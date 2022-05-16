The Cyrus Family Takes Broadway, Plus Tom Cruise, Rita Moreno, Adriana Lima and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff May 16, 2022 06:00 AM

1 of 95

Miley Does Broadway

Credit: The IMage Direct

Miley Cyrus and mom Tish visit Pamela Anderson following her May 15 performance in Broadway's Chicago.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 95

Guest Speaker

Tom Cruise mans the mic on May 15 at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration TV show taping at the Windsor Horse Show in England.

3 of 95

Award Worthy

Credit: Tom Cooper/Getty

Rita Moreno receives the 2022 Barbara Bridges Inspiration Award during the Women+Film Awards Luncheon at The Denver Art Museum on May 13 in Colorado. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 95

Pregnant Pause

Credit: Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Mom-to-be Adriana Lima and boyfriend Andre Lemmers arrive at the Nice Airport in France on May 16 ahead of this week's Cannes Film Festival. 

Advertisement

5 of 95

Flight Gear

Credit: Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Also arriving in Nice on May 16: Noomi Rapace. 

6 of 95

Cool Crew

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Jimmy Jam, Usher, Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri celebrate Jackson's birthday at On The Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas on May 14. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 95

Feeling Golden

Credit: Santiago Felipe/FilmMagic

Pandora Boxx, Tempest Dujour, Mrs. Kasha Davis and Kennedy Davenport get into character as the Golden Girls during RuPaul's DragCon at the Los Angeles Convention Center on May 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 95

Weekend Vibes

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tessa Thompson and a pal stroll through N.Y.C. on May 13. 

Advertisement

9 of 95

Read All About It

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Kristen Stewart attends the K.A.M.P. Family Fundraiser at Hammer Museum in Los Angeles on May 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 95

Royal Welcome

Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan, Kris Bowers and Sophie Canale join Queen Charlotte at Netflix's Bridgerton ATAS Official at Raleigh Studios Hollywood on May 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 95

11th Hour

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

David Harbour and Lily Allen couple up at the Stranger Things season 4 premiere afterparty in Brooklyn on May 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 95

All Grown Up

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Stranger Things costars Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin get together during the show's season 4 premiere afterparty in Brooklyn on May 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 95

Don't Be a Stranger

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Matt Duffer, Millie Bobby Brown, Ross Duffer and Shawn Levy pose together at the premiere of Stranger Things season 4 in Brooklyn on May 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 95

'80s Chic

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Winona Ryder rocks a classic look at the Stranger Things season 4 premiere in Brooklyn on May 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 95

Live from New York

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

After hosting SNL for the first time, Selena Gomez steps out in a LBD in N.Y.C. early in the morning on May 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 95

Birthday Boy

Credit: Brian Stukes/Getty

Meek Mill celebrates his belated 35th birthday at NOTO Nightclub in Philadelphia on May 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 95

Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent

Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Drag Race winners The Vivienne, Shea Couleé, Trinity the Tuck, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change and Raja attend RuPaul's DragCon at the Los Angeles Convention Center on May 13.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 95

And the Nominees Are...

Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty for Tony Awards Productions

Rachel Dratch, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams pose together at the Tony Awards Meet the Nominees event on May 12 in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 95

Into the Woods

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty for The Woods

Laura Louie and Woody Harrelson share a hug at opening day of The Woods in West Hollywood on May 13.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 95

Triple Date

Credit: Shannon Finney/Getty

Chris Samuels, Monique Samuels, Jamie Tyler, Erana Tyler, Ashley Silva, and D.J. Quicksilva strike a pose at the Love & Marriage: DC screening at The Park at 14th in Washington, D.C., on May 13.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 95

Just Peachy

Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty for Smirnoff

Ty Dolla $ign unwinds in the Smirnoff Lemonades Lounge at AREA15 in Las Vegas on May 13.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 95

Good Vibes

Credit: The Image Direct

Ashley Graham is in great spirits while strolling through N.Y.C. on May 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 95

Thumbs Up

Adam DeVine and Sarah Hyland spend the last day of filming for an upcoming project at the Bode Museum in Berlin on May 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 95

On the Move

Credit: SPlash News Online

Anne Heche runs errands on May 13 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 95

Out & About

Credit: Splash News Online

Ryan Reynolds takes a solo walk on May 13 in N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 95

Coupled Up

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Billie Lourd and her husband Austen Rydell attend the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show on May 12 San Diego. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 95

Flashing a Smile

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Anderson .Paak is all smiles at a Rolling Stone and Meta event on May 12 in Beverly Hills. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 95

By Design

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott poses with actress Ariana De Bose at the launch of 'Moschino' by Assouline on May 12 in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 95

A Family Affair

Credit: Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Iris and Maude Apatow join their mom, Leslie Mann at the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show in San Diego on May 12. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 95

Mindful Model

Credit: Blake Sinclair/ALO

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoyed a rejuvenating day of wellness, relaxation and inspiration at the Alo Wellness House in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 95

Side by Side

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Phoebe Dynevor and Gemma Chan pose together at the Luis Vuitton 2023 Womenswear Cruise Collection on May 12 in San Diego. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 95

Thinking Pink

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly coordinate in pink ensembles at the premiere of Good Mourning in Beverly Hills on May 12. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 95

Rome-ing Around

Credit: Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

Jason Momoa films Fast & Furious 10 in Rome, Italy on May 13. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 95

Mic Drop

Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Fat Joe performs at the grand opening party for the Hard Rock Hotel in N.Y.C. on May 12. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 95

A Little Bling

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Christine Chiu attends the season two launch party for Bling Empire in L.A. on May 12. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 95

Lights, Camera, Action!

