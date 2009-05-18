Star Tracks: Monday, May 18, 2009

RUN IN THE FAMILY

It's off to the races for Michelle Williams and 3-year-old daughter Matilda, who cut to the chase in the name of fun Sunday in their Brooklyn, N.Y., neighborhood.

CHEEK TO CHEEK

Looks like they're still hanging out! Taylor Lautner and Selena Gomez share a cozy moment after stopping for sushi Sunday in Vancouver, where she's filming Beezus and Ramona and he's working on New Moon.

BOOM LIFT

With a boom box held high, a glittery Pamela Anderson gets the music going Saturday, when she performed at the 17th annual Life Ball AIDS charity event in Vienna, Austria.

GOING GREEN

Another day, another fierce outfit! Rihanna steps out in an edgy ensemble Sunday as she reportedly heads to a music studio with Justin Timberlake (not pictured).

FASHION FORWARD

After kicking off her No Doubt tour in Las Vegas, Gwen Stefani, who clearly passed on her fashionable genes, arrives at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday with stylish sons Zuma, 9 months, and almost 3-year-old Kingston, who sported a funky new do.

See more stars and their airport style.

MAKING AN 'IMPACT'

It's a Sex and the City reunion! Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon hang tight Sunday at the Broadway Impact marriage-equality rally in New York City, where Nixon announced that she and longtime partner Christine Marinoni are engaged.

BIKINI BABE

Miley Cyrus, clad in a bathing suit by Caffe and on vacation with her family in the Bahamas Saturday, took to Twitter to defend herself against blogging body haters: "Talk all you want. I have my flaws. I'm a normal girl, there's things about my body I would change, but stop with calling me f*t."

Family Prayers

Taking a break from the material world, Madonna and youngest child David Banda step out for some spiritual nourishment at Manhattan's Kabbalah Center May 16. Also along for the excursion (but not seen here) was the superstar's older son, Rocco Ritchie.

COLOR-BLOCK PARTY

Katy Perry gets first-class treatment from a group of brightly-dressed flight attendants at the Vienna International Airport in Austria, where she's a special guest of the annual Life Ball, Europe's largest charity event dedicated to the fight against HIV and AIDS.

SUN DAY

Brad Pitt – who, along with partner Angelina Jolie, is expected to make an appearance at Cannes – stops to enjoy the sunshine in New York City on Friday.

S.W.A.K.!

Vanessa Hudgens shares the love on the red carpet Friday at the Reel Thinking event at the Grammy Museum in L.A. Hudgens co-hosted the event, which introduced middle schoolers to the music business, with her costars in the upcoming movie Bandslam.

TOPPED OFF

Like father, like son! Hugh Jackman and his 8-year-old son Oscar are both sharp-dressed men with their fedoras while scooting around New York City's West Village on Friday.

SWIRLY GIRL

After enjoying some downtime on the beach with husband Tony Parker earlier in the day, Eva Longoria Parker switches it up, changing into a dramatically-beaded silver gown for her stunning entrance at the premiere of Bright Star in Cannes, France.

HE MEANS BUSINESS

Saturday Night Live's recent hilarious host Justin Timberlake gets serious as he heads out in New York City on Friday.

Tell us if you think Justin should play Frank Sinatra in an upcoming biopic.

GOING INCOGNITO

Staying undercover in a hat and dark shades, Chace Crawford steps out Thursday on the set of his new drama Twelve, which he continues to film in New York City.

