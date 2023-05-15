G Flip and Chrishell Stause Enjoy a Night Out in L.A., Plus Louis Tomlinson, Kate Winslet and More

01 of 80

Newlywed Night Out

Startraks G Flip and Chrishell Stause
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Newlyweds G Flip and Chrishell Stause attend the My Friend's Place's annual gala to end youth homelessness on May 13 in Los Angeles, California.

02 of 80

Say Cheese!

Startraks Louis Tomlinson
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Louis Tomlinson attends the premiere of his new documentary, All of Those Voices, in Los Angeles, California, on May 13.

03 of 80

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Startraks Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kate Winslet and daughter Mia Threapleton attend the BAFTA Television Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London on May 14.

04 of 80

Gal Pals

Startraks Paris Hilton, Anastasia Soare, and Kris Jenner attend Anastasia Beverly Hills Mother's Day Celebration
Phillip Faraone/Getty

Paris Hilton, Anastasia Soare and Kris Jenner attend Anastasia Beverly Hills Mother's Day Celebration on May 13 in Los Angeles, California.

05 of 80

Game On!

Startraks Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim
Presley Ann/Getty

Brothers Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim attend the FYSEE Reali-Tea Netflix event at Red Studios on May 13 in Los Angeles, California.

06 of 80

No Bones About It

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 12: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, Matthew Healy performs onstage with Phoebe Bridgers in the set opener during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS)
Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty

Matty Healy performs onstage with Phoebe Bridgers during her opening set part of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

07 of 80

Fast and Fabulous

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 12: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, Matthew Healy performs onstage with Phoebe Bridgers in the set opener during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS)
Franco Origlia/WireImage

Charlize Theron attends the Fast X premiere at the Colosseo on May 12 in Rome, Italy.

08 of 80

Girl Power

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 12: Ciara and Lola Brooke perform onstage during the Strength of a Woman's MJB “Celebrating Hip Hop 50” Concert in Partnership with Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, and Live Nation Urban at State Farm Arena on May 12, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit)
Derek White/Getty

Ciara and Lola Brooke perform onstage during the Strength of a Woman's MJB Celebrating Hip Hop 50 concert at the State Farm Arena on May 12 in Atlanta, Georgia.

09 of 80

Grad Guy

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MAY 13: Jon Batiste attends the 2023 Loyola University New Orleans Commencement Ceremony at UNO Lakefront Arena on May 13, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Erika Goldring/Getty

Jon Batiste attends the 2023 Loyola University New Orleans Commencement Ceremony at UNO Lakefront Arena on May 13 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

10 of 80

Bejeweled Babe

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Philadelphia, PA
Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty

Taylor Swift performs onstage during her Eras Tour at the Lincoln Financial Field on May 12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

11 of 80

On the Throne

Startraks SQUARE Nathalie Emmanuel Fast X event, Rome, Italy
Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock

Nathalie Emmanuel poses for the cameras while at a Fast X event, held in Rome, Italy on May12.

12 of 80

Toast of the Town

Startraks SQUARE Elle Fanning 'The Great' Season 3 screening presented by Hulu
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

Elle Fanning celebrates with a spread following a screening of The Great season 3 presented by Hulu and American Express on May 11 in Los Angeles.

13 of 80

Just Peachy

Startraks SQUARE Haley Lu Richardson is seen arriving at the 'Today' show
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Haley Lu Richardson is bright and sprightly while arriving at the Today Show on May 11 in New York City.

14 of 80

Front Row Fashionistas

Startraks SQUARE Behati Prinsloo and Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Behati Prinsloo and Gwen Stefani sit front row as Stefani's beau, Blake Shelton is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on May 12.

15 of 80

The Godfather

Startraks Meadow Walker and Vin Diesel Fast X event, Rome, Italy
Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock

Meadow Walker accompanies her godfather, Vin Diesel, to the Fast X event in Rome on May 12.

16 of 80

Good Vibes Only

Startraks Ralph Lauren Mother's Day Breakfast with Drew Barrymore
Weston Wells

Queen of the good vibes, Drew Barrymore, poses for the camera while at a Ralph Lauren Mother's Day breakfast held at the brand's Madison Ave flagship store in New York on May 12.

