Katy Perry and Miss Piggy Get Dolled Up in L.A., Plus Gabrielle Union, Tiffany Haddish and More

EXCLUSIVE: Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz hold hands in New York as they are spotted out for the first time since their lavish Palm Beach wedding. The happy couple visited a Valentino designer store for fittings before stopping at celeb hotspot Nobu for dinner on Friday. They both went low key casual in jeans for the outing and sported their new wedding rings. Pictured: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Ref: SPL5306684 300422 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights