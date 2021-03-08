Denzel Washington Heads to Set in N.Y.C.'s Time Square, Plus Gladys Knight, Rita Ora and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Director Denzel
Denzel Washington is seen on the set of his latest project A Journal for Jordan on Sunday in N.Y.C.'s Times Square.
All Star Weekend
Gladys Knight performs the National Anthem before the 70th NBA All Star game on Sunday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Showtime Sparkle
Rita Ora puts on a dazzling performance during the 43rd Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade at the SCG on Saturday in Sydney, Australia.
Staying Warm
Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke steps out on a cold Sunday in London, wearing a beanie, a puffer coat and jeans.
Pretty in Prada
Andra Day looks stunning in a strapless ombré jumpsuit for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.
Double Date
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox head to dinner to meet with friends Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood on Friday.
Back in Boston
Ben Affleck, Lilly Rabe, and Tye Sheridan were spotted on filming The Tender Bar on set in Boston.
Ordinary People
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were spotted walking hand-in-hand in New York City.
Round of Applause
Director Pedro Almodóvar, actress Penelope Cruz and actor Antonio Banderas made an appearance during the 35th Goya Awards Ceremony gala in Spain.
Hands Full
Laura Dern was seen wearing a hand brace while picking up a fresh juice in Los Angeles.
Stateside
Bella Hadid was seen at JFK Airport in New York City after returning from Milan Fashion Week.
Movie Star
Liam Neeson helped kick off the opening of New York City's theaters after nearly a year of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic by making an appearance at AMC Lincoln Square to introduce a showing of his new film The Marksman.
Mogul Moves
Rihanna was spotted at Pastis in New York City with a group of friends.
Uptown Girl
Katie Holmes was spotted out and about and wearing a face mask in New York City.
Fast and Friendly
Krysten Ritter was seen riding her electric bicycle around Los Angeles to visit her friends.
Back on Runway
Gigi Hadid opened and closed the Versace Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week in Italy.
Musical Aid
Miguel performed during the Rock 'N' Relief livestream series in Los Angeles.
Yogi Date
Kendall Jenner steps out to meet Hailey Bieber for a yoga class on Friday in L.A.
Stay Hydrated
Julianne Hough brings a large water bottle with her to work out on Thursday in L.A.
Weekend Vibes
Yungblud sports red hair, a tee and black trousers as he grabs coffee to go on Friday in West Hollywood.
Chic Style
Selma Blair steps out in a stylish white top and tan trousers with black knee high boots on Thursday in L.A.
Talk Show Chatter
Daisy Ridley joins Bryan Cranston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Vicky McClure and Imelda May on The Graham Norton Show on Thursday.
Back in the 6
Drake is seen filming a new music video in his hometown of Toronto on Sunday.
Rockin' a Suit
Chris Rock is seen filming with Margot Robbie on the set of the new David O. Russell film on Thursday in L.A.
'Marvelous' Muse
Rachel Brosnahan films on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
California Girl
Megan Fox runs errands in a cropped top, coat and jeans out in Encino, California on Thursday.
Legends Unite
Carrie Underwood joins CeCe Winans for Winans' "An Evening of Thanksgiving" with Compassion International special, streaming through March 6.
Beauty in Brown
Katie Holmes dresses in a stylish brown coat and matching bag on her coffee run on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Chic Suit
Bella Hadid sports a pinstripe blazer and pants set on her way to Givenchy in Paris on Thursday.
Out & About
Wells Adams jogs with his dog in L.A. on Thursday.
Glamour Gal
Lady Gaga steps out in a chic, black-and-white ensemble and sky-high heels in Rome on Thursday.
Home Stretch
Paul Mescal arrives back in Sydney to wrap up filming Carmen on Thursday.
Torrential Downpour
Larry David gets soaked in the rain while filming Curb Your Enthusiasm for its upcoming season on Wednesday in L.A.
Film Ready
Dylan McDermott is in great spirits on the set of Law and Order Organized Crime in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.