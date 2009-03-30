Star Tracks: Monday, March 30, 2009
IN THE (MOTHER) HOOD
Jennifer Aniston stays warm and cheerful in her puffy jacket Monday as she continues work on her new comedy, The Baster, in New York. In it, she plays a woman who becomes artificially inseminated, only to learn that her best friend (played by Jason Bateman) is secretly the father of her child.
PUSHING AHEAD
Gwen Stefani keeps 2-year-old son Kingston on the move – giving him a little push while enjoying an outing at Coldwater Canyon Park in Beverly Hills on Sunday. And the mother-son duo weren't alone: They were joined by daddy Gavin Rossdale (not pictured) and brother Zuma, 7 months.
GRAB BAG
Jennifer Lopez lends a hand at a promotional event for Japanese handbag line Samantha Thavasa on Monday at the Marui City department store, where the actress greeted fans and answered their questions.
GLAAD TO BE THERE
Tyra Banks cozies up to Clay Aiken on Saturday at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York City, where the American Idol star honored the supermodel with the excellence in media award for her commitment to educating the public about the lives of gay and transgender people on America's Next Top Model and her talk show.
SWIM FANS
Kim Kardashian and hunky boyfriend Reggie Bush get their feet wet on the Las Vegas party circuit, taking in the poolside Wet Republic bash Saturday at the MGM Grand.
ON THE LOOKOUT
Gwyneth Paltrow and son Moses, who turns 3 on April 8, set their sights on shopping Sunday at the Brentwood Country Mart in Brentwood, Calif. Joined by almost-5-year-old daughter Apple (not pictured), the trio reportedly browsed for toys.
AYE AYE, SKIPPER!
This is your captain speaking! John Mayer gets into the nautical spirit – and shows a lot of leg while doing it! – Friday aboard the Mayercraft Carrier 2, his four-day music cruise to Mexico. The singer recently posted on Twitter about his plans to don his thong "mankini," which he wore on last year's voyage.
HAVING HER CAKE
Queen Latifah cuts into her 39th birthday celebration with gusto Saturday at SIR Studios in Hollywood. The rapper-actress partied with pals including Kim Kardashian and Tracy Morgan and hit the stage to perform with fellow female MCs including Lil' Kim and Missy Elliott.
BROS IN ARMS
The Jonas Brothers – from left, Joe, Kevin and Nick – hit the orange carpet Saturday at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Westwood, Calif. But their clothes didn't stay clean for long: The trio, who were named favorite music group and performed their hits "Burnin' Up" and "SOS," received an honorary sliming at the ceremony.
ORANGE YOU HAPPY
Miley Cyrus is perfectly color-coordinated while accepting her orange blimp for favorite singer Saturday at the Kids' Choice Awards. Other big winners included the High School Musical 3: Senior Year cast, who were given favorite movie honors, and Leonardo DiCaprio, who was presented with the first-ever Big Green Help Award for his extensive environmental efforts by pal Cameron Diaz.
TINY DANCER
She's tutu cute! Halle Berry gets a grip on her adorably dressed daughter Nahla Ariela – who just turned 1 on March 16 – while reportedly heading to a birthday party Saturday in Los Angeles.
GREETING COMMITTEE
Back from traveling overseas to promote his comedy 17 Again, Zac Efron is surrounded by fans as he arrives Friday at Los Angeles International Airport.
CRUISE CONTROL
He calls shotgun! A retro-cool Johnny Depp goes for a spin with costar Aaron Eckhart in a vintage red convertible Friday while shooting the 1950s-set film The Rum Diary, based on late pal Hunter S. Thompson's novel, in Puerto Rico's El Yunque National Forest.
PEEKABOO SHADE
She sure knows how to work it! Paris Hilton poses for fans as she introduces her new GEI line of sunglasses at Vision Expo East, an eyewear convention, in New York City.
FACING THE MUSIC
Rapper T.I. holds tight to fiancée Tameka Cottle outside the Russell Federal Building in Atlanta, Ga., where he was sentenced to one year and a day for federal weapons charges. "I would like to say thank you to some, and apologize to all," he told U.S. District Judge Charles Pannell Jr. at the sentencing.
ACTING UP
Ashton Kutcher gets serious Friday on the Nice, France, set of his movie Five Killers. The actor costars with Katherine Heigl in the thriller about newlyweds who discover their neighbors could be assassins hired to murder them.
RHYTHM NATION
Halle Berry gets down to rapper Hurricane Chris's song "She's Fine" (which gives a shout-out to the actress) with dance-loving Ellen DeGeneres during a taping of her talk show in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The episode airs Tuesday, March 31.
FEELING BLUE
Sarah Jessica Parker is hard at work! The actress continues filming her new movie, Did You Hear About the Morgans?, costarring Hugh Grant, on Manhattan's Park Avenue on Friday.
FACE TIME
Julianne Hough shows her pooch some love – and grabs a sweet treat! – during a trip Thursday with boyfriend and Dancing with the Stars partner Chuck Wicks to The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles.