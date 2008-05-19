Star Tracks - Monday, May 19, 2008
JUST THE TWO OF US
Angelina Jolie (in Nicole Miller) and Brad Pitt are caught up in each other as they leave their hotel Monday for a night on the town in Cannes. Earlier in the day, the expectant parents took son Maddox, 6, and daughter Shiloh, who turns 2 next week, on a shopping trip to baby boutique Bonpoint, where they bought all-white items for their soon-to-be-born twins.
LAZY SATURDAY
Jake Gyllenhaal is ever the gentleman during a stroll Saturday with girlfriend Reese Witherspoon in Santa Monica. The couple did a little shopping and had lunch at Three Square Café in Venice Beach. It was a social weekend for the pair: On Friday night, they attended a cocktail party for country singer Ryan Bingham.
ARRIVAL PARTY
Jessica Simpson's jam-packed weekend continues! A day after celebrating sister Ashlee's wedding, the singer – sans beau Tony Romo, who attended the nuptials with her – heads to Cabo San Lucas with her parents for a Mexican getaway.
BEACH BLANKET BOOGIE
Britney Spears tries her hand at boogie-boarding in Costa Rica on Sunday. The pop star has become a regular beach bunny while vacationing with dad Jamie and Mel Gibson and his wife at the actor's home in the Central American country.
WALK ON THE BEACH
Two days earlier, Spears hit the beach in a tropical two-piece to enjoy some surf and sun. Beside taking a dip, the pop star also jumped aboard an ATV with a gal pal in tow.
CHARACTER ACTOR
Sacha Baron Cohen – in character as flamboyant Austrian fashion journalist Brüno – continues to make a (comic) scene Friday while filming his latest movie, tentatively titled Brüno, in Los Angeles.
VEGAS BLOWOUT
With her Hills BFF Lauren Conrad noticeably absent, Audrina Patridge celebrates her 23rd birthday with family – including her sister (right) – by her side at LAX Nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday.
HEY, BABY
A glowing Nicole Kidman dresses for two (in YSL) at Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, where she turned out to support husband Keith Urban.
INDIANA'S MAIN SQUEEZE
Harrison Ford trades his fedora and whip for a sleek black suit at the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in Cannes, with his real life leading lady, Calista Flockhart, at his side.
See PEOPLE's review of The Crystal Skull here.
WINTER WONDERLAND
Owen Wilson – newly single from his on-again, off-again relationship with Kate Hudson – enjoys a snow day with his canine sidekick while filming a scene Friday for Marley amp Me in Philadelphia.
MEN IN BLACK
Did they call each other beforehand? A matching Sean Penn – who's the president of the Cannes film jury – and Bono share a light moment Friday at the Cannes premiere of the documentary The Third Wave, about volunteers helping out in tsunami-ravaged Sri Lanka.
SAME SONG AND DANCE?
Former Dancing with the Stars partners Derek Hough and Shannon Elizabeth continue their friendship off the dancefloor as the two stroll through West Hollywood on Thursday.
SIMPLE PLEASURES
Shopping and ice cream – what could be better! Newly blonde Lily Allen indulges in a sweet treat while strolling through Cannes on Thursday. The British singer has been hitting the film festival's party scene while on a two-week holiday.
CALLING THE SHOTS
After launching her collection of dVb jeans, Victoria Beckham stops for a few shots with fans Friday at London's Heathrow Airport.
READY TO ROLL
Cannes' golden couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie hit the street on Friday, the day after ruling the red carpet at the film fest’s premiere of her animated movie, Kung Fu Panda.
VIOLET FEMME
Taking up temporary residence in the City of Light, Mischa Barton takes a café break Friday while attending the Cannes Film Festival.