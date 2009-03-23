Star Tracks -- Monday, March 23, 2009
KISSY FACE
Heidi Klum and husband Seal steal an affectionate moment Saturday during a playdate at a Los Angeles park with kids Leni, 4, Henry, 3, and Johan, 2 (not pictured).
HANDS ON
Michelle Williams gives Spike Jonze a hand – and a smooch! – while taking a brisk walk Sunday in New York City, where the couple reportedly met up with friends for brunch.
HERE COMES THE BRIDE
Newlyweds Mandy Moore and Ryan Adams, who tied the knot two weeks ago, match their smiles and steps Saturday as they arrive at Los Angeles International Airport.
LITTLE RED RIDER
Tori Spelling and hubby Dean McDermott rev up the celebration at a car-themed 2nd birthday bash for son Liam on Sunday at their Los Angeles-area home. The b-day boy, who was also joined by 9-month-old sister Stella and 16 guests, enjoyed a performance by his favorite music group, The Jumpitz, and a car-shaped cake.
'NATURAL' WOMEN
It's good enough to eat! 90210 costars Shannen Doherty and AnnaLynne McCord sample the new Victoria's Secret bath and body product – dubbed Naturally – on Saturday at the lingerie store at L.A.'s The Grove shopping center.
LIVE LONG & PROSPER
Reese Witherspoon (in a Rodarte dress) gets into the spirit of her animated, 3-D movie, Monsters vs. Aliens, at the Gibson Amphitheatre on Sunday in Universal City, Calif. "They don't make a lot of movies with a woman at the center of it," Witherspoon tells PEOPLE of her role as a giant woman. "It was a great opportunity to create a female super hero."
BREAKFAST CLUB
Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri, who turns 3-years-old next month, go out for an early brunch Sunday at a Le Pain Quotidien bakery in Beverly Hills.
FLIGHT OF 'FANCY'
Having wrapped her tour, country singer Jessica Simpson continues to enjoy the sweet smell of success at a launch for her fragrance Fancy at a Dillard's department store in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Saturday.
SUNGLASSES AT NIGHT
After a show on her Circus tour, Britney Spears steps out to taste the Montreal nightlife, making an appearance at Tribe Hyperclub on Friday night.
KNOT'S LANDING
Back home after celebrating St. Patty's Day in N.Y.C., Kim Kardashian tests out a new fashion trend – check out her knotted headband! – while shopping Thursday on L.A.'s Robertson Boulevard.
TEA TIME
Ashley Olsen has her hands full with not one, but two hot beverages during an afternoon of errands with boyfriend Justin Bartha (not pictured) in Los Angeles on Friday.
COMEBACK TRAIL
After warm-up races in Australia and California, Lance Armstrong arrives in Italy Friday ready to ride the one-day Milan-San Remo bike race, which kicks off Saturday. After returning to pro cycling in '09, Armstrong is gearing up for his ultimate comeback – to compete in this year's Tour de France.
WHEN SPARKS FLY
Make a wish! Kevin Federline, with girlfriend Victoria Prince, gets the birthday-boy treatment at a party in honor of the rapper turning 31 (his actual birthday is March 21) at New York City's M2 Ultra Lounge on Thursday.
'GLAMOUR' GIRL
Nicole Richie, who is expecting her second baby with boyfriend Joel Madden, makes a lovely appearance at an Evening Of 20th Century Glamour benefiting the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles on Thursday.
JOY RIDE
Decked out in a hat, jacket and gloves, Sherlock Holmes director Guy Ritchie takes a bumpy bike ride through the cobblestone streets of London on Friday.
MORNING BREW
Nothing like a piping hot cup of coffee to start the day! Eva Longoria Parker makes a quick stop at a Starbucks in Hollywood on Friday.