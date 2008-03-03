Star Tracks - Monday, March 3, 2008
WORK IT OUT
Mom-to-be Nicole Kidman keeps up with her excercise routine Sunday by atttending a spinning class at Montana Avenue's Revolution Fitness in Santa Monica.
FITTING A PATTERN
Still in Florida, Kate Hudson steps out of Regal Cinema in Miami Beach Sunday wearing a short patterned mini dress.
SAND MAN
The same day, Owen Wilson – who recently hooked up with Hudson – takes a barefoot jog down on the sand in Miami.
TRAVELING LIGHT
The day after their big night out of dancing with pals CaCee Cobb and Donald Faison at L.A. hotspot Villa, Jessica Simpson and beau Tony Romo arrive together at Los Angeles International Airport for a departing flight.
TOUCHING MOMENT
Eva Longoria Parker keeps her head together while meeting a young cancer survivor at the Answer Hope's Call event Saturday in Burbank, Calif., benefiting PADRES Contra El Cancer. The Desperate Housewives star is a spokeswoman for the charitable organization.
SIGNING OFF
Demi Moore takes a moment for reflection Saturday while signing a vintage copy of her famous Vanity Fair cover for a fan outside the premiere of her movie Flawless at the Miami International Film Festival. The crime drama, about a diamond heist, opens March 28.
ROUGH & TUMBLE
Tyra Banks and Janet Jackson get tangled up in each other during a lighthearted moment on the Tyra Banks Show. The talk show host sat down with the pop star for a full hour on an episode scheduled to air March 4.
PARK & RIDE
Marcia Cross treats her 1-year-old twin daughters Eden and Savannah to a wagon ride Sunday at a park in Santa Monica.
VARIETY ACT
After entertaining the crowd during Paris Fashion Week Friday, Amy Winehouse – who is undergoing treatment for a skin disease – poses with fashion icons Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and Karl Lagerfeld.
Keys at the Keyboard
Black Entertainment Television launched in the U.K. with a performance Saturday by Alicia Keys, who had also taken the stage at the Grammy Awards.
Miami Nice
Kate Hudson cruises through Miami on Sunday in a Preen mini dress, while her brother Oliver – playing at the World Poker Tour Celebrity Invitational in L.A. the day before – knocked down rumors she's pregnant, saying: "It's not true."
Bling on the Wedding Rumors
After a trip to the jeweler Friday in Beverly Hills, Paris Hilton sports a glittery B-is-for-Benji Madden pendant and, more intriguing, a ring on her engagement finger, but plays it coy when asked if this means she's planning a wedding.
FRENCH CONNECTION
Even though she's revealed a few rough childhood moments in a new book of essays, Jessica Alba looks like she's put it all behind her, enjoying a cheerful Friday stroll on the streets of Paris.
FRENCH DRESSING
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen step out for a fashion fix Friday, attending the Chanel runway show at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week.
FASHION FRIENDLY
Meanwhile, Rihanna, who staged a sexy performance in Ireland this week, also makes a stop Friday in Paris, where she scoped out the new looks in Sonia Rykiel's fall-winter collection.
TAKING IT IN STRIDE
After spending time with ex-girlfriend Kate Hudson earlier in the week, Owen Wilson takes an easy solo stroll Thursday in Beverly Hills.
GONE TO SPOT
Eva Mendes powers through a sunny morning routine in Los Angeles Friday with the help of a cool coffee drink.
HOMEBODY
Katherine Heigl continues shopping for her new home Thursday but takes a break for lunch in Los Feliz, Calif.
HOME COMING
Now that she's off the hook with the London police, Amy Winehouse can breathe a little easier as she makes her way home Friday in London.