Star Tracks: Monday, March 5, 2012

Beckham treats son Brooklyn, who turns 13, to courtside entertainment at an L.A. Lakers game. Plus: Prince Harry, Reese & Jim and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:33 PM

HOOP WISHES

Credit: Mark J. Terrill/AP

Doting dad David Beckham celebrates son Brooklyn's 13th birthday with a little courtside action Sunday, cheering on the L.A. Lakers to a 93-83 victory over the Miami Heat at the Staples Center.

BEACH BABES

Credit: INF

Ready to hit the waves, a geared-up Heidi Klum keeps a hold of daughter Leni, 7, during a beach retreat Sunday afternoon in Malibu.

ON THE DOUBLE

Credit: Suzane Plunkett/Abaca

Prince Harry shows off his handsome mug – twice over! – while accepting a portrait from Bahamian artist Jamaal Rolle at a Sunday reception in Nassau. The royal is three days into his 10-day tour of the Americas to mark his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's upcoming Diamond Jubilee.

SERVICE WITH A SMILE

Credit: Beverly News

Reese Witherspoon bonds with her boys – husband Jim Toth and son Deacon, 8 – while reportedly heading to church services Sunday in L.A.

STAGE HANDS

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Funnyman Russell Brand, whose ex Katy Perry insists her latest single Part of Me isn't about their breakup, commands the stage during an appearance Sunday at Amnesty International's Secret Policeman's Ball at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

DAPPER DUDES

Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty

Putting their practical joke war aside for the night, George Clooney and Brad Pitt participate in a reading of 8, held Saturday at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

SKI BUNNY

Credit: Xposure

She did it! Pippa Middleton is all smiles after coming in 412th place in the Vasaloppet – a 56-mile cross-country ski race she completed to raise money for charity – on Sunday in Sweden.

Blue Crush

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Vogue! Katy Perry – who changed up her look for a recent Interview cover – is back to blue Saturday in Paris, where she attended the Viktor amp Rolf show.

Wigging Out

Credit: JB Nicholas/Splash News Online

A far cry from Sydney and her Great Gatsby flapper look, Carey Mulligan is back in the Big Apple, filming Inside Llewyn Davis Thursday.

Très Jolie

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis

Jessica Alba sparkled in a jeweled dress at the Lanvin show Friday in France. "Au revoir Paris – hope to see you again soon!" the actress Tweeted as her Fashion Week trip wrapped.

SPIN CYCLE

Credit: Pedro Andrade/Pacific Coast News

Pink and hubby Carey Hart put their pedal to the metal Friday, taking their little girl, 9-month-old daughter Willow, for a bike ride around Venice, Calif.

'STACHE APPEAL

Credit: Elizabeth Pantaleo/Abaca

Zac Efron and his Lorax costar Danny DeVito sport orange mustaches Friday during the Read Across America event in New York, where the pair read to children and celebrated Dr. Seuss's 108th birthday.

STRONG ARMED

Credit: INF

What a trooper! Selena Gomez puts on a brave face after reportedly giving blood Friday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla.

BARE ESSENTIALS

Credit: Ramey

Skin is in! After launching her Born This Way Foundation at Harvard University, a carefree Lady Gaga flashes some serious skin while flying out of New Jersey's Teterboro Airport on Friday.

COFFEE TALK

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

Promoting the new season of Southland, Benjamin McKenzie goes on a coffee break after appearing on VH1's Morning Buzz Friday in New York.

HAND IN HAND

Credit: Jason Winslow/Splash News Online

Sarah Jessica Parker and son James Wilkie, 9, share a laugh as they head to school Friday in New York.

BAG BOY

Credit: Bauer Griffin

Jude Law keeps his hands full after during errand run Friday afternoon in London's Primrose Hill neighborhood.

By People Staff