17 of 80

Grand Opening

Startraks Chrissy Teigen and family attend ribbon cutting ceremony for her new Cravings Bakery Shop
APEX / MEGA

John Legend is on hand to support Chrissy Teigen at the ribbon cutting ceremony for her new Cravings Bakery Shop at The Row in Downtown Los Angeles on May 12. The couple's two children Luna and Miles were also in attendance.

18 of 80

Hello, Good Morning

Startraks Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers are seen performing during NBC's "Today" with Hoda
Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas are pictured with Hoda Kotb after performing during NBC's Today Show Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza on May 12 in New York City.

19 of 80

Quick Refresher

Startraks Jennifer Lopez attends "The Mother" Los Angeles Premiere Event at Westwood Village
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Jennifer Lopez takes moment to enjoy her new line of cocktail spritz — Delola — during the premiere of her new Netflix film, The Mother in Los Angeles on May 10.

20 of 80

Loud and Proud

Startraks Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani attend Netflix's 'All Out: A Night of Pride'
Kevin Winter/Getty

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani attend Netflix's All Out: A Night of Pride event at Heart WeHo in West Hollywood on May 11.

21 of 80

Sun in the City

Justin Bieber takes a walk with friends along the Hudson River Park
Gotham/GC Images

Justin Bieber rocks pink shades as he takes a springtime stroll through New York City on May 11.

22 of 80

Shaggy Chic

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the exhibition opening of Veuve Clicquot's SOLAIRE CULTURE
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Jodie Turner-Smith heats up the London opening of Veuve Clicquot's Solaire Culture exhibition in a fluffy red jacket on May 11.

23 of 80

Out of the Water

Javier Bardem (L) and Halle Bailey (R) are seen attending the red carpet for the Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
Hector Vivas/Getty Images For Disney

Javier Bardem and his on-screen daughter, Halle Bailey, cuddle up at the Mexico City premiere of their new Disney flick The Little Mermaid on May 11.

24 of 80

Love from Down Under

Nicole Kidman and husband Australian singer-songwriter Keith Urban arrive for the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards
SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman pause for a sweet moment at the Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas on May 11.

25 of 80

Best Friends Forever

Stassie Karanikolaou, Kylie Jenner Mugler H&M Los Angeles Celebration
Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Stassie Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner match in black ensembles at the Los Angeles celebration of Mugler x H&M on May 10.

26 of 80

The Boys Are Back

Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X attend the premiere of "White Men Can't Jump" at El Capitan Theatre
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X pose together at the red carpet premiere of White Men Can't Jump on May 11 in L.A. The "Old Town Road" artist arrived in t-shirt featuring Harlow in a Lil Nas X t-shirt.

27 of 80

Dazzling the Crowd

Bebe Rexha performs during Elvis Duran's Y-100 Spring Break concert
Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Bebe Rexha takes the mic at Elvis Duran's Y-100 Spring Break in Florida on May 11.

28 of 80

Country's Best

Co-host Dolly Parton speaks onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Looking like a sparkly star in a colorful cut-out dress, Dolly Parton co-hosts the Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas on May 11.

29 of 80

Genre Bending

Ed Sheeran and Luke Combs perform onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Paying a visit to Texas, Ed Sheeran dons denim for a duet with Luke Combs at the Country Music Awards.

30 of 80

Longtime Pals

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Marisa Tomei attend the You Hurt My Feelings Special Screening
Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Marisa Tomei reunite at a special L.A. screening of Louis-Dreyfus' new film You Hurt My Feelings on May 11.

31 of 80

Sweet Treat

EXCLUSIVE: Krysten Ritter is all smiles while carrying a cupcake from Big Sugar Bakeshop after visiting the popular bake shop and doing a little window shopping in L.A
GP / MEGA

Krysten Ritter grabs a cupcake from popular L.A. bakery Big Sugar Bakeshop on May 11.

32 of 80

Tight Crew

Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Sophia Stallone and Scarlet Stallone attend The Family Stallone Red Carpet & Reception at Torrisi Bar and Restaurant
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Paramount+

Sylvester Stallone shares a booth with his wife, Jennifer Flavin (middle), and three daughters Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet at the N.Y.C. red carpet and reception for their reality show The Family Stallone on May 11.

