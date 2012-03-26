Star Tracks: Monday, March 26, 2012

Wilkinson makes a very sexy point at a pool party in Las Vegas. Plus: Fergie & Josh, Jessica Simpson, Miley & Liam and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:33 PM

ON POINT

Credit: INF

Flaunting her enviable bod in a barely there swimsuit, Kendra Wilkinson gets straight to the point at Saturday's Hawaiian Tropic party at Wet Republic at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

PUPPY LOVE

Credit: Baxter/ABACA

He may be retired from acting, but The Artist's Uggie still enjoys the limelight, stealing the stage from The Vampire Diaries's resident animal lover, Ian Somerhalder, at the Humane Society's Genesis Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

TAKEN BY STORM

Credit: Beverly News

Dressing for comfort in her eighth month of pregnancy, Jessica Simpson braves wind and rain to share a meal with fiancé Eric Johnson at The Bone Yard in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Sunday.

LADY & THE CHAMP

Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty

Flocked by rumored fiancé Liam Hemsworth and mom Tish, Miley Cyrus embraces boxing legend Muhammad Ali at Saturday's Celebrity Fight Night event in Phoenix.

CASUAL AFFAIR

Credit: National Photo Group

A dressed-down Rooney Mara stays close to boyfriend Charlie McDowell during a stroll in Los Angeles on Saturday.

WHATCHA HIDIN'?

Credit: National Photo Group

JT's fiancée, Jessica Biel, keeps her engagement ring under wraps while leaving LAX airport Sunday.

HAPPY MEAL

Credit: AKM-GSI

After revealing that she's turned on by her husband's new Mohawk, Fergie and Josh Duhamel step out for dinner in West Hollywood on Saturday.

Miami Heat

Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Madonna surprises the crowd at the Ultra Music Fest on Saturday, joining Swedish DJ-producer Avicii onstage to debut his remix of her new track "Girl Gone Wild."

Groovin' at the Grove

Credit: Norman Scott/StarTraks

Heidi Klum spends a delightful Saturday with her children at Los Angeles's Grove outdoor shopping and dining center.

Sunnyside Up

Credit: X17online

Bikini-clad Uma Thurman soaks up the rays on St. Bart's, as daughter Maya – who's soon to have a sibling – plays nearby.

Two for the Road

Credit: X17online

A colorful Kristin Cavallari and her camera-shy Yorkie, Bardot, head out for a walk in Beverly Hills on Friday.

STEP BY STEP

Credit: PPNY/GSNY/Splash News Online

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri, 5, share a mother-daughter day while making their way around N.Y.C. on Friday.

THE JET SET

Credit: National Photo Group

Away we go! Miranda Kerr arrives at Los Angeles International Airport Friday with her cuddly carry-on in tow, 14-month-old son Flynn.

WHEELING & DEALING

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Also at LAX Friday: pregnant Vanessa Lachey, who hopes she's carrying a boy, and dad-to-be Nick.

STREET STYLE

Credit: Splash News Online

Victoria Beckham does what she does best, looking chic on the street Friday in West Hollywood.

FUELING UP

Credit: Xposure

Let the shopping begin! Jennifer Lawrence hits the grocery store, stopping at a Santa Monica, Calif., Whole Foods on Friday – the same day her film The Hunger Games is released.

FLOUR POWER

Credit: AKM-GSI

After calling out her sister's attacker on Twitter Friday, Kourtney Kardashian gets moving in a pair of sky-high heels during an afternoon outing in L.A.

PET PROJECT

Credit: Curtis Means/Ace Pictures

Ashley Greene keeps her precious pooch Marlo close while on the New York set of Americana Friday.

By People Staff