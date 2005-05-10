Star Tracks - Monday, May 16, 2005
FUZZY LOGIC
Natalie Portman creates a buzz on Sunday at the Cannes Film Festival, where the world premiere of her film Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith was held that night. The actress is sporting a shaved head for her next movie, V for Vendetta.
FRENCH TWIST
Star Wars' Hayden Christensen switches gears at Cannes to connect with another costar, The Decameron's Mischa Barton. The two have been shooting the film in Italy.
SEALED WITH A KISS
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share a laugh – and a smooch – outside a doughnut shop in Vancouver on Saturday. Affleck, who is shooting Truth, Justice, and the American Way in Toronto, came to visit his pregnant fiancée on the set of her romantic comedy Catch and Release.
BACK IN BLACK
Jessica Simpson proves a little black dress is right for anytime while out shopping in Beverly Hills on Friday. The Dukes of Hazzard star, who is expected to hit the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Tuesday, stopped by the upscale Tracey Ross boutique on the Sunset Strip.
LEGENDS OF THE BALL
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, who have been dating since last month, attend Oprah Winfrey's Legends Ball in Santa Monica on Saturday. The talk show host paid tribute to 25 pioneering black women, including Coretta Scott King and Maya Angelou.
SUN SONG
Lindsay Lohan gives it her all Saturday while playing KISS-FM's Wango Tango concert at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., where she joined Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Lopez, Will Smith and the Black Eyed Peas.
FOR THE FRILL OF IT
Looking lovely in a ruffled gown, Brittany Murphy arrives at the 2005 Covenant with Youth gala in Beverly Hills on Friday. The Covenant House California, which helps troubled youth, honored the Sin City actress with a Platinum Dove Award for her work inspiring young people.
SCENE STEALER
Paris Hilton soaks up the spotlight in a sea of photographers as she arrives in the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival on Friday. The socialite turned actress is in town to promote her latest (fictional) sex romp, National Lampoon's Pledge This.
BIRTHDAY GIRL
Gwyneth Paltrow spends some down time with daughter Apple, who turned 1 on Saturday, during a photo shoot in Pasadena on Thursday. The girls will reunite with rocker pop Chris Martin in New York when his band Coldplay performs there next week.
KING OF THE WORLD
Leonardo DiCaprio and mom Irmelin chat up Nelson Mandela on Thursday in New York at a dinner for the former South African president that also brought out Sean Penn and Jon Bon Jovi, among others. Mandela, who is in the United States to launch his Legacy Trust, which supports African foundations, will meet with President Bush later this week.
QUICK STOP
Beyoncé dresses down for her arrival at Nice International Airport on Friday. The singer, who flew directly from performing with Destiny's Child in Dubai to the fest in Cannes, will continue the group's tour in Europe.
FRIENDS FUR-EVER
They did it all for the Wookie: Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Mace Windu in the three Star Wars prequels, and Liam Neeson, who appeared in Episode I: The Phantom Menace as Qui-Gon Jinn, cozy up to a fine furry friend at the New York City premiere of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith on Thursday.
EARNING HER STRIPES
Salma Hayek, looking like a real pirate treasure in her nautical top and headscarf on Friday, scopes the scene at Cannes, where she's serving as a juror.
PEN PAL
Be Cool star Christina Milian shows her signature smile while greeting fans at the Revenge of the Sith premiere in New York on Thursday.