman

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Melissa McCarthy inserts herself into Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” music video while guest hosting Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 85

Seeing Double

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Elton John poses with Taron Egerton, who portrays the singer in the new film Rocketman, during the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday in France.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 85

Hug It Out

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Moderator Sarah Silverman and Who Is America? star Sacha Baron Cohen embrace at an Emmy For Your Consideration event for the series on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 85

That's Hot

Michael Simon/Startraks

Paris Hilton stops by SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show to promote her new song “Best Friend’s Ass” on Wednesday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 85

Part of the Program

Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty

Luke Cage costars Mike Colter and Simone Missick pose together at the afterparty following CBS’s announcement of its fall lineup of shows on Wednesday in N.Y.C.