Credit: Splash News Online

Simon Pegg shoots scenes for Nandor Fodor And The Talking Mongoose in Leeds, England on May 12. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 95

So Happy Together

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth can't stop smiling on May 12 while walking in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 95

Euphoric Energy

Credit: Blake Sinclair/ALO

Maude Apatow glowed as she got in touch with her zen at Alo Wellness House in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 95

Meet Cute

Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty

Uzo Aduba smiles wide on May 12 at the 75th Annual Tony Awards Meet the Nominees press event at the Sofitel New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 95

Here Today

Credit: ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb of NBC`s Today Show celebrate the program's 70th Anniversary at The Paley Center for Media in N.Y.C. on May 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 95

Here to Help

Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Padma Lakshmi, United Nations Development Programme Goodwill Ambassador, attends the Don't Choose Extinction Cinema Campaign Launch in partnership with SAWA Global Cinema Advertising Association at Times Center in N.Y.C. on May 11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 95

Style File

Credit: The Image Direct

Whitney Peak and Kailand Morris take a stroll through N.Y.C. on May 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 95

Glitz and Glam

Credit: Adela Loconte/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Hurley gets glam for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink party in N.Y.C. on May 10.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 95

Kid at Heart

Credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty

In Carlsbad, California, Nick Cannon poses for photos at LEGOLAND California on May 11.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 95

Family Visit

Credit: Nancy Rivera/Splash News Online

Maya Hawke joins mom Uma Thurman (not pictured) on the set of The Kill Room on May 11 in New Jersey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 95

Darling Dates

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Kit Harington supports wife Rose Leslie at The Time Traveler's Wife N.Y.C. premiere on May 11.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 95

Scotland Souvenirs

Credit: Jane Barlow/Getty

During day two of Kate Middleton and Prince William's trip to Scotland, William is presented with Heart of Midlothian football shirts for his children, by Chief Executive Andrew McKinlay and Chair Ann Budge, on May 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 95

Celebrating Heroes

Credit: Michael Ostuni/getty

Eboni K. Williams and Sunny Hostin joined CEO Safe Horizon Liz Roberts at the Safe Horizon Champion Awards to celebrate its staff who help survivors of crime and abuse. 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 95

It's a Celebration!

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Siblings Paris and Prince Jackson join in on the festivities as MJ the Musical celebrates its 2021-2022 Broadway season at Tavern on the Green in N.Y.C. on May 11.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 95

Movie Night

Credit: Megan Cencula/Shutterstock

Olivia Palermo and husband Johannes Huebl attend the Sony Pictures Classics & Cinema Society screening of The Phantom of the Open.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 95

Block Party

Credit: Courtesy

New Kids on the Block kicks off their highly anticipated 2022 Mixtape Tour in Cincinnati on May 11, with special guests Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 95

Going Global

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

On May 11, Samara Weaving and Max Greenfield attend Hulu's The Valet global premiere afterparty at The Montalbán in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 95

New York Nights

Credit: Splash News Online

Katie Holmes arrives at N.Y.C.'s Balthazar to attend a Mango event on May 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 95

Set Sighting

Credit: Backgrid

Gabrielle Union hits the set of Truth Be Told at Griffith Park in L.A. on May 12. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 95

Costar Selfie

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram and Ewan McGregor snap a selfie at the Obi-Wan Kenobi photocall at Corinthia Hotel London on May 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 95

Winging It

Credit: Backgrid

Harry Styles takes flight after being shot out of a canon while performing at a local circus in the U.K. on May 10. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 95

Do the Wave

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Sarah Silverman arrives at The View in N.Y.C. on May 11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 95

Out and About

Credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid

Nicky Hilton steps out in N.Y.C. on May 11 for a bit of shopping in Soho.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 95

Making Their Mark

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Billy Corgan and his kids, Philomena and Augustus attend the Hand and Footprint Ceremony honoring the Smashing Pumpkins at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 11 in Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 95

Having a Laugh

Credit: Jane Barlow/Getty

Kate Middleton participates in a Roots of Empathy session with students at St. John's Primary School in Glasgow, Scotland on May 11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 95

All Smiles

Credit: The Image Direct

Tom Hiddleston cracks a smile as he leaves BBC Radio 2 Studios in London on May 11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 95

The Look of Love

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross share a sweet look at the FARFETCH Beauty Launch Party in West Hollywood on May 10. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 95

Strike a Pose

Credit: Isa Foltin/Getty

Waris Ahluwalia, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Oscar Isaac attend the Montblanc House opening in Hamburg, Germany on May 10. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 95

Green with Envy

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Rebel Wilson attends the Netflix Senior Year special screening in West Hollywood on May 10. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 95

Peace Out

Credit: Tom Cooper/Getty

Kate Bosworth attends the Bring On the Dancing Horses screening and panel during SeriesFest in Denver, Colorado on May 10. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 95

Park It

Credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus films Beth and Don with Tobias Menzies (not pictured) on May 10 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

67 of 95

Pop of Pink

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

January Jones attends the FARFETCH Beauty Launch Party on May 10 in West Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

68 of 95

Pass the Mic

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

BRELAND performs during the 2022 Clio Music Awards on May 10 in Nashville, Tennessee. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

69 of 95

What's Up, Dog?

Credit: Splash News Online

Alicia Silverstone takes a hike with her pup in L.A. on May 10. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

70 of 95

Milestone Moment

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Daniel Dae Kim and Jamie Lee Curtis support James Hong as he's honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 10 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

71 of 95

Sweet Treat