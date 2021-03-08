Denzel Washington Heads to Set in N.Y.C.'s Time Square, Plus Gladys Knight, Rita Ora and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to  

By People Staff
Updated March 08, 2021 12:05 PM

1 of 100

Director Denzel

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Denzel Washington is seen on the set of his latest project A Journal for Jordan on Sunday in N.Y.C.'s Times Square.

2 of 100

All Star Weekend

Credit: Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty

Gladys Knight performs the National Anthem before the 70th NBA All Star game on Sunday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

3 of 100

Showtime Sparkle

Credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty

Rita Ora puts on a dazzling performance during the 43rd Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade at the SCG on Saturday in Sydney, Australia. 

4 of 100

Staying Warm

Credit: SplashNews.com

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke steps out on a cold Sunday in London, wearing a beanie, a puffer coat and jeans.

5 of 100

Pretty in Prada

Credit: Myriam Santos via Getty

Andra Day looks stunning in a strapless ombré jumpsuit for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

6 of 100

Double Date

Credit: The Daily Stardust/BACKGRID

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox head to dinner to meet with friends Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood on Friday.

7 of 100

Back in Boston

Credit: Patriot Pics/BACKGRID

Ben Affleck, Lilly Rabe, and Tye Sheridan were spotted on filming The Tender Bar on set in Boston.

8 of 100

Ordinary People

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were spotted walking hand-in-hand in New York City.

9 of 100

Round of Applause

Credit: MIGUEL A CORDOBA/PREMIOS GOYA HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Director Pedro Almodóvar, actress Penelope Cruz and actor Antonio Banderas made an appearance during the 35th Goya Awards Ceremony gala in Spain.

10 of 100

Hands Full

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Laura Dern was seen wearing a hand brace while picking up a fresh juice in Los Angeles.

11 of 100

Stateside

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Bella Hadid was seen at JFK Airport in New York City after returning from Milan Fashion Week.

12 of 100

Movie Star

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/KB Photography

Liam Neeson helped kick off the opening of New York City's theaters after nearly a year of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic by making an appearance at AMC Lincoln Square to introduce a showing of his new film The Marksman.

13 of 100

Mogul Moves

Credit: PapCulture/BACKGRID

Rihanna was spotted at Pastis in New York City with a group of friends.

14 of 100

Uptown Girl

Credit: BACKGRID

Katie Holmes was spotted out and about and wearing a face mask in New York City.

15 of 100

Fast and Friendly

Credit: GAC/MEGA

Krysten Ritter was seen riding her electric bicycle around Los Angeles to visit her friends.

16 of 100

Back on Runway

Credit: SplashNews.com

Gigi Hadid opened and closed the Versace Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

17 of 100

Musical Aid

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Miguel performed during the Rock 'N' Relief livestream series in Los Angeles.

18 of 100

Yogi Date

Credit: The Image Direct

Kendall Jenner steps out to meet Hailey Bieber for a yoga class on Friday in L.A.

19 of 100

Stay Hydrated

Credit: The Image Direct

Julianne Hough brings a large water bottle with her to work out on Thursday in L.A.

20 of 100

Weekend Vibes

Credit: Backgrid

Yungblud sports red hair, a tee and black trousers as he grabs coffee to go on Friday in West Hollywood.

21 of 100

Chic Style

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Selma Blair steps out in a stylish white top and tan trousers with black knee high boots on Thursday in L.A.

22 of 100

Talk Show Chatter

Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Daisy Ridley joins Bryan Cranston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Vicky McClure and Imelda May on The Graham Norton Show on Thursday.

23 of 100

Back in the 6

Credit: The Image Direct

Drake is seen filming a new music video in his hometown of Toronto on Sunday.

24 of 100

Rockin' a Suit

Credit: BACKGRID

Chris Rock is seen filming with Margot Robbie on the set of the new David O. Russell film on Thursday in L.A.

25 of 100

'Marvelous' Muse

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rachel Brosnahan films on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

26 of 100

California Girl

Credit: DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Megan Fox runs errands in a cropped top, coat and jeans out in Encino, California on Thursday.

27 of 100

Legends Unite

Credit: Jeff Johnson

Carrie Underwood joins CeCe Winans for Winans' "An Evening of Thanksgiving" with Compassion International special, streaming through March 6.

28 of 100

Beauty in Brown

Credit: MEGA

Katie Holmes dresses in a stylish brown coat and matching bag on her coffee run on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

29 of 100

Chic Suit

Credit: KCS Presse/MEGA

Bella Hadid sports a pinstripe blazer and pants set on her way to Givenchy in Paris on Thursday.

30 of 100

Out & About

Credit: Backgrid

Wells Adams jogs with his dog in L.A. on Thursday.

31 of 100

Glamour Gal

Credit: Deepixel/GC Images

Lady Gaga steps out in a chic, black-and-white ensemble and sky-high heels in Rome on Thursday.

32 of 100

Home Stretch

Credit: Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Paul Mescal arrives back in Sydney to wrap up filming Carmen on Thursday.

33 of 100

Torrential Downpour

Credit: BACKGRID

Larry David gets soaked in the rain while filming Curb Your Enthusiasm for its upcoming season on Wednesday in L.A.

34 of 100

Film Ready

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dylan McDermott is in great spirits on the set of Law and Order Organized Crime in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

35 of 100