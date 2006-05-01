Star Tracks - Monday, May 1, 2006
FIRST LICKS
Madonna straps on a guitar for her debut festival performance at Coachella in Indio, Calif. Despite arriving more than 30 minutes late to perform a truncated set of six songs Sunday, Madge was greeted with cheers from thousands of fans. She kicks off her summer tour May 21 in L.A.
DESERT STORM
Calling his hit "Gold Digger" the new national anthem, Kanye West launches into his set at Coachella on Saturday. The fest drew more than 100,000 fans for two days of music.
SCORE!
Charlize Theron and Stuart Townsend show more interest in each other than the intense b-ball playoff game they attended Friday at L.A.'s Staples Center. The longtime couple smooched their way through the Lakers' defeat of the Phoenix Suns, 99-92.
'MOD' MAN
Ashton Kutcher plays chaperone to his three stepdaughters, Rumer (left), Scout and Tallulah (not pictured) at the Lakers-Suns game. The actor, whom the girls call MOD (My Other Dad), married their mom, Demi Moore, in September.
SHOP GIRL
Jessica Simpson puts on a happy face after leaving L.A.'s The Grove shopping center, where she promoted her shoe line, Jessica Simpson Footwear, on Saturday. Pals tell PEOPLE the singer hasn't had much to smile about since reading ex Nick Lachey's tell-all interview about their breakup.
BRIGHT EYES
Teri Hatcher – who has that twinkle back after suffering an eye injury on set – takes a break from Wisteria Lane to see Sting headline the Tiger Jam IX charity concert Saturday in Las Vegas. (Proceeds benefited the Tiger Woods Learning Center.)
LUNCH DATE
Heather Locklear – one of PEOPLE's Most Beautiful – puts on a smile as she leaves a lunch with friend David Spade at Woo Lae Oak in Hollywood on Friday. Last week it was revealed that Locklear pal Denise Richards has been dating her ex, Richie Sambora.
CHAMPAGNE WISHES
Jessica Alba rings in 25 at the new West Hollywood restaurant-lounge Bridge on Thursday with everything a birthday girl could want – a glass of bubbly, a cake by Sweet Lady Jane and some good friends (including beau Cash Warren and Eva Longoria).
SOMETHING BLUE
Eva Longoria gets the party started right – with a gift – as she heads to Alba's birthday bash.
TAKING COVER
Marcia Cross doesn't let a few raindrops get her down on the L.A. set of Desperate Housewives on Wednesday. The actress will become a real-life wife this summer when she ties the knot with her stockbroker fiancé Tom Mahoney.
APRIL FLURRY
With the power of pink protecting her, Paris Hilton faces the cold weather in the Austrian ski town Ischgl on Friday. Even more empowering: She dropped in by helicopter – a transportation mode that's usually banned there for regular folk.
CLUB KID
Ashlee Simpson steps out for a night on the town recently in Hollywood. But she'll be getting back to work soon: The singer is beginning rehearsals for her summer tour.
CARPET BAGGER
Lucy Liu adds some Hollywood glamor to Thursday's New York City premiere of the sports documentary Freedom's Fury.