Katy Perry and Miss Piggy Get Dolled Up in L.A., Plus Gabrielle Union, Tiffany Haddish and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff Updated May 02, 2022 12:42 PM

1 of 89

Disney Darlings

Credit: Raymond Liu/Getty

Katy Perry, dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid, poses with Miss Piggy during American Idol's Disney night on May 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 89

City Date

Credit: ZapatA/MEGA

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are in great spirits as they head out to dinner in N.Y.C. on April 30.

3 of 89

Funny Friends

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Comedians John Mulaney and Ali Wong pose for a photo at Ted's Brunch during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 1 in L.A.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 89

Brunch Bunch

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Also at Ted's Brunch during the Netflix Is a Joke festival: Tiffany Haddish, who looks gorgeous in a blue dress.

Advertisement

5 of 89

Broadway Bites

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

A thirsty Jason Ralph and a hungry Rachel Brosnahan pose at the opening night of the new play POTUS on Broadway at The Shubert Theater in N.Y.C. on May 1.

6 of 89

Sunday Funday

Credit: Keith Griner/Getty

In Nashville, Reese Witherspoon — with husband Jim Toth (right) and sons Tennessee and Deacon (left) — cheers on the Nashville Soccer Club during the home opener between Philadelphia Union and Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on May 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 89

Met Madness

Credit: Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens, co-host of Vogue's official red carpet live stream at the 2022 Met Gala, arrives at Anna Wintour's private pre-Met gala dinner in N.Y.C. on May 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 89

Girl Power

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Peacock

Executive producer Tina Fey, the cast of Girls5eva — Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps — and showrunner Meredith Scardino arrive at the season 2 premiere event at The Roxy in N.Y.C. May 1.

Advertisement

9 of 89

Center Stage

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Julianne Hough hits the stage during opening night of POTUS on Broadway at The Shubert Theater in N.Y.C. on May 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 89

Music Matters

Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty

Carly Pearce performs for the class of 2021 medallion ceremony at Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 89

Elementary, My Dear

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty for White House Correspondents Insider

Sheryl Lee Ralph strikes a pose at the 27th Annual White House Correspondents' Weekend Garden Brunch in Washington, D.C., on April 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 89

Made in Midtown

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC

Amal Clooney steps out for a casual stroll in N.Y.C. on April 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 89

Take the Plunge

Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Brooke Shields shines in a plunging, copper gown on the White House Correspondents' Dinner red carpet in Washington, D.C., on April 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 89

They Do

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz hold hands as they're spotted in N.Y.C. on April 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 89

Crossover Episode

Credit: Daniel Swartz for UTA

Amelia Gray, Harry Hamlin and Don Lemon share a chat at UTA's Celebration of America's Journalists event at Fiola Mare in Washington, D.C., on April 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 89

Queen Gayle

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Gayle King takes a seat at Funny Or Die and PEOPLE's Washington's Funniest Party in D.C. on April 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 89

Shields Up

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Brooke Shields makes a bold statement at Funny Or Die and PEOPLE's Washington's Funniest Party in D.C. on April 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 89

Everything, Everywhere

Credit: Miikka Skaffari/Getty

Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh pose together ahead of their conversation at the 2022 San Francisco International Film Festival on April 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 89

Super Strength

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Rosario Dawson shows off her muscles at PanCAN PurpleStride's Ultimate Event to End Pancreatic Cancer at the Los Angeles Zoo on April 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 89

Rest in Peace

Credit: TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID

Naomi Campbell stands out in white and gold as she leaves the Mercer Hotel for André Leon Talley's celebration of life event in N.Y.C. on April 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 89

Art Appreciation

Credit: RochelleBrodinPhoto/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton attends sister-in-law Tessa Hilton's GODDESS Art Show in L.A. on April 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 89

For a Good Cause

Credit: Tyler Schmidtt/The Mill Photography Studio

Matthew McConaughey, who cofounded Longbranch Bourbon, raises a toast to his MJ&M partners for raising $8 million at their 10th annual fundraising event to benefit select non-profit organizations that empower youth. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 89

Fashion Fans

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Abigail Spencer snuggles up to Rumer Willis at the Sézane L.A. store opening on April 28 in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 89

Festival Fun

Credit: Presley Ann/Getty

In Palm Springs, Thomas Rhett hosts Camp Dos Primos to kick off Stagecoach Festival weekend on April 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 89

Family Affair

Credit: Natalie Michele

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard visit families in London during their Hello Bello brand launch in the U.K.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 89

Hi Times

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Busy Philipps gives a good greeting on April 28 as she leaves NBC Studios in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 89

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Maude Apatow and Ava Phillippe attend an Armani Beauty celebration of Tessa Thompson on April 28 in Culver City, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 89

Curtain Call

Credit: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga take their bows on April 28 following the opening night performance of their Broadway play, Macbeth, in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 89

All American

Credit: Ulices Ramales/BACKGRID

Olivia Rodrigo leaves N.Y.C.'s American Girl store with a doll on April 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 89

Sister Act

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Gigi and Bella Hadid pull out all the stops on April 28 for The Prince's Trust Global Gala in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 89

Purple Reign

Credit: JNI/Star Max/GC Images

Also at The Prince's Trust Global Gala on April 29: a stunning Naomi Campbell. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 89

