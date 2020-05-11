Goldie Hawn Takes a Spin in L.A., Plus Selma Blair, Ana de Armas and More
Safety First
Goldie Hawn wears a helmet as she cruises the streets of L.A. on Sunday.
Weekend Vibes
Selma Blair and Ron Carlson enjoy their coffee to-go on Sunday as they stroll through L.A.
California Casual
Ana de Armas wears a yellow tank, high-waisted jeans and sneakers as she takes her dog out for a walk on Saturday in L.A.
Sun and Smiles
Tobey Maguire and Tatiana Dieteman enjoy each other’s company as they go for a walk on Sunday in L.A.
Delightful Details
Famke Janssen walks through N.Y.C.’s Washington Square Park on Sunday carrying a cute cherry tote.
Athleisure Looks
Olivia Wilde steps out in all black for an evening hike in L.A.
Country Cuties
Gwen Stefani made her Grand Ole Opry debut Saturday night as she performed "Nobody But You" with longtime love Blake Shelton remotely from his bar Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.
In the Zone
Sam Smith listens to music as they walk around London’s Hampstead neighborhood over the weekend.
Out and About
Ashley Benson, who recently split from longtime girlfriend Cara Delevingne, runs errands on Saturday in L.A.
Masked Singer
Joe Jonas enjoys an afternoon stroll with wife Sophie Turner in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Beach Day
Robin Wright and husband Clément Giraudet make their way to a local beach in Malibu, California, on Saturday.
Running Wild
Ryan Phillippe stays active by going on a run outdoors in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Four-Legged Friend
Lucy Hale takes her beloved dog Elvis on a walk in Los Angeles on Saturday.
I'll Be Biking
Arnold Schwarzenegger enjoys a bike ride in Santa Monica, California, over the weekend.
Chit Chat
Jessica Chastain talks on her cell phone outdoors in Pacific Palisades, California, during a Friday walk.
You've Got Mail
Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Luke Benward head to the post office box to pick up some packages on Friday in Los Angeles
Mad About Tacos
Jon Hamm is spotted picking up his order from a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday.
Man's Best Friend
Justin Theroux steps out wearing a face mask and Latex gloves to walk his beloved pup Kuma in New York City on Thursday.
Raise a Glass
Joan Collins toasts the 75th anniversary of VE Day from her balcony in London on Friday.
Ambling with Andie
Andie MacDowell brightens up her outfit with a colorful bandana and straw hat on Thursday while walking her dogs in Los Angeles.
Walk It Out
Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo go for a walk around the neighborhood in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Sweet Ride
Patrick Schwarzenegger cruises through L.A. on Thursday on his elliptical bike.
Hey There!
Lisa Rinna waves hello as she’s spotted shopping at her favorite spot in L.A.’s Bel-Air neighborhood on Thursday.
Werk Out
Nina Agdal rocks a top knot and color-coordinated workout set as she goes jogging in The Hamptons, New York, on Thursday.
Training Day
The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss goes for a run on Thursday in L.A., continuing her training for a half marathon.
Caffeine Run
Alessandra Ambrósio grabs coffee to go in L.A. on Thursday, wearing a matching jacket and shorts set.
Fast Paced
Ali Larter suits up for a solo run in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Boston Strong
Ben Affleck dons a mask to walk his pup on Thursday in L.A.
Making Waves
Also out in Los Angeles on Thursday, a solo Shia LaBeouf.
On the Hunt
Eva Longoria and husband José Bastón go house hunting in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
Bringing Home the Bacon
Colin Farrell wears a muscle tee, showing off his new, tattoo-free arms while grocery shopping in L.A. on Wednesday.
Who Let the Dogs Out?
Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas wear masks and hold hands as they take their dogs for a walk on Wednesday in L.A.
Lending a Hand
Danny Trejo takes some time to hand out hot food from Trejo’s Tacos to those in need in L.A. on Wednesday.
Paw Patrol
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes add a four-legged pal to their daily walk in Florida on Wednesday.
Up in Arms
Jordana Brewster totes her pooch on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Pulling Through
Also on doggie duty in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Finneas O'Connell, who lets his dog lead the way.