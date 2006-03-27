Star Tracks - Monday, March 27, 2006
GUEST OF HONOR
At the Atlanta nightclub Vision on Saturday, Kevin Federline and wife Britney Spears party like it's his birthday (in fact, he turned 28 on March 21 and celebrated in Las Vegas). The couple stayed at the belated b-day bash for an hour, and left just as the deejay spun Spears's "Toxic."
FINAL COUNTDOWN
Tom Cruise leads the way for fiancée Katie Holmes – sporting a new coif – on their way out of a Beverly Hills medical building Saturday. Their first child is due any day now.
VERTICAL CHALLENGE
Paula Abdul makes a coffee run in Beverly Hills on Sunday with her new beau, actor and martial arts expert Tony Schiena. A rep for Abdul insists the 5'2" American Idol judge and the 6'3" Schiena are just friends.
THE ROARING 20s
Keira Knightley rings in 21 in a timely fashion with a flapper-style look – but ends her birthday night Saturday in London at the Paper club looking just swine, as she and her guests (including boyfriend Rupert Friend) donned pig masks while exiting the bash.
HOT, HOT HEAT
Jake Gyllenhaal is a Hollywood track star, running laps Friday with pal Austin Nichols (The Day After Tomorrow) and breaking a sweat with a few pushups, pullups and situps.
BRIDLE GUIDE
Sheryl Crow horses around in Brentwood, Calif., on Saturday. The singer, who underwent breast-cancer surgery last month, will be back on the road promoting her album Wildflower on June 12.
PET CARRIER
New York City native Scarlett Johansson helps her tiny pooch navigate her hometown's busy sidewalk traffic on Friday.
FREQUENT FLYER
Brad Pitt, who was taking flying lessons in Santa Monica before setting up house in Paris with Angelina Jolie, continues his education in the South of France on Friday.
LIP SERVICE
Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari primps her pout outside the Los Angeles nightclub LAX on Wednesday.
NO MORE QUESTIONS
Natalie Portman channels her Saturday Night Live bad-girl rapper Thursday in Toronto, where she's rehearsing for new movie, Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium, about a mysterious toy store.
RADIO DAZE
Kevin Federline rocks the mic, sort of, as a guest on a morning-radio show in Atlanta on Friday. Mr. Britney Spears was in town for a Saturday night appearance at the nightclub Vision. "It's unbelievable how high he ranked as a club draw," booker Chris Kappy told a local newspaper. "Only Paris Hilton ranked higher in the survey we did."
STICKY FINGERS
Pamela Anderson tries out her namesake cooking spray alongside Jason Harley, a.k.a. Chef J, at the opening of his BlackSteel restaurant Thursday in Hollywood. Anderson, who hosted the party and is a partner in the restaurant, created a special vegetarian menu for the bistro.
SIGN O' THE TIMES
Once a pin-up, always a pin-up: Farrah Fawcett signs 8x10s from her Charlie's Angels days after leaving Beverly Hills restaurant Mr. Chow on Thursday.
DADDY DAYCARE
Colin Farrell plays dad to a young costar on the New York City set of his movie Pride and Glory on Thursday. The actor is himself dad to son James, 2.
TWO-FORE
Pro golfer Michelle Wie, 16, poses with Cindy Crawford at the Omega Boutique in Beverly Hills on Thursday. Wie recently signed an endorsement deal with the watchmaker, and Crawford already models for the company.
RODENT ROCK
Jon Bon Jovi, vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida, gets to meet the theme park's resident rock star, Mickey Mouse at the Magic Kingdom on Friday.