Fashion Flashback

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Levon Thurman-Hawke and Tom Holland film The Crowded Room on April 28 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 89

All Dressed Up

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny and Elle Fanning attend a screening of The Girl From Plainville on April 28 in North Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 89

Shorts Story

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jessie James Decker performs at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on April 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 89

Lip Service

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for for CinemaCon

Kim Cattrall plants a kiss on Robert De Niro on April 28 during the CinemaCon Lionsgate presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 89

Switch It Up

Credit: Scott Garfitt/PinPep/Shutterstock

Tom Felton and Matt Lewis get ready to compete in a series of sports for the launch of Nintendo Switch Sports at London's Westfield White City on April 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 89

Lots of Love

Credit: Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock

Molly Shannon, Vanessa Bayer and Jenifer Lewis pose at the I Love That for You premiere in West Hollywood on April 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 89

Holy Guacamole

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Antoni Porowski shows off his guacktail creation for Avocados From Mexico in N.Y.C. on April 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 89

'Today' with Viola

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Viola Davis gets interviewed by Hoda Kotb at SiriusXM in N.Y.C. on April 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 89

Suited Up

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Daniel Craig hits the pink carpet for Macbeth on Broadway at N.Y.C.'s Longacre Theatre on April 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 89

The 'Today' Crew in Costume

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Today show hosts pose alongside actors at the Audible Theater and the Today Show Present: Murder in Studio One on April 27 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 89

'Crush' on You

Credit: Rachel Luna for Disney

The cast of Crush attends the Hulu original film's L.A. premiere on April 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 89

Caught on Camera

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Bryan Cranston and Alex Borstein support friend Billy Crystal during opening night of Mr. Saturday Night in N.Y.C. on April 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 89

Theater Buffs

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Also at opening night of Mr. Saturday Night: Martin Short, Steve Martin and Tina Fey.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 89

Peace and Love

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

In Las Vegas, Jamie Lee Curtis and new mom Allison Williams hang out at CinemaCon 2022 on April 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 89

City Nights

Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images

The gorgeous Amal Clooney makes her way through N.Y.C. on April 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 89

Sour Power

Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images

A stylish Olivia Rodrigo waves to fans while out in N.Y.C. on April 27 during her Sour tour. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 89

Inside Scoop

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum take the stage at CinemaCon 2022 to chat about Jurassic World Dominion on April 27 in Las Vegas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 89

Welcome to Flavortown

Credit: Food Network

Guy Fieri talks Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Tournament of Champions at a FYC event held at the Wolf Theater in L.A. on April 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 89

Power Couple

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In L.A., Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry head to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 89

Chit Chat

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Elisabeth Moss stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on April 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 89

A New York City Center Encores! Production

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Castmates Sara Bareilles and Neil Patrick Harris promote Into the Woods during press day rehearsals in N.Y.C. on April 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 89

Back to Back

Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

David Harbour and Allison Williams have some fun backstage on April 27 as Universal Pictures and Focus Features host a special CinemaCon presentation in the Caesars Palace Colosseum in Las Vegas. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 89

Freeze Frame

Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Steve Carell and Jamie Lee Curtis put their heads together on April 27 as Universal Pictures and Focus Features host a special CinemaCon presentation in the Caesars Palace Colosseum in Las Vegas. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 89

Pet Project

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio snuggle with some pups on April 26 during an event for Halo Dog Collar at Kathy Hilton's estate in Beverly Hills, in honor of National Pet Month. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 89

In the Big Apple

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

In N.Y.C., Kelly Rowland visits SiriusXM Studios on April 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 89

Red Carpet Crew

Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

In Las Vegas, Baz Luhrmann and Austin Butler attend Warner Bros. Pictures' The Big Picture presentation at CinemaCon 2022 on April 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 89

'Picture' Perfect

Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

Olivia Wilde arrives in Las Vegas to attend The Big Picture presentation at CinemaCon 2022 on April 26.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 89

Man of the People

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Also at CinemaCon 2022: Dwayne Johnson greets the audience as he makes his way to The Big Picture presentation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 89

Building Toward the Future

Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Queen Latifah

New Jersey's own Queen Latifah attends the groundbreaking celebration for a new development in Newark on April 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 89

On the Mic

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo performs her hits to a lively crowd during her 2022 Sour N.Y.C. tour stop on April 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 89

On the Move

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Chris Rock steps out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on April 26. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 89

Fine Dining

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for City Harvest

In N.Y.C., John Legend and Chrissy Teigen dine at City Harvest's 2022 Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 89

Talk of the Town

Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Rebel Wilson heads to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 89

Color Pop

Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Blake Lively stuns in an orange ensemble while out in N.Y.C. on April 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 89

New York Nights

Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

Mary J. Blige hosts a private celebration for Brooklyn Chop House Times Square, with music by D-Nice, on April 25 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

67 of 89

Off to Washington

Credit: Shannon Finney/Getty

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker arrive for their event at the Library of Congress on April 25 in Washington, D.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

68 of 89

Out & About

Credit: BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Tessa Thompson takes her sweet pup out for a walk in N.Y.C. on April 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement

69 of 89

Pink Lady

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Viola Davis stuns on April 25 after receiving the CinemaCon Trailblazer of the Year Award during opening night of CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

70 of 89