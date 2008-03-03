Star Tracks - Monday, March 3, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 19

WORK IT OUT

Credit: JD/MP/BB/FLYNET

Mom-to-be Nicole Kidman keeps up with her excercise routine Sunday by atttending a spinning class at Montana Avenue's Revolution Fitness in Santa Monica.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

FITTING A PATTERN

Credit: Gustavo Caballero/Getty

Still in Florida, Kate Hudson steps out of Regal Cinema in Miami Beach Sunday wearing a short patterned mini dress.

3 of 19

SAND MAN

Credit: Kadena Press/Bauer Griffin

The same day, Owen Wilson – who recently hooked up with Hudson – takes a barefoot jog down on the sand in Miami.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 19

TRAVELING LIGHT

Credit: LOS/Fame

The day after their big night out of dancing with pals CaCee Cobb and Donald Faison at L.A. hotspot Villa, Jessica Simpson and beau Tony Romo arrive together at Los Angeles International Airport for a departing flight.

Advertisement

5 of 19

TOUCHING MOMENT

Credit: Susan Goldman/AT&T

Eva Longoria Parker keeps her head together while meeting a young cancer survivor at the Answer Hope's Call event Saturday in Burbank, Calif., benefiting PADRES Contra El Cancer. The Desperate Housewives star is a spokeswoman for the charitable organization.

6 of 19

SIGNING OFF

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Demi Moore takes a moment for reflection Saturday while signing a vintage copy of her famous Vanity Fair cover for a fan outside the premiere of her movie Flawless at the Miami International Film Festival. The crime drama, about a diamond heist, opens March 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 19

ROUGH & TUMBLE

Credit: Warner Bros./Michael Loccisano

Tyra Banks and Janet Jackson get tangled up in each other during a lighthearted moment on the Tyra Banks Show. The talk show host sat down with the pop star for a full hour on an episode scheduled to air March 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 19

PARK & RIDE

Credit: JD/V/MP/Flynet

Marcia Cross treats her 1-year-old twin daughters Eden and Savannah to a wagon ride Sunday at a park in Santa Monica.

Advertisement

9 of 19

VARIETY ACT

Credit: ANG/Fame

After entertaining the crowd during Paris Fashion Week Friday, Amy Winehouse – who is undergoing treatment for a skin disease – poses with fashion icons Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and Karl Lagerfeld.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 19

Keys at the Keyboard

Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

Black Entertainment Television launched in the U.K. with a performance Saturday by Alicia Keys, who had also taken the stage at the Grammy Awards.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 19

Miami Nice

Credit: Kadena Press/ Bauer-Griffin

Kate Hudson cruises through Miami on Sunday in a Preen mini dress, while her brother Oliver – playing at the World Poker Tour Celebrity Invitational in L.A. the day before – knocked down rumors she's pregnant, saying: "It's not true."

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 19

Bling on the Wedding Rumors

Credit: Anthony/ Pacific Coast News

After a trip to the jeweler Friday in Beverly Hills, Paris Hilton sports a glittery B-is-for-Benji Madden pendant and, more intriguing, a ring on her engagement finger, but plays it coy when asked if this means she's planning a wedding.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 19

FRENCH CONNECTION

Credit: KCSPresse / Splash News Online

Even though she's revealed a few rough childhood moments in a new book of essays, Jessica Alba looks like she's put it all behind her, enjoying a cheerful Friday stroll on the streets of Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 19

FRENCH DRESSING

Credit: SIPA

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen step out for a fashion fix Friday, attending the Chanel runway show at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 19

FASHION FRIENDLY

Credit: SIPA

Meanwhile, Rihanna, who staged a sexy performance in Ireland this week, also makes a stop Friday in Paris, where she scoped out the new looks in Sonia Rykiel's fall-winter collection.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 19

TAKING IT IN STRIDE

Credit: Tom Vickers / Splash News Online

After spending time with ex-girlfriend Kate Hudson earlier in the week, Owen Wilson takes an easy solo stroll Thursday in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 19

GONE TO SPOT

Credit: Tom Vickers / Splash News ONline

Eva Mendes powers through a sunny morning routine in Los Angeles Friday with the help of a cool coffee drink.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 19

HOMEBODY

Credit: SK/Fame Pictures

Katherine Heigl continues shopping for her new home Thursday but takes a break for lunch in Los Feliz, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 19

HOME COMING

Credit: Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Now that she's off the hook with the London police, Amy Winehouse can breathe a little easier as she makes her way home Friday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff