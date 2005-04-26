Star Tracks - Monday, May 2, 2005
PLEASURE CRUISE
Katie Holmes embraces new beau Tom Cruise as they arrive at the David di Donatello Awards ceremony in Rome on Friday, where the War of the Worlds actor was honored with a lifetime achievement award.
CANOODLE & CANNOLI
Cruise, 42, and Holmes, 26, find time for an intimate moment on Friday, cuddling over lunch at a restaurant in Rome's Villa Borghese Park.
WHO'S WHO?
Talk about life imitating art! Paris Hilton sees double at the unveiling of her wax doppelganger at Madam Tussauds museum in New York City on Monday. Her horror movie, House of Wax, opens Friday.
ROCKIN' OUT
In a get-up befitting Daisy Duke herself, The Dukes of Hazzard star Jessica Simpson flashes a peace sign at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Friday. After a dinner at Nobu that kicked off a weekend-long celebration for the Hard Rock's 10th anniversary, Simpson and pals – including Fred Durst – caught the Coldplay concert at the hotel's rock club The Joint.
APPLE BOBBING
Gwyneth Paltrow takes daughter Apple – who turns 1 on May 14 – for a dip at a Palm Springs hotel Saturday. The actress was in the resort town to catch hubby Chris Martin's band, Coldplay, perform.
CARRIED AWAY
Ready to carry her over the threshold, Jordan Bratman sweeps fiancée Christina Aguilera off her feet at a friends-and-family-only engagement party at the Buffalo Club in Santa Monica on Saturday. Music exec Bratman proposed to the pop star, whom he met in 2002, on Feb. 11 in Carmel, Calif.
DIVA DOUBLE TAKE
Lindsay Lohan and Eva Longoria team up on the red carpet Sunday for the Movieline's Hollywood Life 7th Annual Young Hollywood Awards in L.A. Lohan recently returned from a vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands, where she and her family stayed in a cottage owned by Bruce Willis.
LATE DATE
Desperate Housewives' Teri Hatcher and a mystery beau leave New York City hot spot Cain in the wee hours Friday. Her tattooed pal is reportedly a 30-year-old fashion photographer named Jim Macari. Hatcher, 40, was last linked to Lost producer Bryan Burk.
MONSTER''S BALL
Jennifer Lopez cozies up to her onscreen nemesis, Jane Fonda, at the L.A. premiere of Monster-in-Law on Friday. Of her new, shorter do, Lopez tells PEOPLE: "I cut my hair for my next movie. It's called Bordertown. I'm still getting used to it."
LOUNGE ACT
Jerry O'Connell and squeeze Rebecca Romijn kick back Saturday in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The couple started dating in August after meeting on the set of their upcoming film Man About Town.
OH, BABY
A very pregnant Denise Richards arrives in Santa Monica, Calif., on Thursday. The actress is divorcing husband Charlie Sheen – father of daughter, Sam, 1, and the child Richards is expecting in June – and has placed their $4 million Encino, Calif., home on the market.
WELL WHEELED
Antonio Banderas zips around the University of Toronto on Sunday while filming his musical-drama Take the Lead. Banderas plays a former professional dancer who volunteers to teach the craft in the New York public school system.
HATS ALL, FOLKS
Fat Actress star Kirstie Alley and her children William, 12 and Lillie, 10, give each other a great big hand on a goofy family trip to Disney's Magic Kingdom on Friday.
JESSE'S GIRL
Jesse McCartney and galpal hit the L.A. nightclub Prey to celebrate the 21st birthday of his Summerland costar Taylor Cole. On May 2 the 17-year-old actor will kick off a U.S. tour in support of his debut album, "Beautiful Soul."
'CRASH' CART
Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson chat with NASCAR champ Chris Myers and Ellen DeGeneres after the long-time pals raced go-carts at NBC studios in Burbank for a taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The actors' third film together, The Wedding Crashers, opens in July.
LIVE WITH MARK & KELLY
Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos flash their pearly whites in New York City's Soho neighborhood on Friday. The Live with Regis and Kelly and Hope and Faith star and her husband, who have three kids, recently returned from Miami after a trip to Florida for a pal's wedding.