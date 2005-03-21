Star Tracks - Monday, March 28, 2005
BELLE OF THE BALL
Sarah Jessica Parker, in Oscar de la Renta, and husband Matthew Broderick celebrate her 40th birthday in style at New York City's Plaza Hotel on Friday. The couple rang in the Sex and the City star's milestone birthday with a lavish party at the famous building, whose impending closure next month has stirred protest.
PICK-ME-UP
Cameron Diaz gets carried away with beau Justin Timberlake during a weekend getaway in Palm Springs on Saturday. The actress's eco-friendly MTV reality show Trippin', in which she and her celebrity friends travel the world on a mission to help the environment, debuts tonight.
VIDEO VIXEN
Teri Hatcher puts herself in the game Thursday at a Starlight Starbright Children's Foundation event in Beverly Hills, where a lunch date with the Desperate Housewives star was auctioned off for more than $100,000.
STAR POWER
Sandra Bullock gets her moment on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, the same day her film Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous opened. The movie raked in $17.6 million over the holiday weekend.
HOLIDAY LEAVE
Martha Stewart spends Easter Sunday attending a church service at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Bedford, N.Y., where she has a home. The domestic doyenne is allowed to leave her house for 48 hours a week during her five months on house arrest.
ALL WET
Lindsay Lohan gives a cheerful grin despite getting soaked on the New York set of her latest film, Just My Luck, on Friday.
CASUAL THURSDAY
Jessica Simpson and husband Nick Lachey dress down for shopping and lunch in Hollywood on Thursday. The couple will soon have more time to themselves: Their reality series, Newlyweds, is winding down its last season on MTV.
GIRLS' NIGHT OUT
Beauty Shop costars Alicia Silverstone and Andie MacDowell share a laugh at the Los Angeles premiere of their comedy, which opens Wednesday. Silverstone plays a hairstylist and MacDowell is a client in the spinoff of the Barbershop films.
BIGGEST FAN
Loyal fan Ashley Judd leads the cheering squad in the stands Sunday as her alma mater, the University of Kentucky, takes on Michigan State at the NCAA basketball tournament in Austin on Sunday. Despite their (and her) best efforts, the Wildcats lost to Michigan's Spartans 94-88 in double overtime.