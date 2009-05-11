Star Tracks: Monday, May 11, 2009

SUNNY OUTLOOK

Credit: Adrian Varnedoe, PacificCoastNews

Far from her Queen Bee attire, Gossip Girl Leighton Meester is every bit the California girl with her light locks and bikini body while frolicking with pals Sunday at an L.A.-area beach.

ALL REVVED UP

Credit: Flynet

Are they racing toward reconciliation? Pink and ex-husband Carey Hart, who recently told PEOPLE the two are "rebuilding" their relationship, speed things up during a motorcycle ride Sunday in Malibu.

TAKING THE STAND

Credit: Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Rocking a familiar pair of Daisy Dukes, Jessica Simpson savors the spotlight during a performance at SeaWorld San Antonio in Texas on Saturday.

WORKING MEN

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Toting matching watering cans, Liev Schreiber and 21-month-old son Sasha work their green thumbs in a local garden during a Mother's Day picnic with mom Naomi Watts (not pictured) in New York City.

TAKING COVER

Credit: Flynet

Dressed in black and shielding himself from the sun, Robert Pattinson looks like he's taking his vampire role seriously while strolling outside his Los Angeles home on Sunday.

REAR VIEW

Credit: Janet Gough/Celebrity Photo

Decked out in denim, Vanessa Hudgens takes a look back at the launch of Diesel's Only the Brave men's fragrance at the Diesel boutique in West Hollywood on Saturday. The actress will take the stage later this month to present at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards.

ALL THE RIGHT MOVES

Credit: Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland

And, dip! Karina Smirnoff sweeps fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy off his feet as the Dancing with the Stars pros celebrate their engagement Friday at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

No Punking Zone

Credit: Clint Spaulding/PatrickMcMullan/Sipa

Not with all that Secret Service around, though Ashton Kutcher, getting formal with Demi Moore at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night in Washington, mused on his Twitter page: "I'm trying to figure out why anyone would let me sit this close to the president"

Shopping with Mom

Credit: Owen Beiny/WENN

During an early lull in No Doubt's North American tour, Gwen Stefani brought son Kingston Rossdale along for a pre-Mother's Day shopping trip to The Grove in L.A. on Saturday. No Doubt is back on the road May 16 in Las Vegas.

HAT TO TROT

Credit: WENN

Beyoncé tries a Russian soldier's hat on for size during a photo opp in front of the remains of the Berlin Wall in the German city's Potsdamer Platz square on Friday. The singer – who's trekking through Europe on her "I AM…" tour – has also been busy taking in the sights.

COFFEE BREAK

Credit: Richard Beetham/Splash News Online

After baring his buff bod during an afternoon hike earlier this week, Star Trek star Chris Pine recharges with an icy beverage while out in Los Angeles on Friday.

ROLL PLAY

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Matthew Broderick and 6-year-old son James Wilkie share a scooter built for two as they make their way down the street Friday in New York City. During his visit to the Late Show with David Letterman the same day, the actor said the tyke is about becoming a big brother to twin sisters this summer.

HOMECOMING KING

Credit: Splash News Online

Bring on the cheerleaders and the marching band! American Idol singer Adam Lambert receives a hero's welcome Friday at his alma mater, Mount Carmel High School, in San Diego. The Top 3 finalist was also presented with a plaque by the city's mayor, who proclaimed it Adam Lambert Day.

IN DA CLUB

Credit: Seth Browarnik/Startraks

They were ousted on Tuesday's Dancing with the Stars, but partners Derek Hough and Lil' Kim continue enjoying each other's company during a night out at the LIV nightclub in the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel on Thursday.

WHITE NIGHT

Credit: RHS/WENN

It's date night for Jennifer Lopez and hubby Marc Anthony, who leave their 14-month-old twins Max and Emme at home for a romantic evening at L.A.'s Sunset Tower Hotel on Thursday.

GROUP EFFORT

Credit: Richard Drew/AP

Give them a hand! The New Kids on the Block – (from left) Danny Wood, Jordan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre and Jonathan Knight – share the stage with hip-hop dance troupe JabbaWockeeZ during their performance Friday on the Today show concert series at New York's Rockefeller Center.

