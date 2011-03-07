Star Tracks: Monday, March 7, 2011

Wilkinson gears up for Dancing at an L.A. studio. Plus: Kate Hudson, Gisele Bündchen, Courteney & Coco and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 15

WHAT A QUACK!

Credit: Fame

Kendra Wilkinson ducks out of an L.A. dance studio Saturday, where she's been prepping for her ballroom debut on the new season of Dancing with the Stars, premiering March 21 on ABC.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

PREGNANT PAUSE

Credit: Clasos/Splash News Online

She's not hiding her pregnancy anymore! Kate Hudson grins and bares it on Sunday during a Mexican getaway with boyfriend, Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy (not pictured).

3 of 15

NOTHING BUT NET

Credit: Wagner Az/Pacific Coast News

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen gets into the groove on Monday, donning a gilded mesh minidress aboard a float for a performance during Carnival celebrations at Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

BACK IN TOWN

Credit: Flynet

Courteney Cox and daughter Coco, 6, make a homecoming arrival Sunday at LAX after their Hawaiian adventure, where Cox shot new episodes for Cougar Town.

Advertisement

5 of 15

ZIPPER UP!

Credit: Nicolas Genin/ABACA

Nicole Richie hits Paris Fashion Week, stepping out in a mock turtleneck leather sheath Sunday to attend the Givenchy fashion show.

6 of 15

TAIL SPIN

Credit: Ramey

Gwen Stefani treats her brood – sons Kingston, 4 and Zuma, 2 – to a visit to an L.A.-area pet store on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

Hat's So Cute!

Credit: Milton Ventura/Broadimage

Amy Adams helps daughter Aviana, 10 months, learn to walk in a Beverly Hills park on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

An Image to Behold

Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty

Halle Berry and Sofia Vergara turn out for the 42nd NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on Friday night; Berry was honored for Frankie amp Alice.

Advertisement

9 of 15

WALK THIS WAY

Credit: Flynet

Jessica Alba and her little leading lady, 2½-year-old daughter Honor, brave New York's wintry weather for a girls-only stroll Friday. The actress recently announced she's pregnant with her second child.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

FLYING HIGH

Credit: Dzilla/Bauer-Griffin

A beaming Kellan Lutz arrives at Vancouver International Airport Thursday, where the actor will soon join his Twilight castmates to film Breaking Dawn.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

HOW GLOW CAN YOU GO?

Credit: Sam Sharma/Nathanael Jones/Pacific Coast News

Coming through! Jake Gyllenhaal makes sure he can't be missed, taking a jog in an electric green jacket Friday in L.A.'s Runyon Canyon.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

TRAVELING MAN

Credit: Asadorian-Mejia/Splash New Online

Someone's got a lot of baggage! Bradley Cooper has his hands full while arriving to New York's JFK Airport on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

IN STEP

Credit: INF

Jessica Simpson, who's a to join Simon Cowell's new show The X Factor, makes a stylish exit Friday from her New York City hotel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

THE SHINING STARS

Credit: GV Cruz/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez, who promoted her new music video in Los Angeles the night before, joins hubby Marc Anthony in Bayamon, Puerto Rico Friday, for the signing of a new film studio bill at the Colegio de Cinematografia, Artes y Television.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

TAKING THE CAKE

Credit: Luiz Martinez/Broadimage

Bill Rancic shows his support for wife Giuliana Thursday at a party celebrating her health-conscious newsletter, "FabFitFun", in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff