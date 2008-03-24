Star Tracks - Monday, March 24, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 15

'HEART' TO 'HEART'

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Tourmates Mary J. Blige and Jay-Z get a surprise visitor – Kanye West! – backstage Saturday at the American Airlines Arena in Miami where the two kicked off their "Heart of the City" co-headlining tour. And West joined the hip-hop stars onstage to perform his hit "Good Life" with Jay-Z.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

FOOT PATROL

Credit: BK/Flynet

Kate Hudson and son Ryder, 4, take cover in Miami during an eventful Saturday out and about, which included a bike ride around town.

3 of 15

IN HER SHOES

Credit: Most Wanted/Flynet

Heidi Klum proves she's a model mom Sunday, carrying her son Johan, 1, in super high heels as she leaves a Beverly Hills hotel.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

TAKE OUT

Credit: ANON/Fame

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore walk hand-in-hand as they leave Hollywood's Genghis Cohen, a New York-style Szechuan restaurant and music joint, on Saturday night.

Advertisement

5 of 15

COSTUME PARTY

Credit: XPOSURE/RAMEY

And the tradition continues! Madonna channels her inner-diva, dressing like Edith Piaf for a Purim party Friday at London's Kabbalah Centre along with husband Guy Ritchie (not pictured).

6 of 15

IN BALANCE

Credit: Most Wanted/Flynet

Brooke Shields gives daughter Grier, who turns 2 next month, a hand (and a shoulder) as she keeps the other free for coffee on a Saturday morning stroll in Brentwood, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

RASCALLY RABBITS

Credit: Pacific Coast News

The Hills stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt get into the spirit of Spring while taking his niece, Ava, on an Easter egg hunt in Los Angeles Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

DYNAMIC TRIO

Credit: ODuran/Fame

Victoria Beckham, son Romeo and friend Eva Longoria cause quite a stir as they stroll down Rodeo Drive Friday.

Advertisement

9 of 15

BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Credit: Kevin Perkins/PacificCoastNews

Enjoying an afternoon in the park, Marcia Cross and her 13-month-old twin girls, Eden and Savannah, meet up with a few stray visitors in Santa Monica, Calif., on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

HELPING HANDS

Credit: BARM/Fame

Paris Hilton and Benji Madden's goodwill tour continues Friday as the charitable couple headed to the MyCokeFest concert in Johannesburg, South Africa, where Good Charlotte were scheduled to perform.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

'STOP' AND SHOW

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty

A reserved Ryan Phillippe was on the red carpet Thursday for the New York premiere of Stop-Loss, the story of a U.S. soldier forced to return to the front lines of war.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

TOTAL DARKNESS

Credit: NATIONAL PHOTO GROUP

After showing off a little western flair, Fergie finds herself back in black as she makes her way through the Los Angeles International Airport Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

MAKING A POINT

Credit: Scott Gries/Getty

He may have called the shots on-set, but Run, Fat Boy, Run star Thandie Newton keeps director David Schwimmer in his place Thursday, at the New York City after-party for their new film.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

GIRLS' NIGHT OUT

Credit: Charlie Bonilla/BuzzFoto

Kristin Cavallari hits the streets of Beverly Hills with pal Kourtney Kardashian Thursday night, as the two make their way into the Foxtail nightclub.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

TURN STYLE

Credit: Jackson Lee/Ahmad Elatab/Splash Newsw Online

Vanessa Hudgens stays on track Thursday, heading into a New York subway station as shooting continues on her film Will.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff