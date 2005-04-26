Star Tracks - Monday, May 2, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

1 of 16

PLEASURE CRUISE

Credit: Chris Helgren/REUTERS/Landov

Katie Holmes embraces new beau Tom Cruise as they arrive at the David di Donatello Awards ceremony in Rome on Friday, where the War of the Worlds actor was honored with a lifetime achievement award.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

CANOODLE & CANNOLI

Credit: ERIC VANDEVILLE /GAMMA

Cruise, 42, and Holmes, 26, find time for an intimate moment on Friday, cuddling over lunch at a restaurant in Rome's Villa Borghese Park.

3 of 16

WHO'S WHO?

Credit: Erik C.Pendzich/REX

Talk about life imitating art! Paris Hilton sees double at the unveiling of her wax doppelganger at Madam Tussauds museum in New York City on Monday. Her horror movie, House of Wax, opens Friday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

ROCKIN' OUT

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

In a get-up befitting Daisy Duke herself, The Dukes of Hazzard star Jessica Simpson flashes a peace sign at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Friday. After a dinner at Nobu that kicked off a weekend-long celebration for the Hard Rock's 10th anniversary, Simpson and pals – including Fred Durst – caught the Coldplay concert at the hotel's rock club The Joint.

Advertisement

5 of 16

APPLE BOBBING

Credit: Gros-Stefan/X17

Gwyneth Paltrow takes daughter Apple – who turns 1 on May 14 – for a dip at a Palm Springs hotel Saturday. The actress was in the resort town to catch hubby Chris Martin's band, Coldplay, perform.

6 of 16

CARRIED AWAY

Credit: X17

Ready to carry her over the threshold, Jordan Bratman sweeps fiancée Christina Aguilera off her feet at a friends-and-family-only engagement party at the Buffalo Club in Santa Monica on Saturday. Music exec Bratman proposed to the pop star, whom he met in 2002, on Feb. 11 in Carmel, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

DIVA DOUBLE TAKE

Credit: Picture Perfect

Lindsay Lohan and Eva Longoria team up on the red carpet Sunday for the Movieline's Hollywood Life 7th Annual Young Hollywood Awards in L.A. Lohan recently returned from a vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands, where she and her family stayed in a cottage owned by Bruce Willis.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

LATE DATE

Credit: LouieD/LDP IMAGES

Desperate Housewives' Teri Hatcher and a mystery beau leave New York City hot spot Cain in the wee hours Friday. Her tattooed pal is reportedly a 30-year-old fashion photographer named Jim Macari. Hatcher, 40, was last linked to Lost producer Bryan Burk.

Advertisement

9 of 16

MONSTER''S BALL

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Berliner Studio/BEImages

Jennifer Lopez cozies up to her onscreen nemesis, Jane Fonda, at the L.A. premiere of Monster-in-Law on Friday. Of her new, shorter do, Lopez tells PEOPLE: "I cut my hair for my next movie. It's called Bordertown. I'm still getting used to it."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

LOUNGE ACT

Credit: Chris Weeks/WireImage

Jerry O'Connell and squeeze Rebecca Romijn kick back Saturday in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The couple started dating in August after meeting on the set of their upcoming film Man About Town.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

OH, BABY

Credit: Lazic/X17

A very pregnant Denise Richards arrives in Santa Monica, Calif., on Thursday. The actress is divorcing husband Charlie Sheen – father of daughter, Sam, 1, and the child Richards is expecting in June – and has placed their $4 million Encino, Calif., home on the market.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

WELL WHEELED

Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

Antonio Banderas zips around the University of Toronto on Sunday while filming his musical-drama Take the Lead. Banderas plays a former professional dancer who volunteers to teach the craft in the New York public school system.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

HATS ALL, FOLKS

Credit: Gene Duncan

Fat Actress star Kirstie Alley and her children William, 12 and Lillie, 10, give each other a great big hand on a goofy family trip to Disney's Magic Kingdom on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

JESSE'S GIRL

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Jesse McCartney and galpal hit the L.A. nightclub Prey to celebrate the 21st birthday of his Summerland costar Taylor Cole. On May 2 the 17-year-old actor will kick off a U.S. tour in support of his debut album, "Beautiful Soul."

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

'CRASH' CART

Credit: Chris Polk/Warner Bros/AP

Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson chat with NASCAR champ Chris Myers and Ellen DeGeneres after the long-time pals raced go-carts at NBC studios in Burbank for a taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The actors' third film together, The Wedding Crashers, opens in July.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

LIVE WITH MARK & KELLY

Credit: Ronald Asadorian/Splash

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos flash their pearly whites in New York City's Soho neighborhood on Friday. The Live with Regis and Kelly and Hope and Faith star and her husband, who have three kids, recently returned from Miami after a trip to Florida for a pal's wedding.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff