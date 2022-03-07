Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton Sit Front Row at Valentino, Plus Luke Bryan, Sophie Turner and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Front and Center
Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton sit front row at the Fall 2022 Valentino Ready-to-Wear show on March 6 in Paris.
Country Music's Big Night
Luke Bryan takes the stage at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards rehearsals on March 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Sensational Style
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 7.
All Love
Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant sign "I love you" at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards afterparty at The Victorian on March 6 in Santa Monica.
Big Winners
Rosario Dawson and the cast of Summer of Soul, who took home the win for best documentary, pose backstage with their awards at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6 in Santa Monica.
Award Show Fun
Also at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards: Kristen Stewart and Taika Waititi stop to pose for a photo during the show.
Monochrome Mood
Gemma Chan wears all black to the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show on March 7.
'Saturday Night' with Charli
In N.Y.C., Charli XCX leaves the Bowery Hotel to head to Saturday Night Live, ahead of her musical guest appearance, on March 5.
Go Bruins!
Saweetie snaps a photo with UCLA mascot Joe Bruin at the NCAA basketball game at Pauley Pavilion in L.A. on March 5.
On the Mic
In Las Vegas, Jimmie Allen rehearses ahead of his performance at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 6.
Hall of Fame
Regina Hall hosts the Black Excellence Brunch and a screening of Amazon Studios' Master at NeueHouse in Hollywood on March 5.
Face First
Kane Brown hangs with Marshmello on March 5 at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas, ahead of Brown's appearance at the ACM Awards.
Fight Club
Halle Berry and Dana White hang before a UFC fight in Las Vegas on March 5, as Berry participates in a Q&A about her latest film, Behind Bruised, a look at the making of her 2020 film, Bruised.
Pink Slip
Hailey Bieber steps out in a pink satin dress and black boots for an evening event at Paris Fashion Week on March 5.
Family Business
Judd Apatow, Iris Apatow and Leslie Mann pose at the photo call for Netflix's The Bubble at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on March 5.
Emo Night
Machine Gun Kelly performs his new song "Maybe" with Oli Sykes from Bring Me the Horizon in front of Megan Fox at The Avalon in Hollywood on March 5.
A Great Day
Ryan Reynolds steps out for a New York City stroll on March 4 ahead of the premiere of his new Netflix movie, The Adam Project.
The Fairest
Snow White and the Huntsman costars Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron celebrate Stewart's American Riviera Award at the 37th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival on March 4 in California.
Double Talk
Daytime talk show host Drew Barrymore makes a temporary move to late night for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on March 4.
Off to the Runway
Bella Hadid leaves her hotel during a very busy Paris Fashion Week on March 4.
Chit Chat
Sam Heughan chats with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on March 3 in N.Y.C.
London Calling!
Nadiya Hussain answers a call in one of the iconic British red telephone booths that have popped up around N.Y.C. to promote the wonders of modern British Cuisine.
Always 'Winning'
Quincy Isaiah hits the red carpet at the HBO series premiere of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty in L.A. on March 2.
Celebratory Selfie
Gwen Stefani celebrates the launch of her new makeup line, GXVE, in her hometown of Anaheim, California, on March 3.
Getting Down
Saweetie dances with the Clippers mascot while courtside at the L.A. Lakers vs. L.A. Clippers basketball game at Crypto.com Arena on March 3.
Checks Please
Euphoria star Angus Cloud attends the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening at Revolve Social Club on March 3 in L.A.
Suit Up
Kim Kardashian steps out on March 3 in L.A. in an all-black Balenciaga ensemble.
Out and About
Chrissy Teigen rocks a brown ensemble while out and about in L.A. on March 3.
Call It a "Meat" Cute
Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones attend the premiere of Fresh in L.A. on March 3.
The Most Magical Place on Earth
Kelly Rowland stops by Walt Disney World Resort on March 3 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Strike a Pose
Winnie Harlow attends the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening in L.A. on March 3.
