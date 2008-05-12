Star Tracks - Monday, May 12, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

FLOWER DELIVERY

Now that's using your head! Sarah Jessica Parker tops off her outfit with a floral flourish while attending Monday's Sex and the City premiere in London with costars Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

SHOPPING SPREE

Leaving the boys at home, Angelina Jolie treats daughters Zahara, 3, and Shiloh – who turns 2 on May 27 – to a girls-only shopping trip in Monaco on Monday.

COURTSIDE CUDDLE

High School Musical 3 stars Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, on a break from filming, find a little togetherness courtside, as they watch as the Utah Jazz defeat the L.A. Lakers 123-115 at the EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City.

BAND OF BROTHERS

Performing their own hit, "When You Look Me in the Eyes," and a cover of a-ha's "Take on Me," the Jonas Brothers rock out for thousands of screaming fans (including Kim Kardashian!) at KIIS FM's Wango Tango concert in Irvine, Calif., on Saturday.

MOMMY'S DAY OUT

Michelle Williams gives 2-year-old daughter Matilda a lift on their way to the park in Brooklyn, where the mother-daughter duo spent a low-key Mother's Day together.

MODELS, INC.

She's got legs – and knows how to use them! With the paparazzi looking on, Lindsay Lohan poses for a photo shoot to promote her new collection of leggings Friday on Robertson Boulevard in Los Angeles.

LOCAL HERO

Will Smith – who scored box office gold with I Am Legend – returns to New York's Times Square on Saturday, filming scenes for his upcoming action flick Hancock.

DOUBLE FEATURE

After traveling to Hollywood to shoot scenes for HBO's Entourage, Leighton Meester rejoins her Gossip Girl costar Chace Crawford to promote the CW show Sunday at Milan's Telefilm Festival.

BONJOUR, BRAD!

Brad Pitt gives a friendly wave to photographers as he and Angelina Jolie reportedly stop at a McDonald's in the South of France on Sunday.

HEATING UP

Jennifer Aniston shares a kiss with John Mayer, as the pair went for a dip during their rendezvous in Miami Saturday. Mayer joined her later that evening for the Miami wrap party of her film Marley amp Me.

WALK 'N' WAVE

New mom Halle Berry steps out in Los Angeles Saturday, appearing at the Entertainment Industry Foundation Revlon Run/Walk for Women at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

ROMAN WORKDAY

After a fairytale shoot the day before, Gwyneth Paltrow is at it again, shooting another campaign Friday in Rome's Piazza Campo de' Fiori.

FAMILY PORTRAIT

Nicole Richie is on stroller patrol as boyfriend Joel Madden does cup duty during an errand run with 4-month-old daughter Harlow in Glendale, Calif., on Friday.

OVER THE SHOULDER

Matthew McConaughey – who’s expecting a baby with girlfriend Camila Alves – gives those famous arms a little workout in L.A. on Friday.

ANIMAL INSTINCT

Rumer Willis shows off her wild side during a stroll Thursday through Toronto, where she's filming the indie comedy Wild Cherry, about a high-school senior who gets revenge on her football-player boyfriend.

STRONG HOLD

It's a girls night out for Janet Jackson, who makes a safe exit from L.A.'s famed Villa nightclub Thursday night, after enjoying a couple drinks with two girlfriends in a reserved booth.

RAINY DAYS

Liv Tyler, who recently separated from husband Royston Langdon, keeps son Milo, 3, safe from the rain as they make their way home in New York City on Friday.

REST STOP

Stuck in traffic, Amy Winehouse stretches out on the side of the road outside London on Friday. The singer recently spent eight hours in an East London police station.

