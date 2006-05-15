Star Tracks - Monday, May 15, 2006
WATER BABY
Denise Richards gives 11-month-old Lola a lift while spending Mother's Day poolside at a Los Angeles-area hotel. It was a three-generation holiday: Along with daughter Sam, 2, the actress also hung out with mom Joni.
DYNAMIC DUO
Lindsay Lohan and Nicole Richie steal the show during Tommy Hilfiger's runway benefit for the 13th Annual Race to Erase MS in Century City, Calif., on Friday. Hilfiger created one-of-a-kind disco-inspired fashions for the event, which raised more than $2.7 million.
FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER
Lohan and Richie are joined by Hilfiger-clad buddies (from left) Stacy Keibler, Michelle Trachtenberg and Sophia Bush at the Race to Erase MS gala. The invite to the celeb-studded benefit commanded guests to "dress disco."
WE GOT THE BEAT
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban play along with the group and drum up some business Saturday at the U.N.'s Development Fund for Women 30th Anniversary Celebration in New York. Kidman, a goodwill ambassador for UNIFEM, hosted the evening's event, which honored Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the first democratically elected female head of state in Africa.
IN THE BAG
Ashley Olsen leaves Barneys New York in Beverly Hills on Sunday with her spoils – perhaps some last-minute gifts for Mom?
CAUSE CELEB
Revlon spokeswomen Julianne Moore and Kate Bosworth take the stage at the 13th Revlon Run/Walk for Women in Los Angeles on Saturday. The annual bicoastal 5K event, presented by the Entertainment Industry Foundation, has raised more than $37 million for cancer charities.
BOWLED OVER
Prince Harry is a sharp-dressed man at the annual parade and service of the Combined Cavalry Old Comrades' Association in London's Hyde Park on Sunday. The event pays tribute to England's military veterans.
ANIMAL MAGNETISM
Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody take their pit bull Penny Lane – and their newest furry friend, Thurmen Murmen – for a walk in West Hollywood recently. The O.C. actress rescued the mixed-breed puppy a few weeks ago.
HIGH ROAD
Heather Locklear puts on a smile as she runs errands Thursday, including picking up art supplies for 8-year-old daughter Ava (with Richie Sambora).
ART APPRECIATION
Eva Mendes (in Calvin Klein) and Chloë Sevigny share a laugh at the ARTPARTY, hosted by Calvin Klein and benefiting the Whitney Museum's Art Independent Study Program on Thursday in New York City. Mendes has been in town filming We Own the Night with Joaquin Phoenix ("My favorite acting experience by far," she says).
WILD RIDE
Matthew Perry and a pal prepare to be thrilled at Magic Mountain in Los Angeles on Thursday as part of Girls Gone Wild guru Joe Francis's private birthday bash. Other celebs on the scene: Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Sophia Bush.
CASH & CARRY
Jessica Alba and beau Cash Warren take some food (and prizes) to go after the big Magic Mountain party Thursday.
DECISIONS, DECISIONS
How to choose? Maria Sharapova surrounds herself with beautiful contenders Thursday at a ball boy casting call for the fall's Sony Ericsson WTA Tour Championships in Madrid. The tennis pro, ranked third in the world, helped handpick seven male models for the end-of-season job.
OH BABY!
Melissa Joan Hart proudly shows off 4-month old-son Mason (with husband Mark Wilkerson) at a Los Angeles Mother's Day benefit for the Children's Defense Fund hosted by pal Jennie Garth and SoulMate Diamonds on Thursday.