Star Tracks - Monday, March 31, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

MOVE A MUSCLE

Credit: Pacific Coast News

And flex! Madonna makes a strong showing Monday after one of her regular gym visits in London.

SWEET SIESTA

Credit: NOVO-SANDY-ED/ National Photo Group

Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal enjoy a little poolside RampR during a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

LET IT SLIDE

Credit: Bret Thompsett/ Pacific Coast News

Gwen Stefani finds the light at the end of the tunnel as she pals around with son Kingston and husband Gavin Rossdale (not pictured) during a Sunday visit to a West Hollywood playground.

SHINING STAR

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez (with husband Marc Anthony) shows off her rocking body – just weeks after giving birth to twins – Sunday at a screening of Shine a Light, a Rolling Stones concert documentary, at New York's Ziegfeld Theater.

HAND BALL

Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty

David Beckham is a good sport, cheering on the hometown Lakers Sunday as they take on the Washington Wizards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

LA DIVA PARISIENNE

Credit: ELIOT PRESS/Bauer Griffin

Mariah Carey arrives in true diva style Sunday at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris, where she's promoting new music from her album E=MC2, including her single "Touch My Body." That's "Touchez Mon Corps" in French.

FAMILY TIES

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Will Smith enjoys the show at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Pauley Pavilion in Westwood, Calif., Saturday with daughter Willow, 8, and son Jaden, 10. The youngsters helped their dad introduce KCA winner Miley Cyrus's performance of "G.N.O. - Girl's Night Out."

SLIME TIME

Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni /Landov

Orlando Bloom makes a mess of himself after getting slimed with host Jack Black (not pictured) at the Kids' Choice Awards. "This is the whole reason I became an actor," Bloom told the crowd of kids.

BABY BUNDLE

Credit: Fame

Nicole Richie has her hands full with baby Harlow Winter Kate, born Jan. 11, as she leaves a get together at a friend's home in Hollywood on Friday.

'WIGGLE' ROOM

Credit: Wendi Kaminski/Andrew D. Bernstein Assoc. Photo Inc

Denise Richards gives daughter Sam, 4, a very special treat – the chance to meet the Wiggles! The children's singing group performed Saturday at Nokia Theater L.A. Live and hosted a backstage meet and greet after the show.

HIP CHICK

Credit: ONeill/White/INF

Avril Lavigne mixes naughty and nice Thursday, adding a skull pendant to her lacy, girlie dress at a Toronto afterparty for husband Deryck Whibley's band Sum 41.

OFF TO THE RACES

Credit: Ray Nichols/Splash

Radio? Check! Jumpsuit? Check! Patrick Dempsey gets revved up Friday at the Grand-Am Rolex Sports Car Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The Grey's Anatomy star – and racing enthusiast – burned rubber in the 250-mile, 109-lap race.

SUPER-SIZED SPICE

Credit: XPOSURE/RAMEY

From her oversized Miu Miu bag to her super-flared bellbottom jeans, Victoria Beckham goes big while continuing her London visit on Friday.

HIGH SCHOOL CONFIDENTIAL

Credit: Vickers/ Seligman/ Splash

Late for gym class? Ashley Tisdale gets sporty Friday on the Utah set of High School Musical 3: Senior Year.

'FIERCEE' COMPETITION

Credit: Brian Prahl / Splash

Tyra Banks gives good face at Friday's First Annual Fiercee Awards. The New York event pays homage to past contestants on her show, America's Next Top Model.

DESIGNING WOMAN

Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

From the runway ... to retail! Lauren Conrad is hands-on Friday, launching her newest collection with an event at Toronto's Holt Renfrew department store.

CROWNING ACHIEVEMENT

Credit: Getty

Guest judge Paris Hilton crowns the new Miss Turkey, Leyla Lydia Tugutlu, at Thursday's beauty pageant in Istanbul. During her time at the event, Hilton also showed off another talent: her bellydancing ability.

