Star Tracks: Monday, March 7, 2011
WHAT A QUACK!
Kendra Wilkinson ducks out of an L.A. dance studio Saturday, where she's been prepping for her ballroom debut on the new season of Dancing with the Stars, premiering March 21 on ABC.
PREGNANT PAUSE
She's not hiding her pregnancy anymore! Kate Hudson grins and bares it on Sunday during a Mexican getaway with boyfriend, Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy (not pictured).
NOTHING BUT NET
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen gets into the groove on Monday, donning a gilded mesh minidress aboard a float for a performance during Carnival celebrations at Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro.
BACK IN TOWN
Courteney Cox and daughter Coco, 6, make a homecoming arrival Sunday at LAX after their Hawaiian adventure, where Cox shot new episodes for Cougar Town.
ZIPPER UP!
Nicole Richie hits Paris Fashion Week, stepping out in a mock turtleneck leather sheath Sunday to attend the Givenchy fashion show.
TAIL SPIN
Gwen Stefani treats her brood – sons Kingston, 4 and Zuma, 2 – to a visit to an L.A.-area pet store on Saturday.
Hat's So Cute!
Amy Adams helps daughter Aviana, 10 months, learn to walk in a Beverly Hills park on Saturday.
An Image to Behold
Halle Berry and Sofia Vergara turn out for the 42nd NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on Friday night; Berry was honored for Frankie amp Alice.
WALK THIS WAY
Jessica Alba and her little leading lady, 2½-year-old daughter Honor, brave New York's wintry weather for a girls-only stroll Friday. The actress recently announced she's pregnant with her second child.
FLYING HIGH
A beaming Kellan Lutz arrives at Vancouver International Airport Thursday, where the actor will soon join his Twilight castmates to film Breaking Dawn.
HOW GLOW CAN YOU GO?
Coming through! Jake Gyllenhaal makes sure he can't be missed, taking a jog in an electric green jacket Friday in L.A.'s Runyon Canyon.
TRAVELING MAN
Someone's got a lot of baggage! Bradley Cooper has his hands full while arriving to New York's JFK Airport on Friday.
IN STEP
Jessica Simpson, who's a to join Simon Cowell's new show The X Factor, makes a stylish exit Friday from her New York City hotel.
THE SHINING STARS
Jennifer Lopez, who promoted her new music video in Los Angeles the night before, joins hubby Marc Anthony in Bayamon, Puerto Rico Friday, for the signing of a new film studio bill at the Colegio de Cinematografia, Artes y Television.
TAKING THE CAKE
Bill Rancic shows his support for wife Giuliana Thursday at a party celebrating her health-conscious newsletter, "FabFitFun", in Hollywood.