33 of 80

Star on Paper

Sean Hayes poses as Broadway's "Goodnight, Oscar" star Sean Hayes gets honored with a Sardi's caricature at Sardi's
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Sean Hayes gets his portrait drawn in caricature form on May 11 at N.Y.C. restaurant Sardi's.

34 of 80

Sealed with a Kiss

Startraks SQUARE Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'The Mother'
Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share a kiss at the L.A. premiere of Lopez's film, The Mother, on May 10.

35 of 80

Birthday Girl

Startraks SQUARE Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes
Rich Fury/MSG Entertainment

Busta Rhymes presents Janet Jackson with flowers and a cake onstage during her May 9 show in N.Y.C. to celebrate both her upcoming birthday and Mother's Day.

36 of 80

Dapper Duo

Startraks SQUARE Stanley Tucci and Luke Evans attend a Filmmaker's Dinner hosted
Dave Benett/Getty

Stanley Tucci and Luke Evans pose together at a Filmmaker's Dinner hosted by 886 by The Royal Mint and The Corinthia London on May 11.

37 of 80

Perfectly Poised

Startraks SQUARE Iman
Bre Johnson/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Iman attends the (Red) Supper hosted by Laura Brown and Phoebe Robinson at the Algonquin Hotel in New York City on May 10.

38 of 80

Big Smile

Startraks Amber Heard Spotted In Madrid
GTres / SplashNews.com

Amber Heard sports a wide-brim sunhat while out and about in Madrid on May 11.

39 of 80

Gather 'Round

Startraks Christina Hendricks, Johnson Hartig, Lawren Sample Libertine x Schumacher Party
Doug Krantz/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Christina Hendricks, Johnson Hartig and Lawren Sample attend the Libertine x Schumacher party in Los Angeles on May 10.

40 of 80

Sun Day

Erin Walsh, Ashley Park & Silhouette Celebrate Barcelona-Inspired Sun Collection at Petit Ermitage Rooftop
BFA/Jojo Korsh

Both sporting sunglasses, Erin Walsh and Ashley Park attend a celebration for Silhouette's Barcelona-inspired sun collection at Petit Ermitage Rooftop in L.A.

41 of 80

City Girl

Startraks Emily Ratajkowski Out and About, New York,
RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys the warm weather in New York City as she attends the IAB Podcast Upfront on May 11.

42 of 80

Bear Necessities

Elle Fanning Hulu's 'The Great' TV Series FYC Event
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

Elle Fanning shows some love to a bear statue at the FYC event for her show, The Great, in Los Angeles on May 10.

43 of 80

Photo Finish

Quinta Brunson and Tracee Ellis Ross
Flo Ngala for InStyle

InStyle cover star Quinta Brunson and Tracee Ellis Ross snap a selfie at a celebration for InStyle's new editor-in-chief, Sally Holmes, and the magazine's New & Next issue at San Vicente Bungalows in L.A. on May 10.

44 of 80

All Dressed Up

Paris Jackson, Alexandra Shipp, Storm Reid and Jasmin Savoy Brown
Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for InStyle

Paris Jackson, Alexandra Shipp, Storm Reid and Jasmin Savoy Brown pose together at the celebration for InStyle's new editor-in-chief, Sally Holmes, and the magazine's New & Next issue at San Vicente Bungalows in L.A. on May 10.

45 of 80

Game On!

Emily Ratajkowski Miami Heat v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball game
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski poses at Madison Square Garden in New York City for a basketball game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks on May 10.

46 of 80

Brothers' Night Out

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas Miami Heat v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball game
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas catch a basketball game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 10.

47 of 80

Baby on Board

Karlie Kloss Future of Fashion Celebration and Honors
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Karlie Kloss shows off her growing baby bump at the 2023 FIT Future of Fashion celebration at The Fashion Institute of Technology in N.Y.C. on May 10.

48 of 80

Model Behavior

Ashley Graham attends the 2023 FIT Future of Fashion presented by Macy's at The Fashion Institute of Technology
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for FIT

Ashley Graham flashes a smile at the 2023 FIT Future of Fashion celebration at The Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City on May 10.

49 of 80

Hats Off

Miranda Lambert at rehearsals for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center
Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Miranda Lambert takes the mic at rehearsals for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 10 in Frisco, Texas.

50 of 80

Have a Laugh

Joel McHale attends SeriesFest: Season 9 closing night at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Tom Cooper/Getty Images for SeriesFest

Joel McHale attends the closing night of SeriesFest: Season 9 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on May 10.

51 of 80

Celebratory Selfie

Lainey Wilson and HARDY pose for a selfie with ACM awards they were presented at a press conference after their performances at the 2023 ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off And Rock On Fundraiser
Lainey Wilson and HARDY. Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson and HARDY pose for a selfie after being presented with ACM awards at a press conference following their performances at the 2023 ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off and Rock On Fundraiser in The Colony, Texas, on May 10.

52 of 80

Backstage Pass

Daniel J. Maldonado, Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Paulo Szot, Cyndi Lauper, Lorna Courtney, Composer Max Martin, Melanie La Barrie and Justin David Sullivan pose backstage with the cast at the new Max Martin musical "& Juliet" on Broadway
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Cyndi Lauper and Max Martin pose backstage with the cast of Broadway's & Juliet, including Daniel J. Maldonado, Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Paulo Szot, Lorna Courtney, Melanie La Barrie and Justin David Sullivan on May 10.

53 of 80

Strike a Pose

Lindsay Berra, Billy Crystal Sony Pictures Classics & The Cinema Society host a special screening of "It Ain't Over"
David Benthal/BFA.com

Lindsay Berra and Billy Crystal pose together at the Cinema Society screening of Sony Pictures Classics' It Ain't Over at the Hard Rock Hotel New York & NYY Steak on May 10.

54 of 80

Premiere Pose

Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, and Rob McElhenney at the premiere of "BlackBerry"
Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney attend the premiere of BlackBerry at The London West Hollywood on May 10.

55 of 80

All Smiles

Janet Jackson poses with the cast backstage at the Bob Fosse musical "Dancin'" on Broadway
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Janet Jackson poses with the cast of Bob Fosse's Dancin' while visiting backstage at The Music Box Theatre in New York City on May 10.

56 of 80

The Queen Is Back

Startraks SQUARE Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour Opening Night - Stockholm
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Beyoncé shines in a shimmery ensemble while taking the stage during the opening night of the Renaissance World Tour at in Stockholm on May 10.

57 of 80

Cuteness Overload

Startraks SQUARE Ed Sheeran poses for a photo with Maxine the Fluffy Corgi
Cindy Ord/Getty

Ed Sheeran poses for a photo with Maxine the Fluffy Corgi during a visit to The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios in New York on May 10.

58 of 80

Bright Star

Startraks SQUARE GloRilla is seen arriving to the PRETTYLITTLETHING X KAPPA
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rapper GloRilla arrives to the Pretty Little Thing x Kappa launch party at Sunset Room Hollywood on May 9 in L.A.

59 of 80

Shaded Up

Startraks SQUARE Jon Hamm and his fiance Anna Osceola enjoy a sunny day in New York City
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Jon Hamm and his fiance, Anna Osceola, enjoy a sunny day in New York City on May 10.

60 of 80

Enjoying Spring

Startraks Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas And Kevin Jonas Pose It Up Outside Watch What Happens Live
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas pose it up outside Watch What Happens Live in New York City on May 10.

61 of 80

Love-y, Dove-y

Startraks Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shopping in New York
Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Justin and Hailey Bieber take a stroll after shopping at Aim Leon Dore in New York City on May 10.

62 of 80

On the Frontlines

Startraks Lin-Manuel Miranda Hands Out Donuts At The WGA Picket Line In NYC
Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda hands out doughnuts at the WGA picket line in the Hudson Yards area of New York City on May 10.

63 of 80

Food Things

Startraks Glossier, Cherry Bombe & Cinema Society screening of “Taste the Nation, season 2” at the Crosby Street Hotel
Jason Crowley/BFA

Mike Birbiglia, J. Hope Stein, Eric Andre, Michelle Buteau, Chris Rock, Questlove, Padma Lakshmi, Kwame Onwuachi and a guest pose for a group pic while attending a special screening of Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, hosted by Glossier, Cherry Bombe and The Cinema Society, at the Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on May 9.

