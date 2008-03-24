Star Tracks - Monday, March 24, 2008
'HEART' TO 'HEART'
Tourmates Mary J. Blige and Jay-Z get a surprise visitor – Kanye West! – backstage Saturday at the American Airlines Arena in Miami where the two kicked off their "Heart of the City" co-headlining tour. And West joined the hip-hop stars onstage to perform his hit "Good Life" with Jay-Z.
FOOT PATROL
Kate Hudson and son Ryder, 4, take cover in Miami during an eventful Saturday out and about, which included a bike ride around town.
IN HER SHOES
Heidi Klum proves she's a model mom Sunday, carrying her son Johan, 1, in super high heels as she leaves a Beverly Hills hotel.
TAKE OUT
Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore walk hand-in-hand as they leave Hollywood's Genghis Cohen, a New York-style Szechuan restaurant and music joint, on Saturday night.
COSTUME PARTY
And the tradition continues! Madonna channels her inner-diva, dressing like Edith Piaf for a Purim party Friday at London's Kabbalah Centre along with husband Guy Ritchie (not pictured).
IN BALANCE
Brooke Shields gives daughter Grier, who turns 2 next month, a hand (and a shoulder) as she keeps the other free for coffee on a Saturday morning stroll in Brentwood, Calif.
RASCALLY RABBITS
The Hills stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt get into the spirit of Spring while taking his niece, Ava, on an Easter egg hunt in Los Angeles Saturday.
DYNAMIC TRIO
Victoria Beckham, son Romeo and friend Eva Longoria cause quite a stir as they stroll down Rodeo Drive Friday.
BIRDS OF A FEATHER
Enjoying an afternoon in the park, Marcia Cross and her 13-month-old twin girls, Eden and Savannah, meet up with a few stray visitors in Santa Monica, Calif., on Thursday.
HELPING HANDS
Paris Hilton and Benji Madden's goodwill tour continues Friday as the charitable couple headed to the MyCokeFest concert in Johannesburg, South Africa, where Good Charlotte were scheduled to perform.
'STOP' AND SHOW
A reserved Ryan Phillippe was on the red carpet Thursday for the New York premiere of Stop-Loss, the story of a U.S. soldier forced to return to the front lines of war.
TOTAL DARKNESS
After showing off a little western flair, Fergie finds herself back in black as she makes her way through the Los Angeles International Airport Friday.
MAKING A POINT
He may have called the shots on-set, but Run, Fat Boy, Run star Thandie Newton keeps director David Schwimmer in his place Thursday, at the New York City after-party for their new film.
GIRLS' NIGHT OUT
Kristin Cavallari hits the streets of Beverly Hills with pal Kourtney Kardashian Thursday night, as the two make their way into the Foxtail nightclub.
TURN STYLE
Vanessa Hudgens stays on track Thursday, heading into a New York subway station as shooting continues on her film Will.