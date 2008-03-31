Star Tracks - Monday, March 31, 2008
MOVE A MUSCLE
And flex! Madonna makes a strong showing Monday after one of her regular gym visits in London.
SWEET SIESTA
Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal enjoy a little poolside RampR during a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
LET IT SLIDE
Gwen Stefani finds the light at the end of the tunnel as she pals around with son Kingston and husband Gavin Rossdale (not pictured) during a Sunday visit to a West Hollywood playground.
SHINING STAR
Jennifer Lopez (with husband Marc Anthony) shows off her rocking body – just weeks after giving birth to twins – Sunday at a screening of Shine a Light, a Rolling Stones concert documentary, at New York's Ziegfeld Theater.
HAND BALL
David Beckham is a good sport, cheering on the hometown Lakers Sunday as they take on the Washington Wizards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
LA DIVA PARISIENNE
Mariah Carey arrives in true diva style Sunday at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris, where she's promoting new music from her album E=MC2, including her single "Touch My Body." That's "Touchez Mon Corps" in French.
FAMILY TIES
Will Smith enjoys the show at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Pauley Pavilion in Westwood, Calif., Saturday with daughter Willow, 8, and son Jaden, 10. The youngsters helped their dad introduce KCA winner Miley Cyrus's performance of "G.N.O. - Girl's Night Out."
SLIME TIME
Orlando Bloom makes a mess of himself after getting slimed with host Jack Black (not pictured) at the Kids' Choice Awards. "This is the whole reason I became an actor," Bloom told the crowd of kids.
BABY BUNDLE
Nicole Richie has her hands full with baby Harlow Winter Kate, born Jan. 11, as she leaves a get together at a friend's home in Hollywood on Friday.
'WIGGLE' ROOM
Denise Richards gives daughter Sam, 4, a very special treat – the chance to meet the Wiggles! The children's singing group performed Saturday at Nokia Theater L.A. Live and hosted a backstage meet and greet after the show.
HIP CHICK
Avril Lavigne mixes naughty and nice Thursday, adding a skull pendant to her lacy, girlie dress at a Toronto afterparty for husband Deryck Whibley's band Sum 41.
OFF TO THE RACES
Radio? Check! Jumpsuit? Check! Patrick Dempsey gets revved up Friday at the Grand-Am Rolex Sports Car Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The Grey's Anatomy star – and racing enthusiast – burned rubber in the 250-mile, 109-lap race.
SUPER-SIZED SPICE
From her oversized Miu Miu bag to her super-flared bellbottom jeans, Victoria Beckham goes big while continuing her London visit on Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL CONFIDENTIAL
Late for gym class? Ashley Tisdale gets sporty Friday on the Utah set of High School Musical 3: Senior Year.
'FIERCEE' COMPETITION
Tyra Banks gives good face at Friday's First Annual Fiercee Awards. The New York event pays homage to past contestants on her show, America's Next Top Model.
DESIGNING WOMAN
From the runway ... to retail! Lauren Conrad is hands-on Friday, launching her newest collection with an event at Toronto's Holt Renfrew department store.
CROWNING ACHIEVEMENT
Guest judge Paris Hilton crowns the new Miss Turkey, Leyla Lydia Tugutlu, at Thursday's beauty pageant in Istanbul. During her time at the event, Hilton also showed off another talent: her bellydancing ability.