Star Tracks -- Monday, March 9, 2009
HAPPY GO LUCKY
Following their surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live, funny couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel keep smiling while strolling through New York's Tribeca neighborhood Sunday.
WORKING IT
Take that, body critics! Sporting Daisy Duke shorts, Jessica Simpson belts it out in more ways than one – check out her hip-hugging turquoise accessory! – Sunday at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Fla.
LEADER OF THE PACK
A glamorous Beyoncé holds her own amongst a sea of well-dressed gentlemen on Sunday, during a video shoot in New York's Tribeca neighborhood. The singer will kick off her I Am… tour March 26 in Edmonton, Canada.
BACKSEAT DRIVER
Matt Damon gets a little help from his brother Kyle while powering through the Cape Argus tour – a 70-mile race! – Sunday in South Africa. "It was fabulous! Of course I would do it again," the actor told reporters after completing the trek on a tandem bike.
TWO FOR THE ROAD
Michelle Williams and writer-director beau Spike Jonze take their romance to the streets Saturday after reportedly going out for coffee in New York City. The couple have been romantically linked since this past summer.
GETTING CHEEKY
Demi Lovato flips for a friendly sea lion Saturday at the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. The singer, who performed that night, also reportedly swam with the dolphins and toured the hotel's water slides.
Cruising to Japan
How did they get that elephant through customs? Katie Holmes carries Suri and Tom Cruise gets plush-toy duty at Narita International in Japan, where Valkyrie premieres in Tokyo on March 11.
Vintage Richie
Bedecked in bangles that just happen to come from her own collection, pregnant Nicole Richie pops into Kitson in L.A. on Saturday to promote her House of Harlow 1960 jewelry line, named after her daughter.
Fall Out Family
Pete Wentz and Ashlee Simpson-Wentz may play Bonnie amp Clyde-like outlaws on an upcoming CSI: NY episode, but this week they looked more like a normal family on the go, toting son Bronx back to their hotel in London, where Wentz's band Fall Out Boy has been playing.
WORKING IT
Pamela Anderson – in a tutu and knee socks! – makes a colorful splash Friday on the runway of Vivienne Westwood's show at La Place Vendéme during Paris Fashion Week. The actress made three trips down the catwalk as she showed off looks including a tight football jersey and short-shorts.
BUNDLE OF JOY
A beaming Ben Affleck keeps 7-week-old daughter Seraphina Rose safely under wraps while he and wife Jennifer Garner pick up big sis Violet, 3 (both not pictured), in Santa Monica on Friday.
SETTEE PRETTY
Charlize Theron finds comfort on a nearby settee Friday while checking out the latest from the Christian Dior ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week at the Garden of Tuileries.
CITY WALK
A dressed-down Julia Roberts flashes a grin while reportedly heading to a press event Friday for her movie Duplicity in New York City. The Oscar winner re-teams with her Closer costar Clive Owen in the thriller, which hits theaters March 20.
FEED THE WORLD
Hilary Duff continues to spread the word on childhood hunger, visiting Toronto's Contact Alternative School on behalf of Blessings in a Backpack on Friday. The non-profit organization donates food to students in need, between the ages of five and 11.
ON THE FLY
Where in the world is Kate Hudson? After a rendezvous in Paris and an exhibit in Milan, Kate Hudson makes her way back Stateside, arriving at Los Angeles International Airport Friday with on-again beau Owen Wilson (not pictured).
FLOWER GIRL
She's ready for spring! Courtney Love – sporting a lacy wreath on her head – picks up some fragrant blooms Friday at a Los Angeles store.