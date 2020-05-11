Goldie Hawn Takes a Spin in L.A., Plus Selma Blair, Ana de Armas and More

By People Staff
May 11, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 98

Safety First

Shutterstock

Goldie Hawn wears a helmet as she cruises the streets of L.A. on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 98

Weekend Vibes

Shutterstock

Selma Blair and Ron Carlson enjoy their coffee to-go on Sunday as they stroll through L.A.

3 of 98

California Casual

SplashNews.com

Ana de Armas wears a yellow tank, high-waisted jeans and sneakers as she takes her dog out for a walk on Saturday in L.A.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 98

Sun and Smiles

Shutterstock

Tobey Maguire and Tatiana Dieteman enjoy each other’s company as they go for a walk on Sunday in L.A.

Advertisement

5 of 98

Delightful Details

Gotham/GC Images

Famke Janssen walks through N.Y.C.’s Washington Square Park on Sunday carrying a cute cherry tote.

6 of 98

Athleisure Looks

MEGA

Olivia Wilde steps out in all black for an evening hike in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 98

Country Cuties

Courtesy Grand Ole Opry

Gwen Stefani made her Grand Ole Opry debut Saturday night as she performed "Nobody But You" with longtime love Blake Shelton remotely from his bar Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 98

In the Zone

SplashNews.com

Sam Smith listens to music as they walk around London’s Hampstead neighborhood over the weekend.

Advertisement

9 of 98

Out and About

TheImageDirect.com

Ashley Benson, who recently split from longtime girlfriend Cara Delevingne, runs errands on Saturday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 98

Masked Singer

BACKGRID

Joe Jonas enjoys an afternoon stroll with wife Sophie Turner in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 98

Beach Day

BACKGRID

Robin Wright and husband Clément Giraudet make their way to a local beach in Malibu, California, on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 98

Running Wild

TheImageDirect.com

Ryan Phillippe stays active by going on a run outdoors in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 98

Four-Legged Friend

BACKGRID

Lucy Hale takes her beloved dog Elvis on a walk in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 98

I'll Be Biking

Mega Agency

Arnold Schwarzenegger enjoys a bike ride in Santa Monica, California, over the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 98

Chit Chat

BACKGRID

Jessica Chastain talks on her cell phone outdoors in Pacific Palisades, California, during a Friday walk.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 98

You've Got Mail

Mega Agency

Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Luke Benward head to the post office box to pick up some packages on Friday in Los Angeles

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 98

Mad About Tacos

TheImageDirect.com

Jon Hamm is spotted picking up his order from a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 98

Man's Best Friend

The Image Direct

Justin Theroux steps out wearing a face mask and Latex gloves to walk his beloved pup Kuma in New York City on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 98

Raise a Glass

Shutterstock

Joan Collins toasts the 75th anniversary of VE Day from her balcony in London on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 98

Ambling with Andie

The Image Direct

Andie MacDowell brightens up her outfit with a colorful bandana and straw hat on Thursday while walking her dogs in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 98

Walk It Out

The Image Direct

Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo go for a walk around the neighborhood in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 98

Sweet Ride

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Patrick Schwarzenegger cruises through L.A. on Thursday on his elliptical bike. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 98

Hey There!

SplashNews.com

Lisa Rinna waves hello as she’s spotted shopping at her favorite spot in L.A.’s Bel-Air neighborhood on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 98

Werk Out

SplashNews.com

Nina Agdal rocks a top knot and color-coordinated workout set as she goes jogging in The Hamptons, New York, on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 98

Training Day

SplashNews.com

The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss goes for a run on Thursday in L.A., continuing her training for a half marathon. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 98

Caffeine Run

SplashNews.com

Alessandra Ambrósio grabs coffee to go in L.A. on Thursday, wearing a matching jacket and shorts set.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 98

Fast Paced

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ali Larter suits up for a solo run in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 98

Boston Strong

Backgrid

Ben Affleck dons a mask to walk his pup on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 98

Making Waves

The Image Direct

Also out in Los Angeles on Thursday, a solo Shia LaBeouf.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 98

On the Hunt

BACKGRID

Eva Longoria and husband José Bastón go house hunting in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 98

Bringing Home the Bacon

The Image Direct

Colin Farrell wears a muscle tee, showing off his new, tattoo-free arms while grocery shopping in L.A. on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 98

Who Let the Dogs Out?

MEGA

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas wear masks and hold hands as they take their dogs for a walk on Wednesday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 98

Lending a Hand

Rich Fury/Getty

Danny Trejo takes some time to hand out hot food from Trejo’s Tacos to those in need in L.A. on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 98

Paw Patrol

Backgrid

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes add a four-legged pal to their daily walk in Florida on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 98

Up in Arms

The Image Direct

Jordana Brewster totes her pooch on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 98

Pulling Through

The Image Direct

Also on doggie duty in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Finneas O'Connell, who lets his dog lead the way.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 98

Sprouse’s Scruff