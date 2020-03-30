Kate Hudson Takes a Sunny Stroll in L.A., Plus Shia LaBeouf, Gwyneth Paltrow and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
March 30, 2020 07:30 AM

1 of 109

Vitamin D-light

MEGA

Kate Hudson keeps it cozy while soaking up some sunshine on a walk on Friday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 109

Walk it Out

MEGA

Shia LaBeouf steps out in slippers for a stroll around his neighborhood in Pasadena, California on Saturday.

3 of 109

Dog Days

The Image Direct

Gwyneth Paltrow wears a chic all-black ensemble while taking her dog for a walk on Sunday in L.A.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 109

Spaced Out

MEGA

After rumors circulated in December that Matt Smith and Lily James had split, the pair were spotted together for the first time in months while maintaining social distance during a walk on Sunday in London.

Advertisement

5 of 109

Staying Active

BACKGRID

Saturday in L.A., Wells Adams gets some fresh air during a solo bike ride.

6 of 109

Meal Prep

SplashNews.com

Sarah Jessica Parker loads up on groceries on Friday in the Hamptons.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 109

Terrific Trio

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Robin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet bring their dog along for some afternoon exercise on Saturday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 109

Standing Ovation

BACKGRID

Patrick Schwarzenegger shows off his skills on a standing elliptical bike on Sunday in Brentwood, California.

Advertisement

9 of 109

Big Wave

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Liam Hemsworth showed off his surfing skills in Australia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 109

Romantic Stroll

RMBI/BACKGRID

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin linked arms during a walk in Malibu, California, with her dog.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 109

Wheel-ie Good Time

TheImageDirect.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger went for a bicycle ride in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 109

Quality Time

TheImageDirect.com

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were spotted walking in Los Angeles together with her dog as they showed some PDA during their outing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 109

Checking In

TheImageDirect.com

Kelly Osbourne was seen leaving her brother Jack’s house in Los Angeles with her dog.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 109

His Señorita

BACKGRID

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were hand-in-hand for their morning walk in Florida, complete with cups of coffee.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 109

Coco on Wheels

ENT/SplashNews.com

Conan O’Brien was spotted riding his bike in his Los Angeles neighborhood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 109

Four-Legged Friend

Mega

Ewan McGregor stepped out in Santa Monica, California, wearing rubber gloves while walking his dog.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 109

Pretty Little Walker

TheImageDirect.com

Lucy Hale was seen on a coffee run in Los Angeles as she dressed in casual wear.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 109

City Pretty

The Image Direct

A smiling Katie Holmes totes her suitcase on Friday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 109

Flower Power

Mark Wahlberg steps out after a sweat session in Los Angeles on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 109

Sunny Day

The Image DIrect

Liev Schreiber takes a stroll on Friday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 109

On a Roll

Backgrid

Arnold Schwarzenegger gets all covered up to ride his motorcycle in Malibu on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 109

Feeling Neutral

MEGA

Kate Hudson goes out for her daily exercise on Friday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 109

Good Vibes

MEGA

Kelly Killoren Bensimon stays home in style on Friday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 109

Walk It Out

BACKGRID

Jennifer Garner puts on her running gear to go for a power walk on Thursday in Pacific Palisades, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 109

Puppy Parents

BACKGRID

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne take their new foster puppy with them to go for a grocery run at Erewhon Market in L.A on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 109

Positive Vibes

SplashNews.com

Jordana Brewster wears a jacket that says, “Have a nice day,” and a big smile while on a walk through sunny Brentwood, California, on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 109

Spring Has Sprung

MEGA

Amy Poehler brightens up her Thursday by purchasing a bouquet of spring flowers in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 109

Cute & Comfy

The Image Direct

Stella Maxwell wears a black cropped T-shirt and tie-dye pants to make a quick coffee run on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 109

Flower Power

The Image Direct

Helena Christensen carries fresh-cut flowers on Thursday while out in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 109

Run Along

Backgrid

Exes Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber go for a run with the family dog on Thursday in Pacific Palisades, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 109

Just Passing By

Backgrid

A shirtless Tyler Cameron takes a break on Thursday while out for a jog in Palm Beach, Florida.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 109

No Plain Jane

Splash News Online

Jane Lynch soaks up the sunshine solo on Thursday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 109

Sibling Stroll

BACKGRID

Olivia Wilde and her younger brother Charlie Cockburn enjoy some fresh air together in Los Angeles on Wednesday.   

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 109

Staying Active

The Image Direct

Days after donating $1 million to frontline responders of the coronavirus crisis, Arnold Schwarzenegger goes for a bike ride around his neighborhood in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 109

Vision in a Visor

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Goldie Hawn gets her steps in during L.A.’s shelter-in-place mandate on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 109

Royal Visit

IBL/Shutterstock

Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden visit the KTH Royal Institute of Technology to get updates on research for a coronavirus test on Wednesday in Stockholm.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 109

Brown Bagging It

MEGA

Lucy Hale stocks up on groceries on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 109

No Athleisure Here

SplashNews.com

Alia Shawkat looks chic and cozy as she grabs some essentials on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 109