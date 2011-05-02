Star Tracks: Monday, May 2, 2011
CARRIED AWAY
Taking a break from wedding planning, Vanessa Minnillo offers fiancé Nick Lachey a piggyback ride Sunday at a March of Dimes walk for Bayer's Girlfriends for Folate campaign in New York.
ROLL CALL
These boots were made for…cycling? A country-clad Jessica Simpson and fiancé Eric Johnson hit Venice Beach, Calif., for a tandem bike ride on Sunday.
PEN PAL
After hitting up Paris, Robert Pattinson looks like one cool character Sunday while handling the fan frenzy at the Spanish premiere of Water for Elephants in Barcelona.
WELL HEELED
Christina Aguilera kicks things up Sunday at the second annual Mary J. Blige Honors Concert to benefit FFawn's Scholarship Fund in New York City.
HOME RUN SLIDER
Eva Longoria gets her burger fix at Saturday's Rally for Kids with Cancer charity event at STK Miami Beach inside the Gansevoort South.
TONGUE IN CHEEK
Katy Perry adds some comic relief to Sunday's 53rd annual Logie Awards, which celebrates the best in Aussie television, in Melbourne
Pushy Parents
Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr take 3-month-old son Flynn shopping in New York's West Village Sunday.
Media Darlings
Power couple Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer glam up the White House Correspondent's Dinner in Washington, D.C. Saturday night.
BABY ON BOARD
A day after her rep confirmed her pregnancy, January Jones – sporting a barely-there baby bump – keeps a low profile while running errands in Beverly Hills on Friday.
HAT TRICK
A radiant Leighton Meester, who's the face of Vera Wang Fragrances, worked some enviable low-maintenance style on Friday as she heads out of a New York City hotel.
FRIENDLY SKIES
Renée Zellweger maintains a sunny outlook Thursday, cheerfully making her way through airport security while departing from LAX.
FEELING SHADY
Sporting look-alike shades with her kids, Jennifer Connelly puts her baby bump on display Friday while walking with her two children, Stellan (left) and Kai, (and their dog!) in New York.
PARIS MATCH
After premiering Water for Elephants with costar Robert Pattinson the night before, a coordinated Reese Witherspoon heads out of her Paris hotel Friday to enjoy a day in the City of Light.
TOY STORY
Mark Wahlberg suits up on the Boston set of his raunchy new comedy Ted. In the film, written and directed by Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, Wahlberg plays an average guy whose childhood teddy bear has come to life as a foul-mouthed slacker.
BAGGAGE HANDLER
Trading school duties with wife Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick keeps son James Wilkie, 8, company Friday during his walk to school – even carrying his son's backpack!