Calling All Foodies
Nadiya Hussain and Sara Gore host a cooking class in N.Y.C. on March 3 as part of the GREAT Calling Campaign, an opportunity to see things differently when it comes to modern British Cuisine.
Block Party
Danny Wood, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block attend the "Bring Back the Time" Skate Social in South Amboy, New Jersey, on March 3.
Model Behavior
Coco Rocha attends the Roger Vivier press day at Hotel Vivier in Paris on March 3 as part of Fashion Week.
Jean Queen
Dua Lipa shows off her street style while out in N.Y.C. on March 3.
Ab Fab
Tyson Beckford flaunts his fine figure on March 3 while strolling the beach in Miami.
Purple Reign
Another day, another Fashion Week event for Victoria Beckham, who makes her way into a hotel in Paris on March 3.
'HER'story in the Making
H.E.R. performs at Billboard's Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater on March 2 in Inglewood, California.
Game On
Zoë Kravitz plays a round of "Can You Feel It?" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 2 in N.Y.C.
3 Generations of Stars
Bonnie Raitt, Olivia Rodrigo and Sheryl Crow pose at Billboard's Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater on March 2 in Inglewood, California.
Queens Unite
Karol G and Ciara sweetly embrace at Billboard's Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater on March 2 in Inglewood, California.
New York's Newest Attraction
Katie Holmes arrives at RiseNY's grand opening celebration in N.Y.C. on March 2.
Darling Dates
Adrien Brody brings girlfriend Georgina Chapman as his red carpet date at the premiere of HBO's Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 2 in L.A.
Chloé Girls
Demi Moore and Lucy Boynton hang out at the Chloé Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on March 3.
Retail Run
Priyanka Chopra does some shopping at L'Agence boutique and Melanie Grant on Melrose Place in West Hollywood on March 2.
Family Outing
Neil Patrick Harris snaps a selfie with husband David Burtka and son Gideon at RiseNY's grand opening celebration in N.Y.C. on March 2.
Pink in Paris
Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on March 3.
Adorable Athleisure
Hailey Bieber steps out in the cutest green set on March 2 in L.A.
Boston Baby
Michael Chiklis reps the Boston Celtics at the premiere of HBO's Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 2 in L.A.
Lady of the Night
FKA twigs livens up the red carpet at the 2022 NME Awards to collect her Godlike Genius Award at O2 Academy Brixton on March 2 in London.
'Something' About Her
Zoey Deutch rocks a bold red lip on the set of Something from Tiffany's in N.Y.C. on March 2.
Gorgeous Glam
Shay Mitchell and her baby bump are ready to hit the town in N.Y.C. on March 1.
Dua Does It Again
Dua Lipa brings the "Electricity" to her show at Madison Square Garden on her Future Nostalgia Tour on March 1 in N.Y.C.
Touching Tribute
Alicia Keys honors Harry Belafonte's life and career at his 95th birthday celebration in N.Y.C. on March 1.
Dressed to the Nines
Sandra Oh and Rosalie Chiang look radiant at the world premiere of Disney and Pixar's Turning Red on March 1 in Hollywood.
Red Carpet Red-y
Also at the Turning Red premiere: Billie Eilish, who wrote a song for the movie with her brother Finneas.
Movie Night
Mark Wahlberg poses with fans at a screening of Father Stu in Miami on March 1.
Barbie in Brooklyn
Barbie Ferreira gets glammed up for the opening of the Coors Light Plastic-Free Future Mart in Brooklyn on March 1.
Furry Friend
Joe Manganiello cuddles his pup at the Filming Italy Los Angeles Festival on March 1 in L.A.
In Step
Ciara and Russell Wilson hold hands as they're seen out and about on March 1 In L.A.
Glam Girl
Charli XCX looks fierce as she steps out in Soho on March 1 in N.Y.C.
Take Your Time
Sam Hunt performed at the Grand Reopening of The Light Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on Feb. 12.
Tie-d Together
Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Alexandra Daddario pose together ahead of the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1.
Icons Only
MJ Rodriguez accepts the 2022 Icon Award at The Queerties on March 1 in L.A.