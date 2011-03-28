Star Tracks: Monday, March 28, 2011
FAMILY PRIDE
LET'S DUET!
Rocker Jake Shears, Kate Hudson, Adam Lambert and Fergie get in tune Sunday at a party for the Scissor Sisters frontman, held at L.A.'s Chrome Hearts Factory.
FAMILY OF FANBOYS
Tom Cruise and son Connor, 16, cheer on the L.A. Lakers courtside at the Staples Center on Sunday. The father-son good vibrations helped the home team best the Hornets, 102-84.
A JOINT CAUSE
Paris and Nicky Hilton pound the pavement for Josh Duhamel's Tokidoki Relief Run Sunday in Santa Monica, Calif., with proceeds benefiting the American Red Cross's relief efforts for the Japanese earthquake and tsunami.
'HI' EXPECTATIONS
Following her 36th birthday bash, Eva Longoria continues celebrating, this time at a press conference Saturday for her documentary The Harvest (which she co-produced) during the 26th Guadalajara International Film Festival in Mexico.
IN THE TRENCHES
Kim Kardashian holds on to her fashionable man Kris Humphries while the two hit New York's trendy Meatpacking district for some shopping on Sunday. "Fun chill day," she later Tweeted.
Britney by the Bay
At San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Sunday, Spears tapes a Good Morning America segment to air Tuesday.
Modern Family
Gwen Stefani, rocker husband Gavin Rossdale and their kids head to lunch in L.A.'s Little Tokyo after a visit to the California Science Center.
Swinging Star
Fergie and husband Josh Duhamel celebrated her 36th birthday with dinner before she hit The Bank Nightclub at Las Vegas's Bellagio, where fans sang "Happy Birthday" and she sang the Black Eyed Peas' "Imma Bee" – for starters.
SOUL FOOD
Lea Michele harmonizes with Broadway beau Theo Stockman after loading up at an L.A- area Whole Foods on Friday.
BUDDY SYSTEM
Rio costars Anne Hathaway and Jesse Eisenberg receive a warm welcome while arriving in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Their animated flick opens April 15.
IN THE CUT
Newly single Justin Timberlake stays undercover while shooting the breeze with some pals in L.A. on Thursday.
IN GOOD COMPANY
Gwyneth Paltrow gives Vogue editrix, Anna Wintour, a Glee-ful hello Thursday while attending the Balenciaga and Spain gala in San Francisco, Calif.
IT'S A SIGN
Rapper Snoop Dogg is happy to make his mark backstage at the 40 Watt Club in Athens, Ga., Thursday night, where he performed for a sold out crowd.
MUSICAL HAIRS
Taylor Momsen steps out in trademark grunge while leaving her Paris hotel on Friday. The Pretty Reckless singer later Tweeted fans to buy her new album!
'GRAND' ENTRANCE
G'day mate! Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick feels the need for speed Friday, trekking Down Under for the 2011 Formula 1 Qantas Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.