Star Tracks: Monday, May 16, 2011
TINY BUBBLES
After flaunting her bump in a bikini, Jessica Alba enjoys a lazy Sunday with hubby Cash Warren and daughter Honor, who turns 3 next month, during a family playdate in Beverly Hills.
SEALED WITH A KISS
Nicole Kidman plays the role of doting wife to hubby Keith Urban as he gets inducted into Nashville's Music City Walk of Fame on Sunday.
YES, HE 'CANNES'
Brad Pitt causes a stir on the red carpet as he arrives at a photo call Monday for his new film Tree of Life during the Cannes Film Festival in southern France.
PONY EXPRESS
Lady Gaga gets in touch with her inner child Monday, sporting a My Little Ponies necklace outside her hotel in London, where she's promoting the May 23rd release of her new album, Born This Way.
ALL TIED UP
Rihanna shows a little midriff after leaving the high-end lingerie store Kiki De Montparnasse in West Hollywood on Sunday.
FIT IN PRINT
After jet setting with Kingston, Gwen Stefani sports a chic printed dress while strutting her stuff in the South of France during the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.
SPIDEY ON THE BLOCK?
Jennifer Lopez spins a musical web in her Zuhair Murad bodysuit at the KIIS-FM Wango Tango concert Saturday in Los Angeles.
BIKINI BIRTHDAY
Audrina Patridge turns 26 poolside Saturday at Wet Republic at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Short and Sweet
Glee star Dianna Agron shows off her new blond bob on Friday in Los Angeles.
CRUZ IN CANNES
Penélope Cruz and Johnny Depp, stars of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, meet the press at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.
KEEP IT MOVING
Kourtney Kardashian flashes a sweet smile before hopping into her waiting SUV Friday in New York's Times Square.
FRINGE FACTOR
After narrowly missing ex Joe Jonas at an L.A.-area club, a laid-back Ashley Greene steps out for a business meeting Friday in Los Angeles.
BABY TALK
Multi-tasking mama Bethenny Frankel masters the art of walking and talking during a stroll through New York's SoHo neighborhood Friday with her 1-year-old daughter, Bryn.
PACKING UP
Who knew he had so many graphic tees? A well-packed Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio arrives in Florence, Italy, Friday, ready to begin filming Jersey Shore's season 4.
COFFEE CLUTCH
Fashion mogul Mary-Kate Olsen takes her java to-go, leaving a downtown Manhattan hotel on Friday.
MILKING IT
So that's where he gets his super powers! Andrew Garfield takes a chocolate milk break between shooting scenes for The Amazing Spider-Man in Queens, N.Y., Friday.
'ROCK' STAR
An expectant Tina Fey – who says she wants to be surprised by her baby's gender – swings by 30 Rockefeller Plaza Friday in N.Y.C.