64 of 80

Laid-Back Love

Startraks Josh Groban and Natalie McQueen Step Out
TheImageDirect.com

Josh Groban and girlfriend Natalie McQueen step out for a low-key lunch in New York City on May 9.

65 of 80

From the Front Row

Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley
Best Image / BACKGRID

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley get a peek at Chanel's 2024 Cruise collection at an L.A. runway show on May 9.

66 of 80

Sport Savvy

Olivia Culpo attends Beyond Yoga Country Club Collection Launch event hosted by Olivia Culpo
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Beyond Yoga

Olivia Culpo wears her game face as she hosts Beyond Yoga's Country Club collection launch event on May 9 in Los Angeles.

67 of 80

Think Pink

Elizabeth Hurley speaks onstage during the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for BCRF

Wearing the color of the evening, Elizabeth Hurley rallies on stage at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink Party on May 9 in New York City.

68 of 80

Flash & Flare

Brett Ratner Mike Tyson
Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Sparklers in hand, Brett Ratner and Mike Tyson brighten up Miami Design District restaurant Swan on May 8.

69 of 80

Canine Companion

Naomi Watts is pictured on a dog walk in New York City.
TheImageDirect.com

Naomi Watts wears a smart blazer to walk her dog around N.Y.C. on May 9.

70 of 80

Fresh Air

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Rock is Spotted Out For a Stroll in New York City
TheImageDirect.com

Chris Rock steps out and enjoys the spring weather in N.Y.C. on May 9.

71 of 80

Double 'Trouble'

Claire Danes and Lizzy Caplan attend FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" FYC event at DGA Theater Complex
Unique Nicole/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Fleishman Is in Trouble costars Lizzy Caplan and Claire Danes share a moment at their FX show's For Your Consideration event in L.A. on May 9.

72 of 80

Girls' Night Abroad

Avril Lavigne is spotted on a night out in London at Reign Nightclub, London
TheImageDirect.com

Avril Lavigne dolls up in her punk chic style for a night out with a pal in London on May 10.

73 of 80

Fiery Friends

Nico Tortorella, Max Milner, Wyatt Oleff and Chase Sui Wonders attend the Apple TV+ "City On Fire" New York Screening
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

City on Fire costars Nico Tortorella, Max Milner, Wyatt Oleff and Chase Sui Wonders celebrate their Apple TV+ show at a May 9 screening in Brooklyn.

74 of 80

Royal Blues

STARTRAKS SQUARE The Prince and Princess of Wales and The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attend a Garden Party
BACKGRID

Kate Middleton continues celebrating King Charles' coronation with a garden party held on May 9 at Buckingham Palace.

75 of 80

Making an Appearance

STARTRAKS SQUARE Dolly! All Access Pop-Up Store
Sam Hodde/Getty

Dolly Parton looks elated to be in Frisco, Texas to preview the Dolly! All Access pop-up store on May 9.

76 of 80

Crowd Love

STARTRAKS SQUARE Sam Smith at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock

Sam Smith waves to their Dutch fans during a May 9 performance at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

77 of 80

Glam & Glowing

STARTRAKS SQUARE Chrissy Teigen stuns in a pink dress outside Watch What Happens Live in New York City
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Chrissy Teigen wows in bubblegum pink outside of Watch What Happens Live in New York City on May 9.

78 of 80

On the Go

STARTRAKS Katie Maloney Was Spotted Leaving WWHL Studios In New York City
Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney leaves the N.Y.C. studios of Watch What Happens Live on May 9.

79 of 80

Sight Seeings

STARTRAKS WWE Superstar Damian Priest, and native Puerto Rican, explores historic Old San Juan, Puerto Rico
MOVI Inc.

WWE Star Damian Priest enjoys the bright colors of Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 9.

80 of 80

Dog Day Out

STARTRAKS Prince Edward and Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh participate in The Big Help Out
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

With the help of a furry four-legged friend, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh learn about guide dogs at the Blind Association Training Centre in the English town of Reading on May 8.

